5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

My wife and I came to Van's Honda looking for a SUV from day one we were treated like family. We did not decide on anything the first day and left to look elsewhere and found other places that just seemed like any other Dealership. After a week I decided to try online auto shopping and again ended up emailing Van's and started dealing with Kevin Baeb who was very knowledgeable. The next day I called to talk to Kevin by phone but we was off that day so the person who answered the call got me in touch with salesperson Michael Anderson. Michael went over and above to answer all our questions and help us decide on a new 2019 Honda CR V EXL. He was outstanding on every aspect of the sale. And it didn't stop there when we were ready to do the financing and other paperwork we were greeted by Clark V. He made us feel like family and went through every detail with us. All we can say is everyone we came in contact with there was professional. We are so pleased we decided on Van's Honda. Thank you all! Keith and Jean Challe. Read more