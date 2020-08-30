sales Rating

TO BE CLEAR: This review is for BOB GIGL - new car manager at the Heiser Ford Lincoln dealership in Glendale (and after reading a few reviews it seems we aren’t the only ones who have an issue with you, sir). The rest of the staff and service members were both sympathetic and very helpful. I'd like everyone to know that BOB GIGL will unapologetically do the absolute MINIMUM for anyone purchasing a used vehicle. All the while treating you as less than and with a smug smile pasted on his face. We were unexpectedly in dire need of a replacement vehicle and scraped together a small down payment and opted to also trade in. We had nearly nothing left over but thought going through a dealership would be safer and we'd end up with a more reliable vehicle. First day, we received the truck and were given the MINIMUM amount of gas (under a quarter tank). I understand it’s the state minimum for used vehicles, but it was hard to immediately put $60 in the tank after having just given every extra penny we had to get the damn thing. Second day, we noticed parts of the radio didn't work and it was not disclosed. When asked about a replacement BOB GIGL insisted the dealership would not cover it. Wisconsin is a full disclosure state. After giving us the run-around, he did finally order the radio but said we had to cover the several hundred dollars to have it installed and calibrated. The service technicians at the Chevy dealership were very helpful and although there were issues, managed to replace the radio and charged Heiser Ford for the labor. 1 week out the serpentine belt broke so we replaced it. 2 weeks out the starter went out so we replaced it. (see a pattern here?) Upon changing the starter we noticed the sway bar link ends are broken. The truck came with a small lift kit. Those broken pieces are a SAFETY RISK. We cannot afford to change them at this time. Today the check engine light went on. It was the last straw. We are saving to fix things on a truck we just got but started this whole mess because we could not afford to fix the truck we had. At this point we are approaching $1000 we've had to put into this truck, not including what this new issue may bring. I would advise Heiser Ford to first, take more time going over your used vehicles so you aren’t putting your name on vehicles that are safety risks and money pits. Secondly, strongly consider Bob's position at your company. He is named several times in very negative reviews and when we encountered other staff helping us they were immediately sympathetic when they heard Bob was the cause of our problems. It seems he's made a crappy name for himself in more than one way and if I owned a company I wouldn’t want him representing me. I caution any buyers looking at Heiser Ford Lincoln for their next used vehicle. Spend some considerable time checking EVERYTHING, don't assume they have your best interest at heart, and FLAT OUT REFUSE TO WORK WITH BOB GIGL. Read more