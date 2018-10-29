Jim Robinson Ford Lincoln

Recalls and service

by Ford f-150 on 10/29/2018

All excellent

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Truck maintenance

by USMC1964 on 06/08/2017

Mike and James are both friendly and knowledgeable. It is always a pleasurable experience having my vehicle serviced at Jim Robinson Toyota.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Outstanding purchase experience

by docta96 on 05/13/2013

After having purchased literally dozens of cars over the last fifty year, the sales experience at Robinson's was the very best. Sales people knew the product very well, were helpful and assisted in getting the best vehicle and price to match our needs and usage patterns. I can't imagine going anywhere else in the future.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Do they really SELL cars?

by iaminsulted on 09/04/2009

I was completely insulted by John Campbell, one of their sales team. They offered one tenth of the Blue Book value for my trade-in and wouldn't listen to my requirements for the deal. They were so very generous on the second round of negotiations to add $100 to the trade-in. I am insulted. I was there to buy a car and they didn't seem to care.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No

1 Comments

READ THE CONTRACT BEFORE YOU SIGN AND TAKE YOUR TIME READING IT !!!!!

by veryupset22 on 08/26/2008

this is a buyer beware dealer ship they will do anything to make a sale, be aware if they say they are going to pay off another a vechicle that you are trading in, and they pay off so much of it and leave a balance that get financed in to your new vechicle you get with them or if you put money down on a vechile they would apply it to payinfg off of the traded vechile and it's not applied to the new vechiles. READ THE CONTRACT THAT YOU GET BEFORE YOU SIGN ANYTHING!

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
