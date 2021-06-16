5 out of 5 stars service Rating

I was a "walk-in" on a weekday morning. I was having some tire noise since my tires had been rotated two weeks previously at Holz. The service tech, Chris, took a test ride with me and confirmed the noise. They were able to check out the problem in the afternoon and determined that it was worn areas on the inside of my front tires. There was no charge for them to do this, which was very much appreciated! Naturally, I need new tires! Read more