Customer Reviews of Acura of Brookfield
Stuart is the best!
by 08/06/2021on
I have been buying or leasing from Stuart for over 15 years. He Listens, knows the cars and Never is pushy. He also remembers everything. I bet he could tell me what the weather was like on the day we made the deal. He understands that it is good business to treat people with respect.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Always professional excellence.
by 11/21/2020on
Quality, value and trust you can count on. Stuart is an excellent sales representative.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
2020 MDX Lease
by 10/15/2020on
We recently leased a new 2020 MDX from Acura Brookfield. Keith Cohen was our sales person and we couldn't be more pleased and happy with how he handled things. We have dealt with Keith on our last 4 cars 3 leases and 1 purchase and keep going back to him because we feel he always has our best interest in mind and is continually working with us to get the best deal and to make sure it fits into our budget. Keith's low pressure non pushy approach makes him a pleasure to deal with. I strongly recommend contacting Keith if you are interested in either a lease or purchase.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
Acura of Brookfield
by 07/21/2020on
Very professional and easy to work with.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great car shopping experience
by 03/05/2020on
As like most people I don’t like car shopping. I’d been looking for months. Of all the dealers I’d gone too, Al at Acura was amazing! His knowledge of the vehicle, his way of making you feel very comfortable, not pushy demeanor was great. The customer service we received before during and after we made a purchase was above and beyond! They definitely made car shopping a good experience from start to finish! Thanks again Al! ( And Acura Staff)
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Consistently great customer service
by 11/15/2019on
I purchased my MDX from Acura of Brookfield and I have brought the vehicle to them for all of my scheduled maintenance. The customer service is always very good. They are prompt and communicate throughout the process. Recommendations for service items have always been helpful and I never feel pressured- always feel like they are honest which you don't find everywhere. This is the place to bring your acura for service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Acura of Brookfield
by 11/07/2019on
David Kaemmer provides unbelievable customer service. Car ready and waiting for test drive.. cleaned and detailed. Very good pricing. Certified vehicles..purchase process was seemless. My wife loved the flowers too! Will definitely return to the dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Service Review
by 11/12/2018on
Always exceptional service. Was frustrated that an item replaced under warranty went out again with the same problem after warranty and while the item was not charged, labor was charged.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
This is how buying a car should be
by 09/24/2018on
Rich Bravata is a great guy to work with, he is very knowledgeable and is always at his best for you. It has been awhile since my last Acura and forgot how easy he is to work with. Buying a car can be a big hassle but not with Rich and Acura of Brookfield. This was the best car buying experience I have ever had, hands down. Thanks Rich! Rob K
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service Department!
by 09/24/2018on
I really had a great experience with Acura of Brookfields service department. Everyone there that we engaged with was very friendly and helpful. They were flexible and worked with us to accommodate our busy schedule.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Purchase of Acura RDX
by 09/21/2018on
Very flexible on our delivery schedule and car was in excellent shape. All details of the vehicle were explained. Transfer of title and paperwork was seamless.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good Service
by 09/08/2018on
The dealership's service department fixed my problem (coolant leak) and provided me with a loaner while the work was being done. Additionally, the service consultant helped me with a coupon, which I appreciated, and the Multi-Point Vehicle Inspection was thorough.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service
by 09/01/2018on
Dave Stawicki made car buying a blast! Enjoyed working with Dave and Roger closing the deal. Two top notch guys. Wont hesitate to send anyone to those guys. Thanks for the laughs and the great service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Love Acura of Brookfield
by 08/17/2018on
Acura of Brookfield by far has the best customer service ever. Whenever you call they pick up on the first ring and are always friendly. I feel the service staff is honest and not misleading. The waiting lounge has been updated and such a nice area to sit in while waiting for your car. I have not had one bad experience for the past 8 years I have been coming here.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
So Happy With Brookfield Acura
by 08/16/2018on
Love the Service Dept.. Adam and Colin are wonderful! Love the parts guys.. they are so helpful. Getting my Honda serviced here is a bonus to owning and loving my Acura. So happy with this service center!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Ellent Dealership
by 07/28/2018on
Drove 150 miles to get a new MDX from Acura of Brookfield. Rich Bravata and Ben Mortimer were super helpful and wonderful to deal with. I could not be more pleased with how the dealership handled my purchase. Thanks so much. Ken H
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Mechanical Issue Cured
by 07/26/2018on
My 2018 RDX was making a grinding noise coming from the Passenger side front tire. It was so loud and worried me enough that I had it towed to the dealer. The service department gave me clear instructions on how to use the Roadside Assistance and they got me in the same day. Unfortunately as sometimes happens, the car stopped making the noise when it arrived at Acura of Brookfield. Regardless of not being able to duplicate the issue, they removed both tires, looked at the breaks and found no sign of rubbing or scratching. They came to the conclusion that possibly a stone had been lodged in between the brake pad and perhaps came out while being transported. They topped off the fluids and gave it a wash and I still got it back the same day. They were thorough and it was all at no charge. Thanks Guys.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Love Acura of Brookfield
by 07/12/2018on
Acura of Brookfield is the best in all ways - I'm hooked on them as you can always count on them for the best service ever. :)
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
love acura
by 06/19/2018on
colin and adam were very helpful. dealership is modern, clean, pleasant. awesome coffee machine, water, juice, soda available. tasty snacks, wifi, lots of places to plug in if youre waiting and your battery needs a charge. theyll get you a loaner if your car cant be repaired that day.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New Acura Lease
by 06/13/2018on
My wife and I had an excellent experience with Keith Cohen at Acura of Brookfield. He was incredibly knowledgeable, kind, and patient! Thanks again Keith. We love our new car!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Brake Work - Front
by 06/04/2018on
Colin is a very good service adviser. Explains things well and LISTENS to the customer!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Wisconsin family owned
Charter Acura dealership opened in 1986
State of the art facility
Tenured staff with many veteran Acura sales and service specialists
64 employees who live and work in the metro Milwaukee area
Market exclusive Concierge Pick-Up and Delivery Service
Free shuttle service
Fleet of 31 Acura loaners cars
Acura Accelerated Service - Appointment recommended but not required
Regularly scheduled new owner clinics including dinner and gifts
Comfortable waiting area with Starbucks Coffee, snacks, complimentary wifi, work stations, and HDTV
Free chair massages on Monday and Friday mornings
Online and mobile service appointment scheduling
No hassle selling style with very fair pricing
Great product with historical high resale value
Acura product specialist on staff
Always an excellent selection of new Acura models and pre-owned vehicles
