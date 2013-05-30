Skip to main content
Bergstrom MINI of the Fox Valley

2986 N Victory Ln, Appleton, WI 54913
Today 8:30 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
8:30 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Bergstrom MINI of the Fox Valley

1 sales Reviews
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent customer service

by CMK53065 on 05/30/2013

I just purchased my first Mini Cooper and the sales experience was fantastic! This includes the finance department. The sales professional was not "in your face" type of salesperson, which was so nice!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
