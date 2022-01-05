Skip to main content
Eau Claire Ford Lincoln

2909 Lorch Ave, Eau Claire, WI 54701
Today 8:00 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Eau Claire Ford Lincoln

5.0
Overall Rating
5 out of 5 stars(91)
Recommend: Yes (1) No (0)
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Eau Claire Ford - a First-Class Dealership

by Raymond on 05/01/2022

Mr. Benjamin Curtis was a five-star salesman. From answering my first initial questions and completely through the end of the sale, he was Professional, Courteous, Respectful, and Honest. It is so rare to see an exceptional employee anymore! I am grateful to Eau Claire Ford for I now have a vehicle that is exactly what our family needed. Thanks!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Excellent Work!

by Tom on 06/30/2019

Polite, prompt, pleasant, and professional! Also, since it was my first checkup since buying my car, it was free! Nice!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Buy your next vehicle here

by Michael on 06/28/2019

Mike Wiseman is excellent to work with and listens to what you want. No haggle pricing is set fairly and the trade-in value matched what I valued. The purchase was a fair deal for all involved without the gimmicky sales drama from stereotypical dealerships.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Recent visit to dealership

by Carol on 06/16/2019

Fast and efficient

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service

by James on 06/14/2019

Ease of getting service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Review

by Steven on 06/13/2019

Always ask what we want and what’s important to us and what our price range is. No bargaining

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great service at Eau Claire Ford/Lincoln

by Jerry on 06/13/2019

The service department visit was very pleasant. My vehicle was serviced in a timely manner. I am always satisfied whenever I have any of my vehicles serviced at Eau Claire Ford/Lincoln.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Highly recommended!

by Catherine on 06/11/2019

All of the sales people were a great help! Very through with explanations. All open to continued help even after car purchase with any questions that i may have in the future. Had great service with my passed history of follow up visits when car had issues of recall items. Also, liked the shuttle service to anywhere; while car was being attended to. Every, was very, very nice! Car was purchased in Eau Claire, Wi.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Ford Escape Purchase

by Steven on 06/11/2019

Knowledgeable and friendly staff. No pressure sales approach.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Thank you

by Jenson on 06/08/2019

Very friendly, easy atmosphere, Rick had Mother’s Day roses and chocolates for my wife and daughter. Very thoughtful.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

?

by Thomas on 06/06/2019

easy to get in and fast to get out

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Oil change

by Deborah on 06/04/2019

Prompt, informative and friendly

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Service!

by Leila on 06/02/2019

Great treatment and service! I was helped immediately. Very happy with the price. Did not have to haggle. I would definitely recommend Eau Claire Ford.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Best ford dealership

by George on 05/30/2019

Friendly and knowledgeable people very nice showroom real good coffee

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

.

by Robert on 05/30/2019

Prompt

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Yes

by Dex on 05/30/2019

Great experience and everyone was willing to help and take care of all of my needs.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

J

by Jeffrey on 05/30/2019

Mike did an excellent job of finding the right vehicle for us.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

X

by Jeffrey on 05/25/2019

Prompt service and knowledgeable reps.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Best Dealer/Owner in Wisconsin

by Mary on 05/23/2019

fast and courteous, 2 guys worked on my car. The owner acknowledged the sale of a car I purchased from his dealership. He is a unique Owner and Dealer.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great place!

by Linda on 05/23/2019

Friendly and efficient! Past dealerships gave me the round around and took forever, not Eau Claire Ford! Bergie and the finance team were great.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

?

by David on 05/21/2019

Very friendly people Priced right

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

