Turnpike Ford of Huntington

Visit dealer’s website 
2480 5th Ave, Huntington, WV 25703
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Turnpike Ford of Huntington

5.0
Overall Rating
(1)
Recommend: Yes (1) No (0)
Write a review: Sales | Service
service Rating

The works

by Nonnurse on 08/23/2019

Great service. Only issue I dislike is that the service center is now located outside. Too hot and too many flies. Much better when all was located inside:

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
1 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

The works

by Nonnurse on 08/23/2019

Great service. Only issue I dislike is that the service center is now located outside. Too hot and too many flies. Much better when all was located inside:

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
159 cars in stock
72 new87 used0 certified pre-owned
Ford F-150
Ford F-150
13 new|9 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Ford EcoSport
Ford EcoSport
14 new|1 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Ford Explorer
Ford Explorer
9 new|5 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership
Google Map

Most popular vehicles

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes