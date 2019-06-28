5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I liked the straightforward pricing. No games, no I gotta talk to my sales manager etc. I particularly liked the fact that Bergie and Sarah had all the paperwork finished before we came in to pick up the Explorer. The sale closing took about ten minutes. That is the right way to sell cars I also liked the fact that Rick came and thanked us again for the business. We will be back again. Read more