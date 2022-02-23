Newman Chevrolet
Customer Reviews of Newman Chevrolet
POOR SERVICE AND COMMUNICATION
by 02/23/2022on
I dropped off my vehicle Sunday night to be serviced on Monday. I didn't hear anything from anyone in service until 230pm in the afternoon on Monday, only for them to tell me they have no loner vehicles and that they haven't even hooked my car up yet to see what exactly is the code wrong with it. Was told they would call me Tuesday morning with loner car information and what is going to be the price and issue with my Trax, I had to call them Tuesday afternoon. When I called them I found out that again my car hadn't been looked at and still no loners available. Its now Wednesday and still no call and no update. The communication is piss poor and the service is shotty at best.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Five new cars from this dealer over the years
by 09/13/2015on
Very honest and professional for both sales and service. Great service dept with years of experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments