Von Holzen Chevrolet Buick GMC
Customer Reviews of Von Holzen Chevrolet Buick GMC
You got freinds at Von Holzon
by 02/02/2022on
Moving from Arizona, we left all our freinds behind. I am so thankful that there are businesses up in Northern Wisconsin that makes you feel like your not alone. Whether it is the amazing Body shop who will advocate for you when your insurance trys to low ball you with cheap parts or the amazing service department that goes above and beyond the call of duty, I am honored to call myself a customer of Von Holzons dealship. I have not yet had the pleasure of working with the sales department yet, but I know that when my rust bucket one day breaks down, they will be the first on my list to call.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
