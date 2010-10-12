Skip to main content
I-77 Ford

3315 Charleston Rd, Ripley, WV 25271
Today 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM*
Sunday
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of I-77 Ford

1 sales Reviews
3 out of 5 starssales Rating

they got the sale

by _pimp_my_ride_ on 12/10/2010

They have an internet salesperson. Gave me a good price on exactly the car we were looking for. There are a couple of things missing from the car and I'm not yet satisfied with their response. But, the purchase experience was pretty smooth and comfortable. This is the future of car sales. No sleez factor. Good, down-to-earth people as car dealers go.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
63 cars in stock
0 new63 used0 certified pre-owned
Ford F-150
Ford F-150
0 new|5 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Ram 1500
Ram 1500
0 new|4 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Jeep Cherokee
Jeep Cherokee
0 new|4 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
