5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

My involvement with Les Stumpf was for the purchase of a 2013 Ford Mustang convertible. I found the car on-line and scheduled an appointment for a test drive with the used car salesman. After the drive I was educated on not only the vehicle, the pre-owned certified car which this was one but also the capabilities of the dealership. Eventually I did come back to purchase the vehicle and part of the was the Business Manager finding me very attractive loan rates for the car. I took it home with me having a friend drive it. When I got it home it was noticed one of the headlights was out of alignment so I took it to a local dealership in the Milwaukee area (Les Stumpf is located about 100 miles north, and the locale dealership told me I would need a new headlight assembly because the adjusting screw was stripped. I called the used car salesman who sold me the car and he had me bring it back to their dealership to look at. Basically their service tech found out that a mounting bracket for the adjusting wire came loose and so did the wire so when the screw was turned nothing happened. They corrected the problem and the headlights are adjusted properly. I have nothing but praise for this dealership and the people who assisted me. They were friendly, polite, courteous and knowledgeable in their efforts to assist me and resolve any issues. I definitely would recommend this dealership. Read more