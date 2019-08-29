Customer Reviews of Rock County Honda all sales Reviews service Reviews 4.9 Overall Rating (341)
Recommend: Yes (
339) No ( 2)
Attentiveness, Honesty and professionalism.
sales Rating
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating
all work was completed in timely manner. Friendly.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating
Excellent sales team and service department.
by
Christopher 08/28/2019
Hayley did an excellent job finding the perfect vehicle for me and my budget and Chris "Kirby" did a great job getting me approved and into my new SUV.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating
Friendly, knowlegable staff.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating
by
Christopher 08/26/2019
Great people to deal with. All services were performed properly and in a timely manner.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating
Good service! Friendly staff!
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating
When I called to make an appt for an oil change they said they were booking out a week ahead and when I told them we were traveling to the south in a couple of days they got us in the next day for service. We were very thankful that they could get us in so quick before we left so we could have peace of mind on our trip. Thanks again!!
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating
Maintenance on my Chevy Malibu LTZ
by
Patricia 08/23/2019
Customer Service for an oil change and tire rotation was completed on time. Employees were friendly and answered all of my concerns.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating
by
Jeanette 08/23/2019
Fast friendly service, comfortable waiting area. I was just in for an oil change this time, it could not have gone more smoothly!
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating
Super friendly sale associate. Very knowledgeable manager. Great pricing. Very nice sales showroom atmosphere
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating
The staff was courteous and the work was done in a timely manner.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating
Friendly and Organized Experience
by
Catherine 08/21/2019
All the staff were very friendly and welcoming -- someone always checked in on us the few times we were waiting with a smile, and we were offered refreshments many times as well. Everyone who worked with me went over all parts of the car buying experience in great detail so I always understood what I was agreeing to and how to use the new features in my car.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating
Everyone was very helpful and nice.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating
I will be a returning customer!
by
Stephanie 08/19/2019
Honesty. Felt like a valued customer.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating
Sales agent Rocio was awesome patient knowledgeable and experienced
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating
Tom was very helpful and very patient with me and trying to figure out when and which vehicle I wanted. Leif is also very helpful. Great friendly staff! Definitely 5 plus stars.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating
Clean and easy access nice waiting area
Recommend this dealer? No
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating
Friendly, professional, prompt
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating
I liked their honesty about what we should have done to our old 2003 Odyssey with 216,000 miles on it.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating
Will recommend Rock County Honda
Friendly, polite, quick service. Comfortable waiting room.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating
Chris was an excellent advocate for me and treated me with respect and did not rush or pressure me into anything. Very good salesman!
