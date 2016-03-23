Luther Hudson Chevrolet GMC
Customer Reviews of Luther Hudson Chevrolet GMC
Great dealership to work with
by 03/23/2016on
We had a really great truck buying experience at the dealership. Joel Bystrom was great with letting us test drive several trucks, and John Bonhus was great with the financing aspects and answering our questions on warranty. We had a few accessories and a spray on bed liner applied to the truck before we picked it up too, and everything was exactly as we had requested.
Amazing!
by 12/02/2015on
Our experience was great! Jason was amazing! He spent so much time with us, explained everything to us as we went through the process, took so much time to explain to us all the options on our new car and genuinely wanted us to know everything there was to know and for us to feel comfortable with everything before we drove off in our car. He was so kind, extremely knowledgeable and professional. John was also great - the same, extremely knowledgeable, helpful and professional. Just can't say enough about how great our experience was. We would DEFINITELY recommend your dealership to others. Thank you!
2015 Silverado
by 09/01/2015on
I went in looking for help to determine the differences between a lease and purchase. A few hours later I was driving home in my new Silverado. Thanks to Jason and John for the best car buying experience ever !!
New car experience
by 07/14/2015on
The overall experience was great, the waiting till the sales representative was done with another turn over to complete the sale not so good.
Great Experience
by 07/09/2015on
Jason was courteous and very informative. I have already recommended him to family and friends that are thinking about buying a vehicle.
Survey
by 07/03/2015on
Joel our salesman was awesome, we would do business with him all over again, we came in at 7:15pm and they have everything completed before 10pm for us, financing and licensing and everything. We knew we were cutting close under the wire for time, and everyone was so great and accomodating to stay after hours for us, we will defenitly buy our next vehicle at Luther Chev in hudson!
Feedback
by 05/21/2015on
I had talked with some other dealerships about the same car I bought from Luther and the experience with them doesn't even compare to Luther. I felt I was taken more seriously at Luther and it was nice to be kept in the loop with the financing options.
Kai's review
by 02/03/2015on
Kao is always pleasant and friendly and great to work with. He was very understanding of our needs in a vehicle and also very knowledgeable about the trucks we were looking at!
Wonderful experience
by 01/28/2015on
This was easily the best new car buying experience I have had. Scott was great to deal with. We drove a little ways to purchase this vehicle, but my wife and I will go to Luther Hudson Chevrolet for our next new GM vehicle purchase. Thanks !!
chevy truck buyer
by 01/17/2015on
I am not one for words , but I will have to say ,from my sales man , finance manager, to the service people, and all of the staff i had contact with .They gave me exceptional treatment ,they are a main reason I will return, and tell others to shop for there next auto.
So far, very impressed
by 01/10/2015on
Other than leasing two trucks through Luther in the past couple of months and one oil change on the first one, I don't have very much experience with Luther. So far everything that I have experienced with them has been tremendous! Kao, Kevin, and Jeff on the show floor have been outstanding to deal with. I did my oil change and updates with Marti in service and her knowledge and help was better than I have ever received anywhere. If everything continues to go like this, not only has Luther earned my future business, I'll tell everyone I know about the folks that I dealt with and send them to those folks. I cannot stress enough how much those four employees at your dealership made mine and my wife's truck leasing experience about as good as one could hope for!
Luther Hudson
by 10/18/2014on
Was helped even though the salesman Scott I was working with was busy with another customer. Definenty like the internet valu pricing I drove 125 miles one way for the excellent service.Thanks
Review
by 10/17/2014on
Ron Williams was great! No pressure and I could tell he was really interested in what was important to me!
2015 chevy equinox lease
by 10/15/2014on
It went well. I do believe my 2010 Chevy Equinox was worth more than what was offered to me. Other than that I think that getting my vehicle went quite well and I hope to get a new Chevy in three years with another lease and a fair deal. I do recommend Hudson Chevy to my friends and family.
A Very Nice Sales Experience - Thank you!
by 02/22/2014on
We really enjoyed working with Charlie and the other associates at Luther Hudson. They were very accommodating and worked to get us the best price on our 2014 Terrain. We are happy to have such good service without going out of town.
You will be totally satisfied! Thanks Ernie!
by 10/15/2013on
The experience with Ernie was top notch. He went above and beyond and stayed in communication with us through the entire process. He is to be commended on his professionalism and his knowledge of the vehicles he sells. The dealership in general did everything they could to make sure our buying process was the best we could experience. We were demanding in our requirements and they did everything to find the right vehicle and even drove out to Fargo, ND to get it for us. We sincerely appreciated the effort made by everyone to deliver this unbelievable Acadia Denali. We could not be happier with the Ernie, the dealership and of course our new Denali. Top notch, thank you!!
2013 silverado
by 08/31/2013on
Ron was Not pushy, He helped me find the truck I love and showed me the rebates and a good price. He did not play games.
Great Experience!!!!
by 11/18/2010on
I just bought a used car from Luther Hudson. It was a great experience. VERY friendly and flexible staff. They were willing to negotiate and came down on the price for me. I worked with Terry and Glenda and they both were very helpful and flexible with my situation. I did not feel like I was getting the run around. Very personable and it was a great experience. I would highly recommend this dealership!
