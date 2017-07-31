Les Stumpf Ford
great dealership and salesman
by 07/31/2017on
I've had good luck with Les Stumpf ford in the past. The salesman i worked with this time was Sheldon and he was very good and knowledgeable. everyone in the dealership knew him and talked to him when he would walk by.
Great Experience!
by 05/30/2017on
This is my 3rd vehicle from Stumpf Ford. The process was easy from start to finish. The staff are excellent!
2016 Ford Fiesta
by 08/30/2016on
Effortless buying experience. Knowledgeable salesman, great product.
Excellent Dealership To Work With
by 12/17/2015on
My involvement with Les Stumpf was for the purchase of a 2013 Ford Mustang convertible. I found the car on-line and scheduled an appointment for a test drive with the used car salesman. After the drive I was educated on not only the vehicle, the pre-owned certified car which this was one but also the capabilities of the dealership. Eventually I did come back to purchase the vehicle and part of the was the Business Manager finding me very attractive loan rates for the car. I took it home with me having a friend drive it. When I got it home it was noticed one of the headlights was out of alignment so I took it to a local dealership in the Milwaukee area (Les Stumpf is located about 100 miles north, and the locale dealership told me I would need a new headlight assembly because the adjusting screw was stripped. I called the used car salesman who sold me the car and he had me bring it back to their dealership to look at. Basically their service tech found out that a mounting bracket for the adjusting wire came loose and so did the wire so when the screw was turned nothing happened. They corrected the problem and the headlights are adjusted properly. I have nothing but praise for this dealership and the people who assisted me. They were friendly, polite, courteous and knowledgeable in their efforts to assist me and resolve any issues. I definitely would recommend this dealership.
Great Buying Experience
by 11/27/2015on
The wife and I were looking to upgrade our camping/RV experiences. We had owned a Class C motorhome for 25 years and wanted to get a 5th. wheel. Of course we needed a truck to pull the 5th. wheel. Just to start looking we stopped in the Les Stumpf Ford Dealership in Appleton, Wisconsin. The salesman took us out looking at Ford F-150s because that was the model we thought would met our needs. The salesman did a good job going over the f-150s and we got over sticker shock pretty fast. He overheard us talking about 5th. wheels and immediately started asking questions. To make a long story short; he talked us into picking out the trailer first so he could match us up with the proper truck. We spent the next 6 months visiting RV dealers and learned a lot. As it turned out we realized that to be on the safe side we needed to go to a larger truck and decided to start looking for potential used trucks in the $40,000 dollar range. As it turned out; we went back to the same salesman and purchased a new 2016 Ford F-250. The purchase so painless we drove away with a new truck that very day.
happy
by 09/01/2015on
We purchased a 2015 Ford Escape. We LOVE it. Tom helped us and was able to get us a newer cat for the same monthly payment as a used one. We are very happy work our experience.
First Car and I love it!
by 08/02/2015on
I recently purchased a 2015 Ford Escape from Jeannine Rice-Crabb. We came to the car lot not expecting to purchase a new car and regardless of that, we had great customer service and she took the time to talk us through the Fordd Escape, different options, etc. I felt very comfortable with what I had learned that I decided to purchase the car right away. We were blown away by her positivity, knowledge, and the fact that she did not ever push us in one way or another. She was very supportive throughout the whole thing!
Excellent service
by 07/24/2015on
Les Stumpf Ford found me a 2016 Escape with everything that I wanted in Electric Spice Ian's I had my vehicle within one week. Everyone is always friendly, knowledgable and we always get the best service. We have been buying vehicles from them for 38 years and will continue to do so.
