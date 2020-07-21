service Rating

My 2018 RDX was making a grinding noise coming from the Passenger side front tire. It was so loud and worried me enough that I had it towed to the dealer. The service department gave me clear instructions on how to use the Roadside Assistance and they got me in the same day. Unfortunately as sometimes happens, the car stopped making the noise when it arrived at Acura of Brookfield. Regardless of not being able to duplicate the issue, they removed both tires, looked at the breaks and found no sign of rubbing or scratching. They came to the conclusion that possibly a stone had been lodged in between the brake pad and perhaps came out while being transported. They topped off the fluids and gave it a wash and I still got it back the same day. They were thorough and it was all at no charge. Thanks Guys. Read more