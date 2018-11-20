Customer Reviews of Allietta Ford all sales Reviews service Reviews 4.0 Overall Rating (1)
Recommend: Yes (
1) No ( 0) service Rating 2016 Ford Edge service visit
by
on Rewags317 11/20/2018
Allettia Ford dealership allows does good job and make it easy to get SUV in and serviced.
Read more
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes Close review service Rating 2016 Ford Edge service visit
by
on Rewags317 11/20/2018
Allettia Ford dealership allows does good job and make it easy to get SUV in and serviced.
Read more
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes Close review service Rating The works and state inspection
by
on Huggybear 08/30/2018
The works was good. It took to hours to change a blinker bulb, because it was mounted in a tough place to get into. He wanted to do it right.
Read more
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes Close review service Rating
by
on LucasLiriano 07/22/2017
I had a great experience. They do an excellent job with their work and stand behind their service. The managements is friendly and professional. I felt welcome and confidant that they would take care of all my car problems
Read more
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes Close review See less