Vans Honda
Customer Reviews of Vans Honda
Awesome experience!
by 03/14/2021on
I worked with Donna to purchase my new Civic. Couldn’t have been more happy with this experience. She is amazing to work with. I would recommend you go see her when looking for a vehicle at Van’s Honda. You won’t be disappointed.
Awesome experience!
by 03/14/2021on
I worked with Donna to purchase my new Civic. Couldn’t have been more happy with this experience. She is amazing to work with. I would recommend you go see her when looking for a vehicle at Van’s Honda. You won’t be disappointed.
Unprofessional and Dishonest
by 06/22/2020on
They didn't disclose all the problems with the car ( scratched, multiple blown speakers, significant cuts and wear marks on seats). After I brought up the issues, they said they would need to speak with the sales manager and call me the next morning. I never received ANY follow up from van's honda. I will never do business with them, and STRONGLY urge anyone else to stay away!
Our 4th Honda
by 03/07/2020on
We recently purchased our 4th Honda from Van's Honda, as always everyone at the dealership treated Us very well. We have dealt with Kevin Sweig on all 4 of our Hondas, Kevin is the most professional and best salesman we have ever dealt with.
Friendly and Professional
by 03/03/2020on
My wife and I have been Honda owners for years, doing business with other Honda dealerships before moving to Wisconsin and Brown County. Van's Honda has truly been the best. We have been especially impressed with the friendly and professional staff from Tom in sales, Jessica in service and Randy in finance. Through all of our dealings with our previous Hondas and the new 2020 Hybrid CRV we have been treated as if we were Van's most important customers. For this, we thank you, and look forward to many years of being Van's Honda customers.
No Pressure
by 03/02/2020on
Vans offered a nice no pressure sales experience. Kevin Sweig did a great job getting us the deal we were looking for. They also offered a fair price on our trade with no low ball offers. I will definitely look to them first when I need another car.
Beware the feel good offers!
by 01/26/2020on
I purchased a 2017 Ridgeline Black Edition from Van,s. First problem I had was left drivers door trim coming loose. Took it in for warranty and the body guy put double sided tape on to hold it. My complaints made them order a new trim piece. Oil and filter changes are acceptable and the most service people are helpful and friendly. One promise is to do free tire rotation. I was charged for them until I purchased tires elsewhere and got free rotation. I had them do a Honda established recall on the fuel pump and following that had to have the vehicle towed to them twice for the same problem. In between tows, was told that "if it happens again, bring it back". Very frustrating! Then went in to get a trade value against a new Black Edition. Their promise of "bonus trade value if vehicle purchased there" did not quite happen. Their value was below all values I found on NADA Guide, Kelly Blue Book and Edmonds, all based on mileage of my vehicle. Seems, according to my experience, both sales and service are below par. Again, buyer beware!
Customer service
by 11/25/2019on
I have to say from the start I was treated with respect. Everyone was so nice and friendly. Micheal T was my sales guy and he was so helpful to the end of getting me into my new lease!! And then sales manager I dealt with after to sign all my paperwork with he was so nice and helpful to with answering all my questions. I would recommend going there and I will be definitely going back thank you for the great service and I love my new Honda Civic!
Our 4 the Odyssey Minivan
by 09/04/2019on
We got our 4th Odyssey from Vans Honda and couldn't be more thankful. We have known and done business with one guy at Vans Honda for the past 9 years, Kevin Sweig. Kevin is easy going yet thorough, knows what his customers want in a car and deliver the best option available. He makes car buying/leasing easy. We spoke for about an hour, test drove the 2019 Odyssey and put a deposit on it. It is that simple. We are fortunate to have Kevin as our sales consultant.
Van's Honda Helps Stranded Chicago Bears Fan & a Vacationing Family of Six
by 09/04/2019on
4:45pm on a Friday, we were headed north from Chicago on I-43 and pit-stopped at the Maribel Rest Area, just south of Green Bay. We returned to our 2006 Odyssey – it wouldn’t start. Called Van’s Honda and eventually requested to speak with a general manager. GM Drew Vander Perren answered promptly. I told Drew my situation and requested assistance with rescuing my family vacation. Drew immediately offered assistance by agreeing to stay late if necessary (Van’s was closing at 6pm), to receive our towed Odyssey, and to personally start the paperwork for our 6-passenger loaner Odyssey (Drew asked if we needed an Odyssey or a Pilot). Drew also provided his personal cell number so my wife could promptly locate him when she arrived at the dealership with the towed van. We were all able to join the rest of our family further north, as planned. Everyone was impressed with the level of service provided from Van’s Honda. Monday morning, Drew called and told us our Odyssey needed a starter swap, and that they would source an aftermarket starter in order to get us back on the road before the end of the day. On behalf of my immediate family in Chicago, and my Wisconsin family, I want to thank Drew for his personal attention, and also Van’s Honda for rescuing our weekend vacation. Much appreciated!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great buying experience
by 09/03/2019on
I would like to thank Jim Young for a great buying experience! He was extremely helpful. Very personable and pleasant to work with!
Excellent Dealership Commitment
by 08/30/2019on
It is extremely rare these days to find a car dealership where the owner takes time to help the customer. I have a 2019 CRV that is having some major difficulties. Drew Vander Perren (General Manager) and Jack Goedken (Service Department Manager) went out of their way to help me. In fact the service people with whom I interacted were outstanding; Brian Stehsel - (met me one time and remember me when I came back a week later) and Derek Krause was instrumental in assisting me during my first service visit. Jeff Berg (my Sales Consultant) was very helpful to get me the service help that I needed. Based upon my experience today (8/29/19) I would not hesitate to recommend Van's Honda to anyone. I am not special, but they treated me like I was. I would not be surprised to learn that they treat everyone that same way. I normally do not take the time to write about my experiences. In this case, when Drew came in on his day off to help, that spoke volumes about his commitment to his customers. That same commitment is shown throughout the dealership. I would highly recommend Van's Honda to anyone.
Buying a Corolla
by 08/03/2019on
Jim young had great service. He knew what he was talking about, He helped us find the car for me. He let us be and he was there when we needed him.
Best salesperson ever!
by 06/07/2019on
I soooo love my new outlander! That I just purchased last weekend. Thank u again Kevin Sweig for being so awesome! I was so impressed by u and everyone at your dealership. I will recommend u guys to everyone I know:)
Great Experience
by 06/01/2019on
One of the best car buying experiences! Friendly and helpful without being "pushy". And I love my new Honday CR-V
Randy in Finance Department
by 05/13/2019on
I recently chose to buy out my 2016 Accord after my 3 year lease was coming to an end. I had the pleasure of dealing with Randy Jenkins in Van’s finance department. He was accommodating, patient and helpful throughout the 30 or so minute process. He took the time to not only offer GAP insure and extended warranties, but also to explain what they would and would not cover. I would highly recommend Van’s Honda as a place to purchase and service your vehicles.
Treated like family!
by 03/24/2019on
My wife and I came to Van's Honda looking for a SUV from day one we were treated like family. We did not decide on anything the first day and left to look elsewhere and found other places that just seemed like any other Dealership. After a week I decided to try online auto shopping and again ended up emailing Van's and started dealing with Kevin Baeb who was very knowledgeable. The next day I called to talk to Kevin by phone but we was off that day so the person who answered the call got me in touch with salesperson Michael Anderson. Michael went over and above to answer all our questions and help us decide on a new 2019 Honda CR V EXL. He was outstanding on every aspect of the sale. And it didn't stop there when we were ready to do the financing and other paperwork we were greeted by Clark V. He made us feel like family and went through every detail with us. All we can say is everyone we came in contact with there was professional. We are so pleased we decided on Van's Honda. Thank you all! Keith and Jean Challe.
Satisfied Customer
by 02/04/2019on
I recently leased my second vehicle (Honda CRV) from Van's Honda and could not be happier with my decision. This time around, I was very undecided going into the process of selecting a new vehicle and as a result- not very excited. Tom Willems helped steer me in the right direction based on my needs. From the information gathering process to finalizing finances with Clark and picking up my vehicle, the customer service was great! Responses were prompt and questions were answered thoroughly. I have and will continue to recommend Van's Honda!
They sale salvage title
by 01/26/2019on
****DONT BUY FROM VANS**** THEY SALE SALVAGE TITLE CARS AND NO ONE THAT WE SPOKE TO SAID A THING ABOUT THE CAR BEING SALVAGE AND I ASKED IS THERE ANYTHING WRONG WITH THE SUV AND THEY SAID NO ALSO THE FIRST 4 WEEKS OF OWNING THE SUV THEY HAD IT IN THE SHOP BECAUSE OF Several issues and at that point is when I discovered they sold me a salavge title car and I confronted the sales manager and he was so rude and said they dont tell there customers that its salvage you have to find out yourself I was blowed away and shocked that I thought I was getting a clean and clear title car. I would never go back ever
Ride Home
by 01/04/2019on
I am just letting you know that Zack Lehr, as a representative of your company is doing a stellar job. Some people might say that he is just a shuttle driver, but I say that a shuttle driver that has nothing but positive things to say about Van's Honda is more than a shuttle driver. He is an ambassador!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience with Van's Auto!
by 09/29/2018on
I recently bought a vehicle from Van's Auto and I was VERY pleased with the experience. Mike Reader was my salesman and I will recommend him to anyone. Very personable and friendly while being straight forward and clear with his information. He was not pushy with the sale at all like experienced at a different dealership. He genuinely wanted to know how I liked the vehicle. He answered all my questions and left me feeling confident without ANY confusion throughout the process. Which is so important to me! I was also very pleased with Clark Vander Parren as he was very clear when going through all the paper work. He was very thorough and it was done in a timely manner, as well as being very personable and friendly! It wasnt just about getting the paper work done, it was about getting to know the person too! I really cant say it enough how great this experience was for me!
Terrible experience
by 07/19/2018on
We purchased a Honda Certified Used Honda Fit from Van's a little over a year ago. We have now spent more on reparirs than on the monthly car payments! The air conditioning broke after a couple months and had to be fixed. Now the the ignition coil and sparkplug needed to be replaced. We were charged $700 to put in $120 worth of parts even though we paid for the Honda Certified warranty. Completely unacceptable. We are currently shopping for a truck, and had every intention of buying a Honda Pilot from Van's, but I'm going to go to the Toyota dealership across the street after this terrible experience. I feel like we were intentionally sold a lemon and the dealership is unwilling to rectify the situation. I would strongly urge anyone reading this to take their business elsewhere.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
1 Comments