service Rating

I have been a customer since 2012 and have long appreciated your honorable congruence - what you say is what you do. I brought my 2012 Ford Edge in for service due to a power steering fluid leak. Hudson Ford assessed the situation and determined the power steering pump, belt and some tubing needed replacing. Once work started they determined that in fact some antifreeze within the power steering system was the culprit that ruined the system. Hudson Ford does all my maintenance car care. Without hesitation they took responsibility for the event and covered the cost. I cannot tell you how much it meant to me that they did that - amazing- without my asking!! Once again they showed me who they are as a team and as an honest car care provider!! It is not an easy find for women at times. Thank you from the depths of my heart! Read more