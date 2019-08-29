Rock County Honda

3636 E Milwaukee St, Janesville, WI 53546
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Rock County Honda

4.9
Overall Rating
(341)
Recommend: Yes (339) No (2)
sales Rating

?

by Don on 08/29/2019

Attentiveness, Honesty and professionalism.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
358 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

Back on the Road

by Jane on 08/29/2019

all work was completed in timely manner. Friendly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Excellent sales team and service department.

by Christopher on 08/28/2019

Hayley did an excellent job finding the perfect vehicle for me and my budget and Chris "Kirby" did a great job getting me approved and into my new SUV.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

sales Rating

Review

by Michael on 08/26/2019

Friendly, knowlegable staff.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

service Rating

RacerX

by Christopher on 08/26/2019

Great people to deal with. All services were performed properly and in a timely manner.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

Honda service survey

by David on 08/25/2019

Good service! Friendly staff!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

Great Customer service!!

by Amy on 08/24/2019

When I called to make an appt for an oil change they said they were booking out a week ahead and when I told them we were traveling to the south in a couple of days they got us in the next day for service. We were very thankful that they could get us in so quick before we left so we could have peace of mind on our trip. Thanks again!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

Maintenance on my Chevy Malibu LTZ

by Patricia on 08/23/2019

Customer Service for an oil change and tire rotation was completed on time. Employees were friendly and answered all of my concerns.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

Highly recommend

by Jeanette on 08/23/2019

Fast friendly service, comfortable waiting area. I was just in for an oil change this time, it could not have gone more smoothly!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

sales Rating

Great Dealership

by Thomas on 08/22/2019

Super friendly sale associate. Very knowledgeable manager. Great pricing. Very nice sales showroom atmosphere

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

service Rating

Service

by Susan on 08/22/2019

The staff was courteous and the work was done in a timely manner.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Friendly and Organized Experience

by Catherine on 08/21/2019

All the staff were very friendly and welcoming -- someone always checked in on us the few times we were waiting with a smile, and we were offered refreshments many times as well. Everyone who worked with me went over all parts of the car buying experience in great detail so I always understood what I was agreeing to and how to use the new features in my car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

sales Rating

Great Dealer!

by Manuel on 08/21/2019

Everyone was very helpful and nice.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

sales Rating

I will be a returning customer!

by Stephanie on 08/19/2019

Honesty. Felt like a valued customer.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Great job

by Joanne on 08/19/2019

Sales agent Rocio was awesome patient knowledgeable and experienced

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

My new vehicle

by Lisa on 08/18/2019

Tom was very helpful and very patient with me and trying to figure out when and which vehicle I wanted. Leif is also very helpful. Great friendly staff! Definitely 5 plus stars.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

service Rating

Oil change tire rotation

by Michael on 08/17/2019

Clean and easy access nice waiting area

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

2019 Honda Pilot

by James on 08/16/2019

Friendly, professional, prompt

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

Pleased

by Michael on 08/15/2019

I liked their honesty about what we should have done to our old 2003 Odyssey with 216,000 miles on it.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

Will recommend Rock County Honda

by Carol on 08/15/2019

Friendly, polite, quick service. Comfortable waiting room.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

sales Rating

John Klobucar

by John on 08/13/2019

Chris was an excellent advocate for me and treated me with respect and did not rush or pressure me into anything. Very good salesman!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

