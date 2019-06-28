Eau Claire Ford Lincoln
by 06/28/2019on
Mike Wiseman is excellent to work with and listens to what you want. No haggle pricing is set fairly and the trade-in value matched what I valued. The purchase was a fair deal for all involved without the gimmicky sales drama from stereotypical dealerships.
Review
by 06/13/2019on
Always ask what we want and what’s important to us and what our price range is. No bargaining
Highly recommended!
by 06/11/2019on
All of the sales people were a great help! Very through with explanations. All open to continued help even after car purchase with any questions that i may have in the future. Had great service with my passed history of follow up visits when car had issues of recall items. Also, liked the shuttle service to anywhere; while car was being attended to. Every, was very, very nice! Car was purchased in Eau Claire, Wi.
Ford Escape Purchase
by 06/11/2019on
Knowledgeable and friendly staff. No pressure sales approach.
Thank you
by 06/08/2019on
Very friendly, easy atmosphere, Rick had Mother’s Day roses and chocolates for my wife and daughter. Very thoughtful.
Great Service!
by 06/02/2019on
Great treatment and service! I was helped immediately. Very happy with the price. Did not have to haggle. I would definitely recommend Eau Claire Ford.
Best ford dealership
by 05/30/2019on
Friendly and knowledgeable people very nice showroom real good coffee
Yes
by 05/30/2019on
Great experience and everyone was willing to help and take care of all of my needs.
J
by 05/30/2019on
Mike did an excellent job of finding the right vehicle for us.
Great place!
by 05/23/2019on
Friendly and efficient! Past dealerships gave me the round around and took forever, not Eau Claire Ford! Bergie and the finance team were great.
This is how a dealership should be run!
by 05/09/2019on
I liked the straightforward pricing. No games, no I gotta talk to my sales manager etc. I particularly liked the fact that Bergie and Sarah had all the paperwork finished before we came in to pick up the Explorer. The sale closing took about ten minutes. That is the right way to sell cars I also liked the fact that Rick came and thanked us again for the business. We will be back again.
EC FORD REVIEW
by 05/06/2019on
It was fast, smooth, and friendly. No stress.
Dennis Ogren
by 05/02/2019on
Dennis, our salesman, was super easy to work with and was very friendly. We will definitely be coming back for another vehicle someday.
Great service. Friendly, conscientious atmosphere.
by 04/26/2019on
The overall friendly atmosphere. The knowledge of the vehicle I was buying. The overall attitude of everyone willing to help me with anything associated with buying the vehicle I purchased. My salesman, Mike W. is second to none in my opinion.
Great Place to buy cars
by 04/23/2019on
friendly, helpful salesman
Eau Claire Ford
by 04/10/2019on
Friendly & courteous staff. A very nice & clean building.
Eau Claire was great!
by 03/31/2019on
Sales consultant was professional and knowledgeable, manager was friendly and helpful and business Mgr was professional and friendly
great vehicles
by 03/18/2019on
easy and fast
Car buying experience
by 03/06/2019on
Dennis was very professional. other sales associates greeted us and even offered us refreshments. I also like that we were allowed to make a down payment to hold the car for 2 weeks.
Best car buying experience I have ever had
by 03/04/2019on
It was fast, you gave a good trade in value, and no pressure to buy.
Great place to buy a vehicle
by 03/04/2019on
Friendly and easy to talk to.
