Customer Reviews of Eau Claire Ford Lincoln
4.9 Overall Rating (81)
Recommend: Yes (
80) No ( 1)
Mike Wiseman is excellent to work with and listens to what you want. No haggle pricing is set fairly and the trade-in value matched what I valued. The purchase was a fair deal for all involved without the gimmicky sales drama from stereotypical dealerships.
Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Polite, prompt, pleasant, and professional! Also, since it was my first checkup since buying my car, it was free! Nice!
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Fast and efficient
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Ease of getting service
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Always ask what we want and what’s important to us and what our price range is. No bargaining
Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
The service department visit was very pleasant. My vehicle was serviced in a timely manner. I am always satisfied whenever I have any of my vehicles serviced at Eau Claire Ford/Lincoln.
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
by
on Catherine 06/11/2019
All of the sales people were a great help! Very through with explanations. All open to continued help even after car purchase with any questions that i may have in the future.
Had great service with my passed history of follow up visits when car had issues of recall items. Also, liked the shuttle service to anywhere; while car was being attended to. Every, was very, very nice! Car was purchased in Eau Claire, Wi.
Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Knowledgeable and friendly staff. No pressure sales approach.
Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Very friendly, easy atmosphere, Rick had Mother’s Day roses and chocolates for my wife and daughter. Very thoughtful.
Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
easy to get in and fast to get out
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Prompt, informative and friendly
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great treatment and service! I was helped immediately. Very happy with the price. Did not have to haggle. I would definitely recommend Eau Claire Ford.
Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Friendly and knowledgeable people very nice showroom real good coffee
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience and everyone was willing to help and take care of all of my needs.
Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Mike did an excellent job of finding the right vehicle for us.
Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Prompt service and knowledgeable reps.
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
fast and courteous, 2 guys worked on my car. The owner acknowledged the sale of a car I purchased from his dealership. He is a unique Owner and Dealer.
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Friendly and efficient! Past dealerships gave me the round around and took forever, not Eau Claire Ford! Bergie and the finance team were great.
Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Very friendly people
Priced right
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
by
on Marguerite 05/19/2019
the staff was very accommodating and focused on getting me in and out
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
