Bergstrom MINI of the Fox Valley
Today 8:30 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
8:30 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Bergstrom MINI of the Fox Valley
1 sales Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating
Excellent customer service
by 05/30/2013on
I just purchased my first Mini Cooper and the sales experience was fantastic! This includes the finance department. The sales professional was not "in your face" type of salesperson, which was so nice!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
about our dealership