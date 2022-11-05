5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Exceptional. Saw the vehicle on line and called on a Sunday and left a message. I called on Monday and spoke with Shayne. I live in NC. Shayne's service in providing answers to my questions and sending pictures timely and helpful. I sent my daughter down from Columbus to look and drive the car. It passed her test! So I jumped on a plane and picked it up on Saturday. Ross was great to work with on the financing. Only thing I caught Saturday evening was my deposit had not been credited. I called Shayne Saturday evening and that was all fixed on Monday. ( Also regarding my Sunday voice message I left I believe on Tuesday a got a call back from another sales person from my Sunday message. I told him I was already working with Shayne.) Everyone was very friendly and helpful. Great experience.