Van Horn Hyundai of Fond du Lac
Customer Reviews of Van Horn Hyundai of Fond du Lac
2016 Chevy Malibu
by 10/30/2021on
I’d highly recommend, I’m a first time loan borrower and they made it so easy and simple. Layed out every numbers, explained everything well and responded quickly.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
New vehicle
by 10/29/2021on
We bought a new Hyundai. We had a great shopping/buying experience at Van Horn and the new car is amazing. Our sales associate Jeff Keys took the time to walk us through all of the features on our car, which we really appreciated.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Fast sales!
by 10/25/2021on
In and out quick sale! Made the buying experience very great, simple and easy!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great Dealership
by 12/19/2020on
Josh and the entire sales team at Van Horn were great to work with! Love my new Santa Fe. Can't wait to use their free oil changes for life!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Bait and Switch
by 02/04/2018on
This has to be one of the worst places I've ever tried to do any kind of business with. I live about 2.5 hours from this dealership and had found a very specific Subaru that I had done a lot of research on trying to find exactly the one I wanted. I called this past Thursday to schedule a test drive for the following Saturday at 4. This was after I had sent in a request about the car through Cars .com that I never received a response to whatsoever. When speaking to the receptionist I was very specific about which car I wanted as it was the only one of its exact year and exact color in their inventory. She confirmed I would be able to test drive that car on Saturday. Over the next couple days I went about trying to figure out what I needed to run the credit check for approval through them with a salesman despite having an issue with my paystub he confirmed I was approved for the car and as long as I was there on Saturday with ID and proof of insurance the car was mine and upon receiving my paystub I could take the car home. Fast forward to Saturday I drove 2.5 hours to get to this dealership in the snow and shortly before arriving the salesman texts me saying "you can go for a ride but this car has never been snowed on it's in the showroom". I of course wanted to drive it despite this because I knew the car was more than capable of driving in snow and opted to drive it anyways. I arrived at the dealership and as I was pulling in noticed another Subaru of the same model that happened to be a similar model to what I wanted being cleaned off. I parked and walked inside the showroom and requested Keith who shortly came out to us and showed us the car I had definitely been looking at sitting in the showroom and started getting it ready to be taken out for a drive. While going about this Keith was called over and went to the desk and took a while coming back. He then comes back over and while he was at the desk the Subaru I had seen being driven around when I pulled into the dealership was parked outside running. Keith then proceeds to tell me that they "accidentally" approved me for the one outside. How the heck do you switch up two totally different trim level, colors, and years for a car? He said I had to be approved for the one inside. It was a classic bait and switch and a huge waste of my time and money just to get all the way out there to find out that this car was somehow not the one I was approved for! He then tried to sell me on the lower trim model outside and tell me that that car was also in a showroom at one point and hadn't seen snow when it was clearly covered in snow from having sat outside ALL DAY!!! This was by far the absolute worst customer service and management I've ever had to deal with especially after making it clear multiple times to both the receptionist and Keith that I had a long drive to get to them. I hope that anyone who thinks about going here thinks twice and doesn't get screwed over like I did. What a joke of a business.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
1 Comments
2nd Santa Fe
by 06/29/2017on
I had a 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe. It was a great vehicle for me so I needed a new one. An upgrade. Lucas assisted me through the whole process and showed me every feature of the vehicle. Great experience!
Terrible
by 06/01/2017on
We bought a used 2012 Grand Cherokee from them, they were great all the way up through the sale. When I started having problems in the first week they started to ignore me even though their service department screwed up and put in the wrong oil. They paid for the oil change but that didn't fix the problem and after that they said I was on my own. I will never buy another vehicle from them ever!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Hyundai Santa Fe
by 05/30/2017on
We were searching for a new car for our daughter. Lucas Simon helped us and found us a great deal on another Van Horn lot/city. He also arranged for the paperwork to be driven to our daughter for the proper signatures since she lives 6 hours away and was not there at the time of purchase.
Miraculous Veloster Sale
by 05/30/2017on
I had been in the search of a replacement or addition to my Ford CMax, which really just was missing the mark as far as comfort, style, and I really missed a manual transmission! Product Specialist, Lucas Simon, started out by showing us what we came for, a 2009 Mini, but it just wasn't for us. He convinced us our search wasn't over and that he could certainly make the right payment per month happen without an outrageous down payment. We weren't going to believe him until he could get it on paper for us, but with no new manuals in the lot, we figured the day was another bust. He went out to grab an "automatic" 2016 Veloster for us to see if we liked it enough for him to order us a manual, but he came back and told us we were in for a surprise and that a deal may happen that day! It was a manual! We drove the Veloster and I loved it and still do after a long road trip this weekend for our first anniversary! Lucas and the finance department at Van Horn Hyundai give such great discounts that even with my leftover loan carried over I still had a discount on the car! It was such a great experience and I am so thankful for Lucas, his colleagues, and Van Horn Hyundai for making this experience such a wonderful and miraculous one!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
First Time
by 05/26/2017on
My wife and I had gone to Van Horn in Fond du lac to test drive a Chevy Cruze. Or salesman Lucas was very helpful and answered any questions we had. Great overall experience!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Van Horn Hyundai
by 04/30/2017on
I stopped in last week to take a look at some used cars. Lucas Simon was the salesman that helped me and was extremely helpful. I would definitely recommend!
Great Dealership
by 03/31/2017on
I had time to kill before an appointment so I stopped in to look at used SUV's but there were such awesome deals on the new Sonatas that we ended up trading our 2015 Mazda on a new Sonata. I guess we will have to get our SUV a little later. Ryan E was our salesperson and he was great also!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Van Horn Hyundai
by 03/30/2017on
I stopped in just to check out some used cars as I'll be looking to buy a car for my daughter as she is about to get her license soon. Lucas Simon was the salesman and was very helpful and sounds as if he will try his best to accommodate my needs. I'll be stopping back in a few weeks to check back in on a few cars I have my eye on. Would definitely recommend!
great service
by 03/24/2017on
Easy experience, friendly and fun
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Very Friendly Staff
by 03/22/2017on
I had been looking at a few vehicles for months,but never really settled on one. Finally I decided to go to Van Horn Hyundai in Fondulac after talking with dealership on Internet and phone. Once I got to the dealership, Lucas Simon introduced himself to me. He answered a few of my questions and had already pulled up a vehicle I was interested in, before I got there. I test drove a few vehicles and had more questions. Lucas was very busy that day with a couple other customers, but didn't leave me waiting long. Once I decided on a specific vehicle he went to get some numbers for it. Obviously I disagreed on the final price, but I thought I got a fair deal the second time he got new numbers. Deal done. Everyone I dealt with, from Internet, phone, salesman, and finally the finance person went really well. I will definitely recommend this dealership to everyone I know that is looking for a vehicle. It'll also be this first place I look, when I decided to get another vehicle. Lucas was an excellent salesman and hope he's still there the next time I need to look for a vehicle. Also, want to mention that we use the Sheboygan Hyundai for any service we need now and so far it's been great. Thanks, Love our 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Sales Rep experience!!
by 03/22/2017on
Ryan Elsinger was awesome! Very patient and friendly. He went above and beyond to help us find the type of used vehicle we were looking for (even if we were being a tad picky!) Really appreciated his honesty throughout the process. Highly recommend him for assistance if you go there!!
Great Service
by 03/20/2017on
Ryan Elsinger has helped me purchase multiple vehicles. He was great every time, very patient and knowledgeable throughout the entire process. I will continue to to recommend him to people looking to purchase a vehicle.
Van Horn FDL
by 03/20/2017on
I had a really great experience at van horn! Not knowing much about purchasing vehicles the sales man ( Josh ) helped me find the perfect vehicle. He answered all my questions accurately & made sure i purchased something logical. It was the best experience I've had dealing with a dealership & salesman. I will continue to purchase vehicles from there & service my current one through van horn. Thank you Josh for everything !!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Friendly anf helpful
by 02/11/2017on
I purchased a used Jeep liberty from this dealership. The staff was very friendly and available when I called or emailed. After puchasing the vehicle it was noticed that the second key and owners manual had gone missing. I gave them a week or so to see if they could locate them but they were unable to. To make things right they ordered a new key and manual and mailed them too me at no cost! This really show how far Van Horn will go to satisfy their customers when initial expectations are not met. The entire team over there worked together to make sure my experience was good for which I am very appreciative!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Van Horne FDL, a great place to do business
by 02/10/2017on
I had been contemplating an upgrade from my 2010 Santa Fe, so while it was being serviced recently, I struck up a conversation with Product Specialist, Brittany Van E. She had excellent enthusiasm, knowledge of the various vehicles, and the energy to quickly react to my many questions. Along with the skills of Finance Director, Keith H., who was also a pleasure to work with, it became obvious to me that it was time to upgrade to the latest technology offered with the newer vehicles. I drove out of the lot in a 2016 Santa Fe (my 3rd since 2004) with a huge smile on my face! Total time elapsed; 3 hours!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Exceptional Customer Service from the salesman to finance manager
by 01/09/2017on
I was very impressed. I can't thank the people enough. Went in 3 weeks ago to see what I need to do to be able to get a reliable car to use since mine broke down. Wasn't expecting to be taking home a car but I did. Ryan was very helpful and was very patient with me. He was very willing to find me what I need and just didn't sell me whatever car there is for me. To the finance manager Tim who closed the deal for me can't thank him enough! I would recommend Van horn fond du lac to anybody!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
