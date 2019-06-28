Eau Claire Ford Lincoln

2909 Lorch Ave, Eau Claire, WI 54701
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Eau Claire Ford Lincoln

4.9
Overall Rating
(81)
Recommend: Yes (80) No (1)
sales Rating

Buy your next vehicle here

by Michael on 06/28/2019

Mike Wiseman is excellent to work with and listens to what you want. No haggle pricing is set fairly and the trade-in value matched what I valued. The purchase was a fair deal for all involved without the gimmicky sales drama from stereotypical dealerships.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
90 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

Excellent Work!

by Tom on 06/30/2019

Polite, prompt, pleasant, and professional! Also, since it was my first checkup since buying my car, it was free! Nice!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Recent visit to dealership

by Carol on 06/16/2019

Fast and efficient

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Service

by James on 06/14/2019

Ease of getting service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Review

by Steven on 06/13/2019

Always ask what we want and what’s important to us and what our price range is. No bargaining

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Great service at Eau Claire Ford/Lincoln

by Jerry on 06/13/2019

The service department visit was very pleasant. My vehicle was serviced in a timely manner. I am always satisfied whenever I have any of my vehicles serviced at Eau Claire Ford/Lincoln.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Highly recommended!

by Catherine on 06/11/2019

All of the sales people were a great help! Very through with explanations. All open to continued help even after car purchase with any questions that i may have in the future. Had great service with my passed history of follow up visits when car had issues of recall items. Also, liked the shuttle service to anywhere; while car was being attended to. Every, was very, very nice! Car was purchased in Eau Claire, Wi.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Ford Escape Purchase

by Steven on 06/11/2019

Knowledgeable and friendly staff. No pressure sales approach.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Thank you

by Jenson on 06/08/2019

Very friendly, easy atmosphere, Rick had Mother’s Day roses and chocolates for my wife and daughter. Very thoughtful.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

?

by Thomas on 06/06/2019

easy to get in and fast to get out

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Oil change

by Deborah on 06/04/2019

Prompt, informative and friendly

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Great Service!

by Leila on 06/02/2019

Great treatment and service! I was helped immediately. Very happy with the price. Did not have to haggle. I would definitely recommend Eau Claire Ford.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Best ford dealership

by George on 05/30/2019

Friendly and knowledgeable people very nice showroom real good coffee

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

.

by Robert on 05/30/2019

Prompt

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Yes

by Dex on 05/30/2019

Great experience and everyone was willing to help and take care of all of my needs.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

J

by Jeffrey on 05/30/2019

Mike did an excellent job of finding the right vehicle for us.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

X

by Jeffrey on 05/25/2019

Prompt service and knowledgeable reps.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Best Dealer/Owner in Wisconsin

by Mary on 05/23/2019

fast and courteous, 2 guys worked on my car. The owner acknowledged the sale of a car I purchased from his dealership. He is a unique Owner and Dealer.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Great place!

by Linda on 05/23/2019

Friendly and efficient! Past dealerships gave me the round around and took forever, not Eau Claire Ford! Bergie and the finance team were great.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

?

by David on 05/21/2019

Very friendly people Priced right

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

oil change and tire rotation

by Marguerite on 05/19/2019

the staff was very accommodating and focused on getting me in and out

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

128 cars in stock
125 new0 used3 certified pre-owned
Ford F-150
Ford F-150
72 new|0 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Ford Edge
Ford Edge
9 new|0 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership
Google Map

