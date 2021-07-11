Holiday Ford
Customer Reviews of Holiday Ford
Another Great Service Experience at Holiday!
by 11/07/2021on
Holiday was great at addressing my concerns. Cole, my service advisor, was great. They really make getting your vehicle fixed easy where I didn't have to go out of my way and they kept me well informed throughout the day. Thanks Holiday for the great service!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Honest
by 11/01/2021on
I have received excellent service and pricing. Very honest and will not mislead you on anything. Jobs are done well and in a timely manner. Very friendly and helpful staff!
Great service
by 09/13/2021on
Service department was great and the bonus car wash was greatly appreciated!
2011F250
by 08/17/2021on
Great service , very knowledgeable and nice / fixed in a timely fashion
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Here to serve youn
by 06/28/2021on
Your always greeted with a friendly smile at Holiday Ford! That’s why I make the 35 minute drive. Plus I feel that I don’t get the run around… but the straight up truth!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Always th best
by 03/01/2021on
Always on top of things....preliminary reminder texts, calls, emails.....customer service top notch
Used Car Purchase Experience
by 01/03/2020on
My family has been purchasing vehicles from this dealership for many years and whenever we experience the need to purchase new and or used they are the first that comes to mind. Recently purchased a used 2013 Ford Edge. The sales representative did not meet our expectations: Lacked customer service. Did not explain features and benefits of the car and or the dashboard panel. The Ford Booklet was missing from the car and we are still waiting for it to arrive for we called to inform the sales rep. Did not know if the prior recalls were performed on the car nor did he call the Ford service department to check. Did not provide a full tank of gas when we purchased the car as promised. Also a razor blade was found in the passengers seat and it could have caused harm to my spouse and or cut the seat. Plus, when it came to pick up our car purchase he asked that we contact the service department and ask someone there to take off our license plate from our current car they recently looked at to give to him to put on our new car purchase. This task should have been completed prior to our arrival we were very transparent when we would arrive and he even called while we were on our way. The only reason we would consider purchasing again is our business relationship with his manager and the business manager at Ford. They are great to partner with.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great experience!
by 01/03/2020on
2019 F-150. I traveled an hour and a half and was absolutely worth the trip. Steve Froh is an down to earth, honest salesman. (not an oxymoron in this case). I’ve bought over 20 new vehicles over the years and this was by far the easiest, most painless car buying experience I’ve had. Well done Holiday!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
No smoking good deal!
by 01/01/2020on
They did not tell us the price until we sat down with the finance manager. I have never seen any dealer that would not give you a price until it was time to sign the purchase documents. The price was the advertised price just no smoking deal like they said on the phone from the sales manager Shane.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
1 Comments
Great service!
by 12/06/2019on
Great experience start to finish. No pressure.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Shipping and Receiving Coordinator
by 12/04/2019on
Great Dealership. Great experience with a young salesman that made it easy to understand and feel appreciated to be taking the time to make a good deal.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Holiday Ford Wisconsin
by 11/27/2019on
Salesman Jaffar was clear on how rebates and trade values applied to purchase price. A pleasure to do business with him.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
2019 Ford F-150 Lariat
by 11/04/2019on
They did everything you’d expect a dealership to do when selling you a car. I actually spec’d a vehicle to order so their Customer Service Specialist took me to David Olson who deals with this option. David did a great job, friendly, very personable, knows his job. I took deliver on the 31st of the month and if you buy a lot of cars you know it’s a very busy day for dealerships, not to mention that Holiday had just won an award and the had to setup their service department to handle the celebration. They still took the time deliver my truck probably and not rush my delivery. All in all a great dealership to work with.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Holiday Ford Review
by 09/23/2019on
We found the truck we were looking for at Holiday Ford. It had all the options we were looking for at low mileage and a very competitive price. Our Sales Representative, Steve Froh did a wonderful job of showing the truck, walking through options, and closing the deal. We are super happy. Everyone at Holiday Ford was incredibly friendly, helpful, and made our buying experience very positive. Thanks to Steve Froh and the Holiday Ford Team!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Holiday Ford, Fond du Lac, WI
by 09/10/2019on
Holiday Ford is a reputable organization with great management and a great service department! I bought a 2016 Ford F-150 truck new on lease, then paid it off recently! Very smooth transaction ! Truck is great, 4WD, large back seat, great engine (3.5 Eco boost V6), with good acceleration and power with good gas mileage (22 mpg avg)
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
New Expedition
by 08/06/2019on
Couldn't of been more pleased with Jordan and the service at Holiday Automotive. The exact vehicle we wanted was not on the lot, but Jordan worked tirelessly to locate the car, have it transported to Wisconsin and made sure the price was significantly below MSRP and other dealership prices. Very classy and professional team.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
New Ford Escape - Love it!!!!
by 06/17/2019on
Everything was easy and smooth! The staff was friendly, helpful, positive and comforting. They explained everything and answered all my questions. A great experience for a kind of stressful purchase.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Best Car Buying Experience Ever
by 06/10/2019on
I have purchased cars from other dealerships before and this was by far the best car-buying experience. Not only was the process simple with no hidden prices or markups to make me think I’m getting a deal, but it was a relaxed, even fun experience all the way from Steve in sales to Robby in finance. Go to Holiday, they make the process worry free and hassle free.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Car Buying Made Easy.
by 05/20/2019on
We went in knowing exactly what we wanted and were not pushed to buy anything different. Everyone was friendly and assisted us in our purchase as best as they could.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Ford F-150
by 04/29/2019on
I had been to 4 other Ford dealers in my home state, but happened to be in Wisconsin for the military and had no plans to buy a truck. Had some time off and put in what I was looking for in cars.com and a truck came up at Holiday Ford that peaked my interest. Went up and spoke with Matthew C. who showed me the truck. He had more knowledge on the truck than 3 out of the 4 previous dealerships combined. Chris I, a sales manger, worked with me to get the price I wanted. Both men spoke of family and friends in the military and you could tell that both they and Holiday supported the services. Although, I would bet all their customers are treated this way. Ended up changing my travel plans home, bought a better truck at a lower cost than I could find in my home state, and drove it home. First rate experience all around.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
2018 Ford Focus purchase
by 03/22/2019on
This was about as easy an experience we’ve had buying a new vehicle. From the first time walking in to out the door in 4 hours with a new car. No haggling, up front price, financing, clean up the car, done.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
