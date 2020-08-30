2019 Ranger Lariat
2019 Ranger Lariat
Bought a 2019 Ranger from Heiser Ford in Glendale, WI. My salesman was Zac. Very easy to work with. Not at all pushy nor sheisty like I have encountered in the past at other dealers.
2002 Ford Explorer
2002 Ford Explorer
Oil change
I scheduled an appointment to have an assessment completed for the Explorer. Heiser has completed service needs for the last 17 years. I have never had any major problems but because of the age of the truck I will have to make a decision to continue repairing or replacing. Heiser completed the assessment with recommendations as to the next steps to take.
Oil change
by 06/19/2020on
Great job by service dept. friendly people
Staff was friendly and professional
by 05/22/2020on
I went to three other dealers and the guys at Heiser were head and shoulders above the rest! Great car buying experience and got a deal too!
Brandi Winfrey is Awesome. Heiser Ford Him.
Ford Edge oil & filter
2nd car I have purchased from Brandi Winfrey at Heiser Ford. He was very knowledgeable and helpful. He met with me on his day off to assist me. The price was very fair, actually a very good price for the car, and the entire staff at Heiser was very helpful and kind. Brandi went the extra mile to make the entire experience great.
Ford Edge oil & filter
Truck Repair
All work performed in a timely manner. Friendly professional service advisor.
Truck Repair
Disappointed
Heiser Ford completed repair within time promised even though I was not a scheduled appointment. They were able to squeeze the repair in because it was not safe to drive my car without directional signals. I would recommend Heiser to anyone needing expert repair service.
Disappointed
Heiser Ford
I needed a tire rotation with my service. Before I could mention it I was asked. So, I thought nothing of it until I got home & saw that the tires were not rotated! I can tell because it's a crack in one of my rims & it was in the same place. I was annoyed by that. Not the first time this has happened.
Heiser Ford
Review
I always receive great service. I really enjoy working with their employee Terry. He really makes you feel your time is worth something. He goes above and beyond to ensure you are happy after each visit!
Review
Great Service
Heiser did a great job making this a quick and easy process.
Great Service
Was expecting more
Quick service with helpful service advisers.
Was expecting more
Real Estate Investor
I just went in for a routine oil change, and asked for a car wash. The issue was that they totally forgot about me in picking me back up from work to get my car. I had to call them to get complimentary car service to pick me back up from my job at the end of the day. I would say I was very patient, but the icing on the cake was that I asked for a car wash, and they did it after I came. They had the car all day, and they could have taken care of it. Then when they pulled up with the vehicle, I could see that it was a subpar wash, and all the service person could tell me when they saw my face was, "I think the brushes on the car wash are not performing at their best!" Really??!!
Real Estate Investor
by 12/15/2019on
Amazing people skills, great customer service and They give you the “Wow” factor!!!!
Continued disappointment with this dealership
Escape oil change
Non-existent communication within the company. One service technician (and he was new) left at the desk at 5:30 pm to wait on 4 of us. No record of my appointment, or the arrangements made for me ahead of time. I assume the oil change was done competently, but no way to know for sure. I had to ask the manager for a summary of what was done, he didn't offer it, and it did not agree with what was recorded on the paperwork.
Escape oil change
by 11/04/2019on
Did a good job overall. Forgot to reset the oil changer reminder gauge on the dash board.
Ford Focus recall repair
76th Street body shop
Prompt, courteous, accommodating in a clean and professional environment
76th Street body shop
Oil change
Pleasant experience, received a quote, dropped of the vehicle, received a loaner vehicle and vehicle was completed when promised. Friendly staff.
Oil change
by 08/08/2019on
I came in on a Saturday for a scheduled oil change. The staff was welcoming and friendly. They performed the service in a timely manner. I asked them to check out my vehicle to make sure it was safe for a road trip. They said it was safe for the drive and gave recommendations for Ford recommended services but were not pushy to have them completed. I just returned and had no incidents after driving about 2,000 miles. I intend to return for those services.
Heiser Sales Experience
by 04/07/2019on
The entire sales staff at Heiser Ford/Lincoln was a pleasure to work with. The entire process was professional and stress free. I never felt pressured to sign. It was the best car buying experience I've ever had.
BOB GIGL will do the bare minimum, BUYER BEWARE
Ford Escape 2013
TO BE CLEAR: This review is for BOB GIGL - new car manager at the Heiser Ford Lincoln dealership in Glendale (and after reading a few reviews it seems we aren’t the only ones who have an issue with you, sir). The rest of the staff and service members were both sympathetic and very helpful. I'd like everyone to know that BOB GIGL will unapologetically do the absolute MINIMUM for anyone purchasing a used vehicle. All the while treating you as less than and with a smug smile pasted on his face. We were unexpectedly in dire need of a replacement vehicle and scraped together a small down payment and opted to also trade in. We had nearly nothing left over but thought going through a dealership would be safer and we'd end up with a more reliable vehicle. First day, we received the truck and were given the MINIMUM amount of gas (under a quarter tank). I understand it’s the state minimum for used vehicles, but it was hard to immediately put $60 in the tank after having just given every extra penny we had to get the damn thing. Second day, we noticed parts of the radio didn't work and it was not disclosed. When asked about a replacement BOB GIGL insisted the dealership would not cover it. Wisconsin is a full disclosure state. After giving us the run-around, he did finally order the radio but said we had to cover the several hundred dollars to have it installed and calibrated. The service technicians at the Chevy dealership were very helpful and although there were issues, managed to replace the radio and charged Heiser Ford for the labor. 1 week out the serpentine belt broke so we replaced it. 2 weeks out the starter went out so we replaced it. (see a pattern here?) Upon changing the starter we noticed the sway bar link ends are broken. The truck came with a small lift kit. Those broken pieces are a SAFETY RISK. We cannot afford to change them at this time. Today the check engine light went on. It was the last straw. We are saving to fix things on a truck we just got but started this whole mess because we could not afford to fix the truck we had. At this point we are approaching $1000 we've had to put into this truck, not including what this new issue may bring. I would advise Heiser Ford to first, take more time going over your used vehicles so you aren’t putting your name on vehicles that are safety risks and money pits. Secondly, strongly consider Bob's position at your company. He is named several times in very negative reviews and when we encountered other staff helping us they were immediately sympathetic when they heard Bob was the cause of our problems. It seems he's made a crappy name for himself in more than one way and if I owned a company I wouldn’t want him representing me. I caution any buyers looking at Heiser Ford Lincoln for their next used vehicle. Spend some considerable time checking EVERYTHING, don't assume they have your best interest at heart, and FLAT OUT REFUSE TO WORK WITH BOB GIGL.
Ford Escape 2013
by 10/25/2018on
Pete the contact in the service center is great. He keeps trying to help. I have not been able to pass the emission test since the beginning of June. After several wire harness replacements the sensors are still not working; I have to go back to service on Nov 5. The last fix took 3 weeks.2 of the weeks I understood - getting the inspection and approval from Ford, waiting for parts and 3 days for the work. The 3rd week was due to the worker being pulled from my car to work on other cars. I am beginning to feel, the car should be replaced if it can never be fixed.