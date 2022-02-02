5 out of 5 stars service Rating

Moving from Arizona, we left all our freinds behind. I am so thankful that there are businesses up in Northern Wisconsin that makes you feel like your not alone. Whether it is the amazing Body shop who will advocate for you when your insurance trys to low ball you with cheap parts or the amazing service department that goes above and beyond the call of duty, I am honored to call myself a customer of Von Holzons dealship. I have not yet had the pleasure of working with the sales department yet, but I know that when my rust bucket one day breaks down, they will be the first on my list to call. Read more