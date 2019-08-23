Turnpike Ford of Huntington
Customer Reviews of Turnpike Ford of Huntington
5.0
Overall Rating
(1)
Recommend: Yes (1) No (0)
service Rating
by Nonnurse on 08/23/2019
Great service. Only issue I dislike is that the service center is now located outside. Too hot and too many flies. Much better when all was located inside:
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
