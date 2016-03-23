5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Other than leasing two trucks through Luther in the past couple of months and one oil change on the first one, I don't have very much experience with Luther. So far everything that I have experienced with them has been tremendous! Kao, Kevin, and Jeff on the show floor have been outstanding to deal with. I did my oil change and updates with Marti in service and her knowledge and help was better than I have ever received anywhere. If everything continues to go like this, not only has Luther earned my future business, I'll tell everyone I know about the folks that I dealt with and send them to those folks. I cannot stress enough how much those four employees at your dealership made mine and my wife's truck leasing experience about as good as one could hope for! Read more