sales Rating

I went in 1st on Friday with the sales rep setting up a appointment with me for 5:30pm and he completely forgot and then blew me off. Then when I came in on Saturday he still didn’t have time and then when he did he didn’t seem to work with me. Some how my credit report nothing showed up and he didn’t take time to look t my trade in and he didn’t even asked for my pay stubs to see if I can afford the payments. He made me feel like I was different because I knew my annual income at my job which I offered to show him and he said no and then felt like I should say other adults live with me to lower my rent which I am able to afford to pay on my own. I asked about lease options he never went over it with me. He continued to mention everyone was asking for more then $5000 and I felt like he was saying that because I told him I had put a large payment down for the car I was trading in . I just felt like he didn’t try. I told him from the beginning what I was working with. I am sadly have to report this type of treatment to BBB just to know the treatment I received. The sales person name was Steven at the location in Glendale, WI on Port Washington are Read more