3 out of 5 stars sales Rating

My family has been purchasing vehicles from this dealership for many years and whenever we experience the need to purchase new and or used they are the first that comes to mind. Recently purchased a used 2013 Ford Edge. The sales representative did not meet our expectations: Lacked customer service. Did not explain features and benefits of the car and or the dashboard panel. The Ford Booklet was missing from the car and we are still waiting for it to arrive for we called to inform the sales rep. Did not know if the prior recalls were performed on the car nor did he call the Ford service department to check. Did not provide a full tank of gas when we purchased the car as promised. Also a razor blade was found in the passengers seat and it could have caused harm to my spouse and or cut the seat. Plus, when it came to pick up our car purchase he asked that we contact the service department and ask someone there to take off our license plate from our current car they recently looked at to give to him to put on our new car purchase. This task should have been completed prior to our arrival we were very transparent when we would arrive and he even called while we were on our way. The only reason we would consider purchasing again is our business relationship with his manager and the business manager at Ford. They are great to partner with. Read more