Horrible Service
by 03/17/2019on
I went in 1st on Friday with the sales rep setting up a appointment with me for 5:30pm and he completely forgot and then blew me off. Then when I came in on Saturday he still didn’t have time and then when he did he didn’t seem to work with me. Some how my credit report nothing showed up and he didn’t take time to look t my trade in and he didn’t even asked for my pay stubs to see if I can afford the payments. He made me feel like I was different because I knew my annual income at my job which I offered to show him and he said no and then felt like I should say other adults live with me to lower my rent which I am able to afford to pay on my own. I asked about lease options he never went over it with me. He continued to mention everyone was asking for more then $5000 and I felt like he was saying that because I told him I had put a large payment down for the car I was trading in . I just felt like he didn’t try. I told him from the beginning what I was working with. I am sadly have to report this type of treatment to BBB just to know the treatment I received. The sales person name was Steven at the location in Glendale, WI on Port Washington are
Worst Dealership Ever
by 01/05/2013on
WORST experience ever! Every horror story you have heard about car salesman you will encounter here! How can people lie to your face, then totally [non-permissible content removed]! After hours of negotiations the salesman gave me a price I was happy with. They made me wait forever to sit down with the financing guy, Jeff B. By this point I was pretty worn down. Jeff tried to sell me all kinds of overpriced warranties. I agreed to a $1,500 very inclusive warranty and when he gave me the papers I signed them without reading everything. I later realized that my trade-in was included in the final sale price (that was clearly NOT our agreement on the worksheet) and Jeff charged me $2000 for a warranty PLUS $474 tire protection, PLUS $129 roadside assistance, all resulting in screwing me out of $2,603. When I went in the next day to complain the managers didn't talk to me. The salesman was bullying me and saying a contract is a contract and telling me to be an adult. A different finance guy was there, Walter, ....anyway, turns out I never signed a purchase contract, only the financing agreement. Walter told me I HAD TO sign a purchase contract! I didn't, thank god, and I left, and later I get a phone call and they are so nice and agreeing to make everything right! Turns out that without the purchase contract I never really purchased the car! I told them to forget it I would never do business with them, and brought the car back the next day and got my old car back.
Excellent Expeience
by 01/13/2011on
After 6 months of being undecided, I finally decided to purchase a new vehicle. The sales staff at Amato Nissan were just great. During that length of time, they never rushed me or made me feel like I was wasting their time with my slow decision making. Everytime I would come to the dealership they would make me feel welcome and give me their utmost attention and never made me feel like I was wasting their time. The staff would listen to what I was looking for and find what I wanted, never did they try and put me in something different. When I finally decided to pull the trigger, they not only had the exact vehicle I wanted, but they had 2 of them. They patiently waited as I tried to decide to on the 2010 or 2011 model. Never did they rush me. At delivery time, the Finance Manager had all the paperwork ready for me and got me in and out of his office in a matter of minutes so that I could get to my new vehicle. Joe Tolfa and all his staff made for an excellent buying experience. I will definitely be back and would recommend Amato Nissan to everyone I know. Thanks again for everything.