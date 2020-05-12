Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Hudson Ford

Hudson Ford

Visit dealer’s website 
2020 Crest View Dr, Hudson, WI 54016
Today 8:00 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
8:30 AM - 5:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Hudson Ford

4.0
Overall Rating
4 out of 5 stars(104)
Recommend: Yes (1) No (0)
Write a review: Sales | Service
4 out of 5 starssales Rating

Jennifer and her Lincoln

by Lincoln MXT on 12/05/2020

Salesperson was very knowledgeable and polite.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
104 Reviews
Sort by:
4 out of 5 starssales Rating

Jennifer and her Lincoln

by Lincoln MXT on 12/05/2020

Salesperson was very knowledgeable and polite.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
3 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service

by Truck Rider on 03/26/2019

The Service Department could not complete the repair properly on a new truck purchased at this dealership. Will need to go to another dealership! The best Service Advisor recently left the dealership and this presents a challenge to this service department to match the customer service talents that is now a void!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

No drama oil change

by YoMomma on 09/05/2018

Changed oil. The ervice rep found some rusted bolts on the skid plate and replaced them at a discounted rate. Drama free.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great Service

by govnr99 on 09/08/2017

Dealer was able to determine that I had a faulty battery. Replaced it under Warranty.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Transmission issue

by GmaMork on 07/24/2017

Everyone in your service dept made me feel important. I really appreciated that.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Best Car Buying Experience Ever!

by Sanoskis on 07/16/2017

Hudson Ford had the friendliest service we ever received anywhere. The financing was the fastest we have ever had. Cory and Matt we're awesome. I already have recommended that a few of my friends go visit Hudson Ford. Thank you!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

HUDSON FORD ROCKS

by PattiMitch on 06/26/2017

I have been a customer since 2012 and have long appreciated your honorable congruence - what you say is what you do. I brought my 2012 Ford Edge in for service due to a power steering fluid leak. Hudson Ford assessed the situation and determined the power steering pump, belt and some tubing needed replacing. Once work started they determined that in fact some antifreeze within the power steering system was the culprit that ruined the system. Hudson Ford does all my maintenance car care. Without hesitation they took responsibility for the event and covered the cost. I cannot tell you how much it meant to me that they did that - amazing- without my asking!! Once again they showed me who they are as a team and as an honest car care provider!! It is not an easy find for women at times. Thank you from the depths of my heart!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

New 2016 F-150

by chadnooner12 on 06/05/2017

I told Janell what I wanted and she went out and found me the truck that checked every box on my list. The truck was everything I expected when I picked it up, complete with all the accessories installed that I ordered. I couldn't be happier!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

A little arrogant, 100% honest and trustworthy...WAY TO GO JOE

by adamjaxson on 04/28/2017

I went in knowing the car I wanted to test drive and met Joe who surprisingly (no offence to Joe) jumped right to the test drive phase and showed me the features I missed afterward. After looking around I knew to close the deal right away. The fact that it was the best priced in the cities brought me there. No negotiating and no b.s. made me leave there one vw lighter (teary eyed emoji) and one Fusion happier:-).

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

USAA and Hudson Ford

by MSgtKubes on 04/15/2017

By the connection to USAA it made it extremely simple to have Hudson Ford start looking for the exact Fusion I was looking to purchase

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Thank you!

by rick279 on 03/03/2017

My wife and I appreciated the attentive service from our salesperson. She was prompt in her replies to our emails and calls, knowledgable about the relevant vehicles, and responsive to our preferences regarding price and vehicle features. Everyone at the dealership was friendly to us and we will definitely be back.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Pickup

by jkruizenga on 03/01/2017

Everything was great. Service is always top notch

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

The best friendly no rush experience I've ever had buying a vehicle!

by alycia2129 on 02/28/2017

I loved my experience with Hudson Ford! Elijah was fantastic to work with and showed me multiple options(price ranges and trim levels) for what I was looking for. I even found a different truck I wanted to look at online and he had the vehicle and numbers ready for me to look at when I got there. Him and the finance department ran numbers multiple times to get me to a price and payment I was happy with. There was one little error with the financing through Ford Credit but they called me immediately the next business day, corrected the error and the deal was done that afternoon. I couldn't be happier with my F-150! Thank you! Thank you! Thank you!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Ford Escape

by JMukerji on 12/07/2016

Good. Great to have drop off and pick up in Hudson. Also happy to receive wash coupon till on site service is available. I do need recommended service reminders to come for both my vehicles.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Brake service and scheduled maintenance performed expertly

by Demeiss on 11/26/2016

Good advice, quick turnaround, and quality work. Another great experience from a good dealer.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great job

by Cheerios83 on 11/01/2016

Called me with updates and did a thorough check on my vehicle. Great confidence in their service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Excellent work

by nicolen25 on 10/14/2016

Oil change was fast. ABRA fixed my bumper. Text message updates rock. Everything is awesome. Hudson Ford is the best.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Caliper issue

by 2012F150FX4 on 09/26/2016

Had a grinding noise that I thought was a caliper or other brake issue. John Otremba was superb in helping me get in without an appointment, diagnosing the issue, offering a repair and having me out the door in a total time of less than 2 hours. I bought my truck here, and I have had 0 reasons to have it serviced anywhere else. Thank you for a job well done.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Awesome casual small town service

by Jslundeen on 09/21/2016

Kelly was fantastic to work with. I really liked the casual atmosphere. It was my first time at there location as I had juszt moved back into town. They made me feel like a long time consumer. They took care of my warranty work with no hassle , and also got me set-up with a new battery at a very fair price. I will be using there services in future for sure. Jeff L

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experience

by Robbie4986 on 09/08/2016

We purchased a Ford Edge from Hudson Ford. The sales person Eli , did a wonderful job helping us get the car we wanted. He answered all of our questions, and was quick getting the deal done. Everyone at this business was very friendly and helpful. We would definitely recommend them if you're looking to purchase a vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Quality service

by RBMEYER on 07/05/2016

Everyone was friendly and the work done in a timely manner.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
151 cars in stock
0 new113 used38 certified pre-owned
See All Inventory
about our dealership

What shoppers are searching for