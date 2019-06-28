Skip to main content
Eau Claire Ford Lincoln

2909 Lorch Ave, Eau Claire, WI 54701
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Eau Claire Ford Lincoln

31 sales Reviews
sales Rating

Buy your next vehicle here

by Michael on 06/28/2019

Mike Wiseman is excellent to work with and listens to what you want. No haggle pricing is set fairly and the trade-in value matched what I valued. The purchase was a fair deal for all involved without the gimmicky sales drama from stereotypical dealerships.

sales Rating

Review

by Steven on 06/13/2019

Always ask what we want and what’s important to us and what our price range is. No bargaining

sales Rating

Highly recommended!

by Catherine on 06/11/2019

All of the sales people were a great help! Very through with explanations. All open to continued help even after car purchase with any questions that i may have in the future. Had great service with my passed history of follow up visits when car had issues of recall items. Also, liked the shuttle service to anywhere; while car was being attended to. Every, was very, very nice! Car was purchased in Eau Claire, Wi.

sales Rating

Ford Escape Purchase

by Steven on 06/11/2019

Knowledgeable and friendly staff. No pressure sales approach.

sales Rating

Thank you

by Jenson on 06/08/2019

Very friendly, easy atmosphere, Rick had Mother’s Day roses and chocolates for my wife and daughter. Very thoughtful.

sales Rating

Great Service!

by Leila on 06/02/2019

Great treatment and service! I was helped immediately. Very happy with the price. Did not have to haggle. I would definitely recommend Eau Claire Ford.

sales Rating

Best ford dealership

by George on 05/30/2019

Friendly and knowledgeable people very nice showroom real good coffee

sales Rating

Yes

by Dex on 05/30/2019

Great experience and everyone was willing to help and take care of all of my needs.

sales Rating

J

by Jeffrey on 05/30/2019

Mike did an excellent job of finding the right vehicle for us.

sales Rating

Great place!

by Linda on 05/23/2019

Friendly and efficient! Past dealerships gave me the round around and took forever, not Eau Claire Ford! Bergie and the finance team were great.

sales Rating

This is how a dealership should be run!

by Mark on 05/09/2019

I liked the straightforward pricing. No games, no I gotta talk to my sales manager etc. I particularly liked the fact that Bergie and Sarah had all the paperwork finished before we came in to pick up the Explorer. The sale closing took about ten minutes. That is the right way to sell cars I also liked the fact that Rick came and thanked us again for the business. We will be back again.

sales Rating

EC FORD REVIEW

by David on 05/06/2019

It was fast, smooth, and friendly. No stress.

sales Rating

Dennis Ogren

by Andrew on 05/02/2019

Dennis, our salesman, was super easy to work with and was very friendly. We will definitely be coming back for another vehicle someday.

sales Rating

Great service. Friendly, conscientious atmosphere.

by Terrence on 04/26/2019

The overall friendly atmosphere. The knowledge of the vehicle I was buying. The overall attitude of everyone willing to help me with anything associated with buying the vehicle I purchased. My salesman, Mike W. is second to none in my opinion.

sales Rating

Great Place to buy cars

by Brian on 04/23/2019

friendly, helpful salesman

sales Rating

Eau Claire Ford

by Marilyn on 04/10/2019

Friendly & courteous staff. A very nice & clean building.

sales Rating

Eau Claire was great!

by Michael on 03/31/2019

Sales consultant was professional and knowledgeable, manager was friendly and helpful and business Mgr was professional and friendly

sales Rating

great vehicles

by Steven on 03/18/2019

easy and fast

sales Rating

Car buying experience

by Monica on 03/06/2019

Dennis was very professional. other sales associates greeted us and even offered us refreshments. I also like that we were allowed to make a down payment to hold the car for 2 weeks.

sales Rating

Best car buying experience I have ever had

by Jeffery on 03/04/2019

It was fast, you gave a good trade in value, and no pressure to buy.

sales Rating

Great place to buy a vehicle

by Paul on 03/04/2019

Friendly and easy to talk to.

42 cars in stock
0 new14 used28 certified pre-owned
Ford Escape
Ford Escape
0 new|0 used|
6 certified pre-owned
