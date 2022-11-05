McClinton Chevrolet
Customer Reviews of McClinton Chevrolet
Exceptional Experience
by 05/11/2022on
Exceptional. Saw the vehicle on line and called on a Sunday and left a message. I called on Monday and spoke with Shayne. I live in NC. Shayne's service in providing answers to my questions and sending pictures timely and helpful. I sent my daughter down from Columbus to look and drive the car. It passed her test! So I jumped on a plane and picked it up on Saturday. Ross was great to work with on the financing. Only thing I caught Saturday evening was my deposit had not been credited. I called Shayne Saturday evening and that was all fixed on Monday. ( Also regarding my Sunday voice message I left I believe on Tuesday a got a call back from another sales person from my Sunday message. I told him I was already working with Shayne.) Everyone was very friendly and helpful. Great experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Best Dealership Around
by 05/11/2022on
Fast, easy, pleasant staff, and a great deal
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
McClinton
by 05/10/2022on
It was simple and service was good.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Review
by 04/26/2022on
Friendly, not pushy, and the salesman was available for any questions I had.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1happyMcustmr
by 04/19/2022on
I felt comfortable with the sales representative he was very clear in explaining the sale of the vehicle we were there to purchase and guiding us through the purchase the hole experience was stress free, very pleased
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
New Silverado Purchase
by 04/13/2022on
It was a nice and easy buying process.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Wonderful Experience
by 04/03/2022on
Everyone has a positive attitude. STRETCH was a pleasure to deal with. 2nd vehicle purchased from him. Ross Baker was great also. Great environment all around. Friendly staff as well.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Monday Vehicle Trade-in
by 03/30/2022on
Friendly service, no pressure, took my desires into consideration and worked with us. Kept us updated to what was going on throughout the process.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
A+ Highly recommend
by 03/24/2022on
Dealing with Tim Flores was excellent and the level of communication he provided seeing as I was 8 hours away was absolutely amazing. Also there was no market adjustments and of course the McClinton million mile warranty is very nice
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Love my 2021 Traverse_
by 03/14/2022on
I was treated with respect and courtesy. Talked with Dave West initially and he’s always very amiable and helpful. The salesman, Matt Lutz was super helpful and answered every question for me. I think you’re fortunate to have both of them on your team.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
New Silveraldo
by 03/11/2022on
Liked dealing locally....with the personal relationships
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Great Experience
by 02/19/2022on
Your salesman Ben Huff was outstanding, your financing dept was fast and very efficient and each and every person I encountered from your staff were positive and friendly which made for a great experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Thank you
by 02/16/2022on
Everyone was very professional.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Bad Service
by 01/31/2022on
Advertised price for "oil change" does not include the OIL.... was overcharged. Service tech would only say, the prices went up on Jan 1st, today is Jan 31st, I signed up today, through THEIR system, and was over charged. I will not be returning for service since one can NOT trust them to appropriately charge for a simple oil change and tire rotation without "hiding fees via PARTS" to almost double the quoted price. Very disappointed!!! Additionally, I was NOT asked permission to change oil filter nor "upgrade" oil type. I have a feeling this will be the stance they take in order to justify taking advantage of me.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Love my Trail Boss
by 12/06/2021on
Friendly service, sales person knew what he was selling
Sales
by 11/26/2021on
Friendly sales folk
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Review McClinton Chevrolet
by 11/04/2021on
Had the vehicle I was looking for at a time of short supply. The sales and business personnel were very friendly, accessible and efficient. A pleasurable experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Great salesman named Ben, go see him, very kind, not pushy.
by 08/17/2021on
The salesman at the used dealership name was been, he was such a friendly, kind and helpful. So respectful. I am a widow and my husband always bought the cars, this is my first car since he passed. Thankfully Ben made it so easy. He is the reason I would come back.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Support our local business. McClinton is one of the best!
by 08/05/2021on
The small home town experience, most of the other local dealerships lack that
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Awesome Experience!
by 08/05/2021on
Moose made the process easy and I was in and out very quickly. It was amazing!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Buying New Vehicle
by 07/16/2021on
Everyone was very helpful in our purchase of a new vehicle. 10th vehicle purchased from dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
