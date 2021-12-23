Honda of Kenosha
Customer Reviews of Honda of Kenosha
Systematic intentionally deceptive pricing. Buyer beware.
by 12/23/2021on
Believe the bad reviews, whether you are a car buyer or auto service customer. I would show zero stars if that were possible. It starts with systematic, intentionally deceptive pricing and includes complete disregard for long-term customer relationships. Today's example: Honda of Kenosha is advertising now a 2016 Honda Odyssey EX-L with 27.5K miles on Autotrader.com for $27,290. I contacted them, confirmed the price and availability, sharing that I would need to drive about 90 to get there. Upon arrival and after a test drive they advised that the actual price was $30,991 rather than the advertised price. The extra $3.7K was for a package of worthless and obligatory "dealer accessories." End of the story, no apology for the deception or the 5 hours of wasted time getting there and back. Shameless. They lie as a matter of standard work. Short term profit is their business model. Read this and wonder why any car buyer or service customer would want to do business with shameless, systematic [non-permissible content removed]. Buyer beware.
Buyers all beware
by 11/24/2021on
The norm for this dealership is bait and switch. They advertise vehicles to lure you in and those prices are not available in the dealership. They force you to get tons of useless add ones and claim “it comes with the vehicle”, nothing can be done. Finally, stay away from Richie! He is rude, obnoxious, and [non-permissible content removed]. He pretends to be the general manager but is the worst person you could deal with.
Terrible customer service
by 05/23/2021on
You know that restaurant where the wait staff teases you and insults you? That’s what my experience with their salesperson and sales manager was. Except they weren’t joking. Sales person actually rolled her eyes when I said I wanted to look at a couple used cars. Downhill from there. Sales manager couldn’t understand why I wanted to look at a 2018 and 2109 version of the same model car because there were no manufacturing changes and they are “the same car”. I guess condition and mileage shouldn’t interest me. Told sales manager he didn’t seem interested in helping me and asked to speak to his supervisor. He said “I’m the boss.” Turned his back and walked away from me. Really bizarre experience. Salespeople usually try to make sales. Go somewhere else, unless you enjoy bad customer service.
Deceptive Pricing
by 04/21/2020on
Very dishonest. List prices for used cars do not include mandatory assecories. I have yet been to a dealership where the "base price" was higher than the listed price. Basically a bait and switch. Manager and salesperson saw no problem with mandatory assecories and extras. Very unethical business practices. Also have yet to be to a dealership where everybody, management down, was so uninterested in selling a car.
Lies!!!
by 04/05/2019on
The salesmen did his job but wish the rest of the staff could have followed suit. I am 55 years old and have bought many a new car. I went in to get a payment price on a 2019 Honda Passport EX-L to lease. I had received quotes from Racine Honda but since the Bristol dealership was on the way home from my work, I thought I would stop in. They proceeded to show me a payment that was hundreds (NOT EXAGGERATING) over what Racine Honda had quoted. They told me that Racine was just saying what they could go get me there and would not be able to follow up. They talked me into looking at the Pilot and then came up with a payments that were still higher then Racine. The Managers there kept up on how Racine could not do what they were saying and started me on signing paperwork. Lucky for me the Racine dealership called and I answered. They promised they could get me in the Passport at the payments I wanted and the down payment I offered. Well after getting insulted for 10 minutes on how I shook hands and I was a bad guy for walking out, I left. I served as a Marine for 12 years and I know what Honer is. I shook his hand in the fact that he was being honest with me also. Sorry, but the Bristol dealership and their staff were not. I did not deserve to be treated with such disrespect, even if I did shake hands. I do know what disrespect is also... Well anyway to make a long story short, Racine did what they said and I was very happy. DO YOURSELF A FAVOR AND SHOP AROUND... I HIGHLY RECOMMEND RACINE HONDA...
Most Shockingly Dishonest Dealership I've Ever Seen
by 02/02/2019on
Stay very far away from this dealership. Bought a used car there in December 2018. I've filed a Better Business Bureau complaint, Wisconsin Department of Transportation complaint and contacted Attorney General Josh Kaul, that's how bad this dealership is. Bunch of [non-permissible content removed] who steal your money even if you hardly have any. Finance head Katie Young flat out lied to me, snuck in an expensive warranty to the vehicle purchase contract and then never gave me a copy of the paperwork when I signed a cancellation of that unwanted warranty. On top of that, the car has all kinds of problems and repairs needed. The "new tires" they put on left me stranded on the side of the road this morning with a flat and my safety was endangered. They have done absolutely nothing to resolve any of my complaints and I even contacted Vice President of Honda America, Jeff Conrad and have received no response. Honda could care less about me and this dealership is a reflection of that. Don't be fooled by the fact that it's a Honda dealership. Honda of Kenosha is a total disgrace. You'd be better off buying a vehicle from Joe's Used Cars on the south side of Chicago. Definitely take your business and your money elsewhere.
Great experience
by 12/02/2018on
Nate Haggerty our salesperson was very knowledgeable and very friendly no pressure we love our new honda crv touring
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Jon was great!
by 08/01/2018on
My salesman Jon Golm was awesome! I would highly recommend him to anyone! I've had a lot of experiences with salesmen who felt like they were being super shady and slimy. Jon was the opposite. I felt very comfortable with him and he was super knowledgeable about cars in general, not just Hondas. I'm giving 4 stars because the dealership had a few policies that felt a little deceptive. For example there were about 4 different "add-on options" that were not a part of the original price of he vehicle but that you could not opt out of. These ranged in price from $200 to over $1000. That was really frustrating. I understand that additional taxes and other some fees will always be a part of buying a car, but add-on options that are not, in fact, optional is not cool. In the end I was not charged for these items but it took a lot of talk to get there. I would consider still recommending this dealership to others (mostly because of Jon) but I will let them know what to expect.
Nice experience
by 07/25/2018on
I feel like I was treated fairly, I truly hope that is a fact. It was definitely a different good/polite vibe in the building compared to the other 2 dealerships I visited.
The unexpected happened
by 07/25/2018on
When I recently had to make an unexpected car purchase, my mechanic had recommended Honda. I had always considered one and after working with the team, they made my transition as smooth as possible. Everyone I encountered at Honda in Kenosha was very helpful and accommodating to my circumstances. Even when I had a last minute request, they took care of what I needed and I left happy and confident with my new car. I am currently leasing and if my car is as good to me now as it is at the time of turn in, I may just keep her! Thanks!
Salesman worked with me.
by 07/25/2018on
Brandon Cooper was great. He worked with me in buying my CR-V. I saw it on the internet but was not going to be able to get to the dealer for a couple of days. During that time he kept me up to date on the status of the vehicle so in case it sold I wouldn't waste a trip. When I did get to the dealership he worked with me as did the sales manager to get the deal done. Closing with Magda went smoothly also. As a side note, I sold my trade in to CarMax just down the street and while I was closing my wife took our old car to them and finished that deal. Reason I bring this up, Brandon drove over to CarMax and picked my wife up. That was going over and above and I thank him for it.
Love the Pilot - Hate the HoK Experience
by 07/05/2018on
I came in with financing from my bank and immediately they tried to offer me financing. Upon closing they attempted to add additional costs and fees that increased the original cost by close to 6000. I told them when I would like the car ready - and of course when I went to pick it up it wasnt ready - had to wait close. To 2 hours and it was missing the second key. It seems that they were dishonest and telling me that I had to return for the Driver 2 or 2nd key because the sales rep had it - which was an out right lie. After several telephone calls and being handled by lots of people who claimed they were new someone named Justine assisted me. I drove from Milwaukee on 3 separate occasions to HoK to get the 2nd key and each time there was an excuse. All of this to say that it took about a month for me to get the Driver 2 or second key.
CR-V Lease
by 06/26/2018on
We leased a 2018 CR-V. We came in the dealership with the intent to test drive the HR-V and CR-V. We did both and fell in love with the CR-V. With a little push from the salesman, we decided to pull the trigger and bring it home. They offered us a great deal.
Impeccable Customer Service
by 06/20/2018on
From the moment I got off the taxi cab till I rode off in my new car, I got nothing but impeccable customer service. The man responsible for such a smooth and bump-free ride is Ritchie Sutton. I dont have a stellar credit score nor a clean driving history but Ritchie still made it happen. Within an hour or so, I was driving home in my new car. Perhaps, the best customer experience Ive ever had in my life. Thanks Ritchie!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 star service from a 5 star business
by 06/14/2018on
I like Honda of Kenosha. I bought my second car from them in November and I can not be more pleased. Great experience. From the BDC agent I spoke to, to the service writer to the porter who pulled up my car. Great experience
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Very Happy
by 05/16/2018on
Would like to give Cory Wilson and Randy Wilson 5-Stars for the service provided. I could not have been happier when I left in the car I desired. Great experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Buying
by 05/16/2018on
Madison was great and very helpful not sure if the autobutler was applied to my vehicle but i have no problem returning to fix since i was in a rush
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellence
by 04/19/2018on
I can't be any happier I got to the right place and deal with the right people. The whole process was easy and those guys went the extra mile and I left with the car I wanted.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Shady Sales Tactics
by 09/10/2017on
Super shady sales tactics. I talked to the sales manager, John, to confirm the price of a car before packing my wife and two toddlers in the car for a 30 minute drive. After test driving the car and going inside to agree on financing I noticed the monthly payments on the contract didn't align to the agreed price. When I asked why, they then pointed to a few "mandatory dealer add-ons" they listed in fine print under the price that was published online and on the contract (paint protection, anti-theft window etching, and all weather mats). This added about $2,000 to the agreed upon price. I generally would expect a car salesman to try and upsell additional features, but to be blantantly lied to is pretty low. I'll be sharing my experience with family, friends, and co-workers. I would recommend steering clear of Honda of Kenosha.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Scammed on a used car
by 03/18/2017on
They had a used car I've been looking for. Car had a flat tire and a vibration/squealing noise from the wheel during the test drive. They brought it back and they fixed the tire claiming thats all the issue was. I liked it and decided to buy the car. With the vibration and squealing noise in mind, I asked Magda, the finance manger, if there were any issues with the car, if they would take care of it. She confirmed yes they would, they were not just going to sell you a car and walk away from it. Fast forward a week and the vibration and noise gets worse and starts grinding, I take it back and they do an inspection claiming that the tires are bad and causing the issue. The sales manager and I go for a road test and notice a vibration, which he then tells me is no big deal, its just a tire vibration. After me threatening to withhold my final bit of my down payment, they agree to cover the tires, which was nice of them, and told me the car was safe and good to go. I purchased the tires, made an appointment, left work early and waited 50 minutes only for them to tell me they cant change the tires for me, because their tool was broken. Fine, I go to another shop and have to pay double what I should have after hours because the shop was closing. I get the tires replaced and they start wearing badly on the outer edge, so I take the car to a different shop to get an alignment done, and they tell me the grinding noise is a bad left rear wheel bearing. I bring the car back to Honda, and the car manager, John Downs, tells me he wont be covering this because the money they gave me for my tires, took food out of his kids mouth and proceeds to break down how many and how old his kids are giving me a sob story.. He tells me he lost money on selling me the car because they gave too big of a trade in to the previous owner, so I need to take owner ship of my car and pay for the repairs myself, even though I brought it back 4 days after buying it because of this issue. I continue trying to plead my case that this was my original complaint when I brought it back 4 days after purchase, and John keeps telling me he cant remember what was done 3 months ago even though there's an invoice in their system and I need to take owner ship of my car. Bottom line, They're really nice people when you walk in looking to buy a car, but after it leaves the lot, your own with it. You cant even get people to return your calls after 2 days of voice mails, you have to ask the receptionist to go track those people down. And now i'm stuck with there auto butler and add on dealer stuff, which they stated they wont refund or cancel, that I cant even use because I cant trust them to work on my vehicle.
Typical Dealership
by 01/05/2017on
Compared to doing the repair yourself or bringing to an individual repair shop, the Dealership cost is not justifiable. As is the case with all dealership service departments, the service writer gets a percentage commission for completed repair work, resulting in recommending unneeded service and diagnostics, and attempts to talk above your automotive knowledge base to convince you to do it. Every Honda Kenosha repair gets a mandatory extra $65 "environmental charge" tacked on to the final bill. I was promised I would receive all the old parts after they diagnosed an additional problem, I received no parts at all, and the service writer present upon pick up could answer no questions since he was not the original writer. I always ask for the old parts on the rare occasion I pay a pro to do the work. According to Rights and Rules under Chapter ATCP 132 Wisconsin,"... a customer is entitled to inspect or receive any components, parts, or accessories replaced or removed by the shop." They violated this law. The repair work that they did seems satisfactory so far, was done in a timely manner and we were offered a free loaner car.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
1 Comments