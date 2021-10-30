1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

This has to be one of the worst places I've ever tried to do any kind of business with. I live about 2.5 hours from this dealership and had found a very specific Subaru that I had done a lot of research on trying to find exactly the one I wanted. I called this past Thursday to schedule a test drive for the following Saturday at 4. This was after I had sent in a request about the car through Cars .com that I never received a response to whatsoever. When speaking to the receptionist I was very specific about which car I wanted as it was the only one of its exact year and exact color in their inventory. She confirmed I would be able to test drive that car on Saturday. Over the next couple days I went about trying to figure out what I needed to run the credit check for approval through them with a salesman despite having an issue with my paystub he confirmed I was approved for the car and as long as I was there on Saturday with ID and proof of insurance the car was mine and upon receiving my paystub I could take the car home. Fast forward to Saturday I drove 2.5 hours to get to this dealership in the snow and shortly before arriving the salesman texts me saying "you can go for a ride but this car has never been snowed on it's in the showroom". I of course wanted to drive it despite this because I knew the car was more than capable of driving in snow and opted to drive it anyways. I arrived at the dealership and as I was pulling in noticed another Subaru of the same model that happened to be a similar model to what I wanted being cleaned off. I parked and walked inside the showroom and requested Keith who shortly came out to us and showed us the car I had definitely been looking at sitting in the showroom and started getting it ready to be taken out for a drive. While going about this Keith was called over and went to the desk and took a while coming back. He then comes back over and while he was at the desk the Subaru I had seen being driven around when I pulled into the dealership was parked outside running. Keith then proceeds to tell me that they "accidentally" approved me for the one outside. How the heck do you switch up two totally different trim level, colors, and years for a car? He said I had to be approved for the one inside. It was a classic bait and switch and a huge waste of my time and money just to get all the way out there to find out that this car was somehow not the one I was approved for! He then tried to sell me on the lower trim model outside and tell me that that car was also in a showroom at one point and hadn't seen snow when it was clearly covered in snow from having sat outside ALL DAY!!! This was by far the absolute worst customer service and management I've ever had to deal with especially after making it clear multiple times to both the receptionist and Keith that I had a long drive to get to them. I hope that anyone who thinks about going here thinks twice and doesn't get screwed over like I did. What a joke of a business. Read more