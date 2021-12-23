1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

They had a used car I've been looking for. Car had a flat tire and a vibration/squealing noise from the wheel during the test drive. They brought it back and they fixed the tire claiming thats all the issue was. I liked it and decided to buy the car. With the vibration and squealing noise in mind, I asked Magda, the finance manger, if there were any issues with the car, if they would take care of it. She confirmed yes they would, they were not just going to sell you a car and walk away from it. Fast forward a week and the vibration and noise gets worse and starts grinding, I take it back and they do an inspection claiming that the tires are bad and causing the issue. The sales manager and I go for a road test and notice a vibration, which he then tells me is no big deal, its just a tire vibration. After me threatening to withhold my final bit of my down payment, they agree to cover the tires, which was nice of them, and told me the car was safe and good to go. I purchased the tires, made an appointment, left work early and waited 50 minutes only for them to tell me they cant change the tires for me, because their tool was broken. Fine, I go to another shop and have to pay double what I should have after hours because the shop was closing. I get the tires replaced and they start wearing badly on the outer edge, so I take the car to a different shop to get an alignment done, and they tell me the grinding noise is a bad left rear wheel bearing. I bring the car back to Honda, and the car manager, John Downs, tells me he wont be covering this because the money they gave me for my tires, took food out of his kids mouth and proceeds to break down how many and how old his kids are giving me a sob story.. He tells me he lost money on selling me the car because they gave too big of a trade in to the previous owner, so I need to take owner ship of my car and pay for the repairs myself, even though I brought it back 4 days after buying it because of this issue. I continue trying to plead my case that this was my original complaint when I brought it back 4 days after purchase, and John keeps telling me he cant remember what was done 3 months ago even though there's an invoice in their system and I need to take owner ship of my car. Bottom line, They're really nice people when you walk in looking to buy a car, but after it leaves the lot, your own with it. You cant even get people to return your calls after 2 days of voice mails, you have to ask the receptionist to go track those people down. And now i'm stuck with there auto butler and add on dealer stuff, which they stated they wont refund or cancel, that I cant even use because I cant trust them to work on my vehicle. Read more