Wisconsin family owned
Charter Acura dealership opened in 1986
State of the art facility
Tenured staff with many veteran Acura sales and service specialists
75 employees who live and work in the metro Milwaukee area
Market exclusive Concierge Pick-Up and Delivery Service
Free shuttle service
Fleet of 40 Acura loaners cars
Acura Accelerated Service - Appointment recommeded but not required
Regularly scheduled new owner clinics including dinner and gifts
Comfortable waiting area with Starbucks Coffee, snacks, complimentary wifi, work stations, and HDTV
Free chair massages on Monday and Friday mornings
Online and mobile service appointment scheduling
No hassle selling style with very fair pricing
Great product with historical high resale value
Acura product specialist on staff
Always an excellent selection of new Acura models and pre-owned vehicles
