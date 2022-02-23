1 out of 5 stars service Rating

I dropped off my vehicle Sunday night to be serviced on Monday. I didn't hear anything from anyone in service until 230pm in the afternoon on Monday, only for them to tell me they have no loner vehicles and that they haven't even hooked my car up yet to see what exactly is the code wrong with it. Was told they would call me Tuesday morning with loner car information and what is going to be the price and issue with my Trax, I had to call them Tuesday afternoon. When I called them I found out that again my car hadn't been looked at and still no loners available. Its now Wednesday and still no call and no update. The communication is piss poor and the service is shotty at best. Read more