Allietta Ford

Visit dealer’s website 
1625 Commerce St, Wellsburg, WV 26070
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 3:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Allietta Ford

4.0
Overall Rating
(1)
Recommend: Yes (1) No (0)
Write a review: Sales | Service
service Rating

2016 Ford Edge service visit

by Rewags317 on 11/20/2018

Allettia Ford dealership allows does good job and make it easy to get SUV in and serviced.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
3 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

2016 Ford Edge service visit

by Rewags317 on 11/20/2018

Allettia Ford dealership allows does good job and make it easy to get SUV in and serviced.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

The works and state inspection

by Huggybear on 08/30/2018

The works was good. It took to hours to change a blinker bulb, because it was mounted in a tough place to get into. He wanted to do it right.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Excellent service

by LucasLiriano on 07/22/2017

I had a great experience. They do an excellent job with their work and stand behind their service. The managements is friendly and professional. I felt welcome and confidant that they would take care of all my car problems

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
80 cars in stock
18 new62 used0 certified pre-owned
Ford Escape
Ford Escape
5 new|7 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Ford F-150
Ford F-150
3 new|9 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Ford EcoSport
Ford EcoSport
3 new|2 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership
Google Map

Most popular vehicles

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes