Eau Claire Ford Lincoln
Customer Reviews of Eau Claire Ford Lincoln
Eau Claire Ford - a First-Class Dealership
by 05/01/2022on
Mr. Benjamin Curtis was a five-star salesman. From answering my first initial questions and completely through the end of the sale, he was Professional, Courteous, Respectful, and Honest. It is so rare to see an exceptional employee anymore! I am grateful to Eau Claire Ford for I now have a vehicle that is exactly what our family needed. Thanks!
Eau Claire Ford - a First-Class Dealership
by 05/01/2022on
Mr. Benjamin Curtis was a five-star salesman. From answering my first initial questions and completely through the end of the sale, he was Professional, Courteous, Respectful, and Honest. It is so rare to see an exceptional employee anymore! I am grateful to Eau Claire Ford for I now have a vehicle that is exactly what our family needed. Thanks!
Excellent Work!
by 06/30/2019on
Polite, prompt, pleasant, and professional! Also, since it was my first checkup since buying my car, it was free! Nice!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Buy your next vehicle here
by 06/28/2019on
Mike Wiseman is excellent to work with and listens to what you want. No haggle pricing is set fairly and the trade-in value matched what I valued. The purchase was a fair deal for all involved without the gimmicky sales drama from stereotypical dealerships.
Recent visit to dealership
by 06/16/2019on
Fast and efficient
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service
by 06/14/2019on
Ease of getting service
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Review
by 06/13/2019on
Always ask what we want and what’s important to us and what our price range is. No bargaining
Great service at Eau Claire Ford/Lincoln
by 06/13/2019on
The service department visit was very pleasant. My vehicle was serviced in a timely manner. I am always satisfied whenever I have any of my vehicles serviced at Eau Claire Ford/Lincoln.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Highly recommended!
by 06/11/2019on
All of the sales people were a great help! Very through with explanations. All open to continued help even after car purchase with any questions that i may have in the future. Had great service with my passed history of follow up visits when car had issues of recall items. Also, liked the shuttle service to anywhere; while car was being attended to. Every, was very, very nice! Car was purchased in Eau Claire, Wi.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Ford Escape Purchase
by 06/11/2019on
Knowledgeable and friendly staff. No pressure sales approach.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Thank you
by 06/08/2019on
Very friendly, easy atmosphere, Rick had Mother’s Day roses and chocolates for my wife and daughter. Very thoughtful.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
?
by 06/06/2019on
easy to get in and fast to get out
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Oil change
by 06/04/2019on
Prompt, informative and friendly
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great Service!
by 06/02/2019on
Great treatment and service! I was helped immediately. Very happy with the price. Did not have to haggle. I would definitely recommend Eau Claire Ford.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Best ford dealership
by 05/30/2019on
Friendly and knowledgeable people very nice showroom real good coffee
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
.
by 05/30/2019on
Prompt
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Yes
by 05/30/2019on
Great experience and everyone was willing to help and take care of all of my needs.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
J
by 05/30/2019on
Mike did an excellent job of finding the right vehicle for us.
X
by 05/25/2019on
Prompt service and knowledgeable reps.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Best Dealer/Owner in Wisconsin
by 05/23/2019on
fast and courteous, 2 guys worked on my car. The owner acknowledged the sale of a car I purchased from his dealership. He is a unique Owner and Dealer.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great place!
by 05/23/2019on
Friendly and efficient! Past dealerships gave me the round around and took forever, not Eau Claire Ford! Bergie and the finance team were great.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
?
by 05/21/2019on
Very friendly people Priced right
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
1 Comments