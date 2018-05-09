The Service Department could not complete the repair properly on a new truck purchased at this dealership. Will need to go to another dealership! The best Service Advisor recently left the dealership and this presents a challenge to this service department to match the customer service talents that is now a void!
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Hudson Ford had the friendliest service we ever received anywhere. The financing was the fastest we have ever had. Cory and Matt we're awesome. I already have recommended that a few of my friends go visit Hudson Ford. Thank you!
I have been a customer since 2012 and have long appreciated your honorable congruence - what you say is what you do. I brought my 2012 Ford Edge in for service due to a power steering fluid leak. Hudson Ford assessed the situation and determined the power steering pump, belt and some tubing needed replacing. Once work started they determined that in fact some antifreeze within the power steering system was the culprit that ruined the system. Hudson Ford does all my maintenance car care. Without hesitation they took responsibility for the event and covered the cost. I cannot tell you how much it meant to me that they did that - amazing- without my asking!! Once again they showed me who they are as a team and as an honest car care provider!! It is not an easy find for women at times. Thank you from the depths of my heart!
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
I told Janell what I wanted and she went out and found me the truck that checked every box on my list. The truck was everything I expected when I picked it up, complete with all the accessories installed that I ordered. I couldn't be happier!
A little arrogant, 100% honest and trustworthy...WAY TO GO JOE
by adamjaxson on 04/28/2017
I went in knowing the car I wanted to test drive and met Joe who surprisingly (no offence to Joe) jumped right to the test drive phase and showed me the features I missed afterward. After looking around I knew to close the deal right away. The fact that it was the best priced in the cities brought me there. No negotiating and no b.s. made me leave there one vw lighter (teary eyed emoji) and one Fusion happier:-).
My wife and I appreciated the attentive service from our salesperson. She was prompt in her replies to our emails and calls, knowledgable about the relevant vehicles, and responsive to our preferences regarding price and vehicle features. Everyone at the dealership was friendly to us and we will definitely be back.
The best friendly no rush experience I've ever had buying a vehicle!
by alycia2129 on 02/28/2017
I loved my experience with Hudson Ford! Elijah was fantastic to work with and showed me multiple options(price ranges and trim levels) for what I was looking for. I even found a different truck I wanted to look at online and he had the vehicle and numbers ready for me to look at when I got there. Him and the finance department ran numbers multiple times to get me to a price and payment I was happy with. There was one little error with the financing through Ford Credit but they called me immediately the next business day, corrected the error and the deal was done that afternoon. I couldn't be happier with my F-150! Thank you! Thank you! Thank you!
Had a grinding noise that I thought was a caliper or other brake issue. John Otremba was superb in helping me get in without an appointment, diagnosing the issue, offering a repair and having me out the door in a total time of less than 2 hours. I bought my truck here, and I have had 0 reasons to have it serviced anywhere else. Thank you for a job well done.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Kelly was fantastic to work with. I really liked the casual atmosphere. It was my first time at there location as I had juszt moved back into town. They made me feel like a long time consumer. They took care of my warranty work with no hassle , and also got me set-up with a new battery at a very fair price. I will be using there services in future for sure.
Jeff L
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
We purchased a Ford Edge from Hudson Ford. The sales person Eli , did a wonderful job helping us get the car we wanted. He answered all of our questions, and was quick getting the deal done. Everyone at this business was very friendly and helpful. We would definitely recommend them if you're looking to purchase a vehicle.