Two word :Marry Poppins
by 03/15/2017on
Mr. Combs went above and beyond ; in ten min. he had a quote price and he met me with the car for a test drive late in the evening after work hours. I bought my car the next day (2017 Honda Accord V6)..in and out in 40 mins. The dealership has birds to look at and entertain you with,plus a lounge area with coffee. My husband will be getting his next vehicle from Mr. Combs/ Lester Raines.
Buying experience made easy
by 01/27/2017on
My salesman Chuck was great worked with me to get my payments where I wanted them. This is my first new car but was a good experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Not So Good
by 12/24/2016on
I gave them 2 stars for a great selection of cars. They offered me 3000 under what the wholesale value was for my trade-in and wanted to charge me sticker price on the new 2017 CRV. I know they have to make money on the sale and I expect them to make a profit, but just not make their weekly quota on my one sale. Fortunately, I have another great dealer just down the road in Huntington, WV called Moses Honda. They not only gave me great value on my trade, but was the most professionally ran dealership I've been to. They gave me 3000 more for my trade-in without haggling. I normally trade every 3 years and you can bet I will NOT be going to Lester Raines Honda. My advice, if you have a trade-in, please look up the value in NADA or Kelly Bluebook before you allow Lester Raines Honda to take advantage of you.There are other Honda dealers in our area that will treat you fairly.
I love Lester Raines' Honda!
by 01/25/2015on
I work with Lester and Joe Pauley when I buy a new Honda. I'm a repeat customer and a Honda girl all the way. I'm on my 5th Honda I believe. Joe is great. He explains every single thing as he's going through the financial process so that you can understand what you are committing yourself to. He's great. I already know that my next vehicle will be a Honda from Lester Raines and I'll be looking for Joe Pauley!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Came in for service left with new Pilot
by 12/23/2014on
Excellent service. Felix Carpenter made an excellent deal for me and I decided to drive away with a new Honda Pilot. Merry Christmas to me! Thanks Mr. Raines
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Fair Pricing -- Good Selection
by 01/06/2014on
Purchased a 2014 Honda Pilot from these folks They had a better selection than any the other dealers in area, and gave me a reasonable price without really any haggling. Would be a 5 star but they messed up some paperwork on my purchase and I had to return a couple days later to get that straightened out.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Body Work
by 07/18/2013on
No issues, high quality work, completed as promised
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Great Experience
by 02/24/2011on
Everything was straight forward, no tricks or going back and forth, they gave me trade in value and there wasn't a hassle at all, just a professional and easy car purchasing experience. I have purchased my last 5 cars from this dealer because I appreciate the honesty without all the tricks of car salesmen. I would recommend them to anyone...very easy experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable