sales Rating

Bought a 2015 Ford Explorer Sport that was supposed to be like new condition, no accidents etc. Well after a week of owning the car I find out that it was wrecked when the fog light fell out. Then I noticed that the front bumper was out of place and the headlight was broken also. So they fixed it, half assed! Had to take it back again because the rear wheel bearings went bad. We complained again so they said they would fix the bumper and put new brakes on the vehicle since it squealed so bad when we would brake. Ended up the front bumper cover was damaged beyond repair so they put a new cover on it, and yes it does not match the paint on the rest of the car. We said the hell with it we would just live with it because we could tell that they would never fix it properly and that we were screwed. A few weeks later the front end started making noise, and I swore i wouldn't go back there. So we took it to another Ford dealer and they said that someone had beat the front hub with a large hammer and destroyed the bearing. Lets pray that my 40,000.00 mismatched painted explorer has no more Toothman surprises! See the attached pic of the bearing. [non-permissible content removed] all I have to say!! I feel sorry for anyone that purchases a vehicle from them. Feel free to contact me Donnie I know my wife will be contacting you! Read more