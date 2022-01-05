5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

All of the sales people were a great help! Very through with explanations. All open to continued help even after car purchase with any questions that i may have in the future. Had great service with my passed history of follow up visits when car had issues of recall items. Also, liked the shuttle service to anywhere; while car was being attended to. Every, was very, very nice! Car was purchased in Eau Claire, Wi.