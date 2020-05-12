Hudson Ford
Customer Reviews of Hudson Ford
Jennifer and her Lincoln
by 12/05/2020on
Salesperson was very knowledgeable and polite.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service
by 03/26/2019on
The Service Department could not complete the repair properly on a new truck purchased at this dealership. Will need to go to another dealership! The best Service Advisor recently left the dealership and this presents a challenge to this service department to match the customer service talents that is now a void!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
No drama oil change
by 09/05/2018on
Changed oil. The ervice rep found some rusted bolts on the skid plate and replaced them at a discounted rate. Drama free.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service
by 09/08/2017on
Dealer was able to determine that I had a faulty battery. Replaced it under Warranty.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Transmission issue
by 07/24/2017on
Everyone in your service dept made me feel important. I really appreciated that.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best Car Buying Experience Ever!
by 07/16/2017on
Hudson Ford had the friendliest service we ever received anywhere. The financing was the fastest we have ever had. Cory and Matt we're awesome. I already have recommended that a few of my friends go visit Hudson Ford. Thank you!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
HUDSON FORD ROCKS
by 06/26/2017on
I have been a customer since 2012 and have long appreciated your honorable congruence - what you say is what you do. I brought my 2012 Ford Edge in for service due to a power steering fluid leak. Hudson Ford assessed the situation and determined the power steering pump, belt and some tubing needed replacing. Once work started they determined that in fact some antifreeze within the power steering system was the culprit that ruined the system. Hudson Ford does all my maintenance car care. Without hesitation they took responsibility for the event and covered the cost. I cannot tell you how much it meant to me that they did that - amazing- without my asking!! Once again they showed me who they are as a team and as an honest car care provider!! It is not an easy find for women at times. Thank you from the depths of my heart!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New 2016 F-150
by 06/05/2017on
I told Janell what I wanted and she went out and found me the truck that checked every box on my list. The truck was everything I expected when I picked it up, complete with all the accessories installed that I ordered. I couldn't be happier!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
A little arrogant, 100% honest and trustworthy...WAY TO GO JOE
by 04/28/2017on
I went in knowing the car I wanted to test drive and met Joe who surprisingly (no offence to Joe) jumped right to the test drive phase and showed me the features I missed afterward. After looking around I knew to close the deal right away. The fact that it was the best priced in the cities brought me there. No negotiating and no b.s. made me leave there one vw lighter (teary eyed emoji) and one Fusion happier:-).
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
USAA and Hudson Ford
by 04/15/2017on
By the connection to USAA it made it extremely simple to have Hudson Ford start looking for the exact Fusion I was looking to purchase
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Thank you!
by 03/03/2017on
My wife and I appreciated the attentive service from our salesperson. She was prompt in her replies to our emails and calls, knowledgable about the relevant vehicles, and responsive to our preferences regarding price and vehicle features. Everyone at the dealership was friendly to us and we will definitely be back.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Pickup
by 03/01/2017on
Everything was great. Service is always top notch
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
The best friendly no rush experience I've ever had buying a vehicle!
by 02/28/2017on
I loved my experience with Hudson Ford! Elijah was fantastic to work with and showed me multiple options(price ranges and trim levels) for what I was looking for. I even found a different truck I wanted to look at online and he had the vehicle and numbers ready for me to look at when I got there. Him and the finance department ran numbers multiple times to get me to a price and payment I was happy with. There was one little error with the financing through Ford Credit but they called me immediately the next business day, corrected the error and the deal was done that afternoon. I couldn't be happier with my F-150! Thank you! Thank you! Thank you!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Ford Escape
by 12/07/2016on
Good. Great to have drop off and pick up in Hudson. Also happy to receive wash coupon till on site service is available. I do need recommended service reminders to come for both my vehicles.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Brake service and scheduled maintenance performed expertly
by 11/26/2016on
Good advice, quick turnaround, and quality work. Another great experience from a good dealer.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great job
by 11/01/2016on
Called me with updates and did a thorough check on my vehicle. Great confidence in their service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Excellent work
by 10/14/2016on
Oil change was fast. ABRA fixed my bumper. Text message updates rock. Everything is awesome. Hudson Ford is the best.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Caliper issue
by 09/26/2016on
Had a grinding noise that I thought was a caliper or other brake issue. John Otremba was superb in helping me get in without an appointment, diagnosing the issue, offering a repair and having me out the door in a total time of less than 2 hours. I bought my truck here, and I have had 0 reasons to have it serviced anywhere else. Thank you for a job well done.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Awesome casual small town service
by 09/21/2016on
Kelly was fantastic to work with. I really liked the casual atmosphere. It was my first time at there location as I had juszt moved back into town. They made me feel like a long time consumer. They took care of my warranty work with no hassle , and also got me set-up with a new battery at a very fair price. I will be using there services in future for sure. Jeff L
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience
by 09/08/2016on
We purchased a Ford Edge from Hudson Ford. The sales person Eli , did a wonderful job helping us get the car we wanted. He answered all of our questions, and was quick getting the deal done. Everyone at this business was very friendly and helpful. We would definitely recommend them if you're looking to purchase a vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Quality service
by 07/05/2016on
Everyone was friendly and the work done in a timely manner.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes