Rte 50 W, Grafton, WV 26354
Customer Reviews of Toothman Ford Sales

1.0
Overall Rating
(1)
Recommend: Yes (0) No (1)
4 Reviews
sales Rating

Horrible Business

by Eric Harshbarger on 12/05/2019

Horrible business. They do not stand behind their cars. I bought a 2016 Ford Escape with under 31,000 miles in several months ago and less than 2 months after I bought it started randomly stalling. When it stalls I can't go past 1.5 RPMs. I've had to pull over on the interstate because of it! When I took it in for repair they refused to help me out and wanted over $700! to fix it even though I just bought it. Do NOT buy your next car here. Take your business elsewhere and go to dealer that will actually stand behind what they sell.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

40,000.00 wrecked SUV

by Eflowers on 01/20/2017

Bought a 2015 Ford Explorer Sport that was supposed to be like new condition, no accidents etc. Well after a week of owning the car I find out that it was wrecked when the fog light fell out. Then I noticed that the front bumper was out of place and the headlight was broken also. So they fixed it, half assed! Had to take it back again because the rear wheel bearings went bad. We complained again so they said they would fix the bumper and put new brakes on the vehicle since it squealed so bad when we would brake. Ended up the front bumper cover was damaged beyond repair so they put a new cover on it, and yes it does not match the paint on the rest of the car. We said the hell with it we would just live with it because we could tell that they would never fix it properly and that we were screwed. A few weeks later the front end started making noise, and I swore i wouldn't go back there. So we took it to another Ford dealer and they said that someone had beat the front hub with a large hammer and destroyed the bearing. Lets pray that my 40,000.00 mismatched painted explorer has no more Toothman surprises! See the attached pic of the bearing. [non-permissible content removed] all I have to say!! I feel sorry for anyone that purchases a vehicle from them. Feel free to contact me Donnie I know my wife will be contacting you!

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
sales Rating

Online advertised inventory is not available- bait and switch

by Jerry304 on 06/24/2016

The inventory that they show online is not what is on the lot.. I was looking for a specific vehicle and spoke to several people for several weeks about what I was looking for.. Made arrangements to see the vehicles that I was interested in but after driving over an hour to get there I found out that these vehicles were not even available for purchase . If that isn't bait and switch I don't know what is! I am notifying the West Virginia bureau of consumer affairs. My visit was well after their hail sale that they blame all of their issues on. These people are just flat out dishonest.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
sales Rating

DISHONEST

by wadester1 on 06/10/2016

For several weeks I had been speaking with Courtney about several used vehicles this dealership advertised online. I finally narrowed my search to a 2013 Ford Escape and a 2014 Ford Escape. Since the drive for me is greater than an hour I called first to let them know I was coming. Upon arrival I was told the 2013 was in their detail shop but was 2 miles away and they would run and get it for me. After a lengthy wait; I was told the 2013 had not yet arrived from the auction in which they purchased it. When I inquired about the 2014; I was told it was in detail but to dirty to even show me. BLATANT LIES. I later learned that the pictures they post online are not even of their used vehicle inventory. Rather they are stock photos that anyone can download online. While I am certain that there are some honest people working here; the dishonest ones to avoid are Courtney, Shaela and Donny. They will tell you that the recent hail damage has delayed their receipt of inventory for 10-13 days. Still no excuse for their dishonesty in leading me to believe that at least one of the vehicles I was looking at was available (for several weeks). Maybe they advertised vehicles should have a "Coming Soon" banner. This dealership screams BAIT and SWITCH to me!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
