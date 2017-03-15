2 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I gave them 2 stars for a great selection of cars. They offered me 3000 under what the wholesale value was for my trade-in and wanted to charge me sticker price on the new 2017 CRV. I know they have to make money on the sale and I expect them to make a profit, but just not make their weekly quota on my one sale. Fortunately, I have another great dealer just down the road in Huntington, WV called Moses Honda. They not only gave me great value on my trade, but was the most professionally ran dealership I've been to. They gave me 3000 more for my trade-in without haggling. I normally trade every 3 years and you can bet I will NOT be going to Lester Raines Honda. My advice, if you have a trade-in, please look up the value in NADA or Kelly Bluebook before you allow Lester Raines Honda to take advantage of you.There are other Honda dealers in our area that will treat you fairly. Read more