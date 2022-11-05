Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. McClinton Chevrolet

McClinton Chevrolet

Visit dealer’s website 
1325 7th St, Parkersburg, WV 26101
Today 9:00 AM - 6:30 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 6:30 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 6:30 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 6:30 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 6:30 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:30 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of McClinton Chevrolet

4.9
Overall Rating
4.9 out of 5 stars(63)
Recommend: Yes (61) No (1)
Write a review: Sales | Service
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Exceptional Experience

by Peggy on 05/11/2022

Exceptional. Saw the vehicle on line and called on a Sunday and left a message. I called on Monday and spoke with Shayne. I live in NC. Shayne's service in providing answers to my questions and sending pictures timely and helpful. I sent my daughter down from Columbus to look and drive the car. It passed her test! So I jumped on a plane and picked it up on Saturday. Ross was great to work with on the financing. Only thing I caught Saturday evening was my deposit had not been credited. I called Shayne Saturday evening and that was all fixed on Monday. ( Also regarding my Sunday voice message I left I believe on Tuesday a got a call back from another sales person from my Sunday message. I told him I was already working with Shayne.) Everyone was very friendly and helpful. Great experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
63 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Exceptional Experience

by Peggy on 05/11/2022

Exceptional. Saw the vehicle on line and called on a Sunday and left a message. I called on Monday and spoke with Shayne. I live in NC. Shayne's service in providing answers to my questions and sending pictures timely and helpful. I sent my daughter down from Columbus to look and drive the car. It passed her test! So I jumped on a plane and picked it up on Saturday. Ross was great to work with on the financing. Only thing I caught Saturday evening was my deposit had not been credited. I called Shayne Saturday evening and that was all fixed on Monday. ( Also regarding my Sunday voice message I left I believe on Tuesday a got a call back from another sales person from my Sunday message. I told him I was already working with Shayne.) Everyone was very friendly and helpful. Great experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Best Dealership Around

by Ethan on 05/11/2022

Fast, easy, pleasant staff, and a great deal

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

McClinton

by Timothy on 05/10/2022

It was simple and service was good.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Review

by Devin on 04/26/2022

Friendly, not pushy, and the salesman was available for any questions I had.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

1happyMcustmr

by Gary on 04/19/2022

I felt comfortable with the sales representative he was very clear in explaining the sale of the vehicle we were there to purchase and guiding us through the purchase the hole experience was stress free, very pleased

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

New Silverado Purchase

by Joshua on 04/13/2022

It was a nice and easy buying process.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Wonderful Experience

by Corey on 04/03/2022

Everyone has a positive attitude. STRETCH was a pleasure to deal with. 2nd vehicle purchased from him. Ross Baker was great also. Great environment all around. Friendly staff as well.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Monday Vehicle Trade-in

by David on 03/30/2022

Friendly service, no pressure, took my desires into consideration and worked with us. Kept us updated to what was going on throughout the process.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

A+ Highly recommend

by Colby on 03/24/2022

Dealing with Tim Flores was excellent and the level of communication he provided seeing as I was 8 hours away was absolutely amazing. Also there was no market adjustments and of course the McClinton million mile warranty is very nice

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Love my 2021 Traverse_

by Roberta on 03/14/2022

I was treated with respect and courtesy. Talked with Dave West initially and he’s always very amiable and helpful. The salesman, Matt Lutz was super helpful and answered every question for me. I think you’re fortunate to have both of them on your team.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

New Silveraldo

by Robert on 03/11/2022

Liked dealing locally....with the personal relationships

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Experience

by KB on 02/19/2022

Your salesman Ben Huff was outstanding, your financing dept was fast and very efficient and each and every person I encountered from your staff were positive and friendly which made for a great experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Thank you

by Kaylen on 02/16/2022

Everyone was very professional.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
1 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Bad Service

by Dalena on 01/31/2022

Advertised price for "oil change" does not include the OIL.... was overcharged. Service tech would only say, the prices went up on Jan 1st, today is Jan 31st, I signed up today, through THEIR system, and was over charged. I will not be returning for service since one can NOT trust them to appropriately charge for a simple oil change and tire rotation without "hiding fees via PARTS" to almost double the quoted price. Very disappointed!!! Additionally, I was NOT asked permission to change oil filter nor "upgrade" oil type. I have a feeling this will be the stance they take in order to justify taking advantage of me.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Love my Trail Boss

by Jerry on 12/06/2021

Friendly service, sales person knew what he was selling

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Sales

by Jeffrey on 11/26/2021

Friendly sales folk

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Review McClinton Chevrolet

by Gary on 11/04/2021

Had the vehicle I was looking for at a time of short supply. The sales and business personnel were very friendly, accessible and efficient. A pleasurable experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great salesman named Ben, go see him, very kind, not pushy.

by Mary on 08/17/2021

The salesman at the used dealership name was been, he was such a friendly, kind and helpful. So respectful. I am a widow and my husband always bought the cars, this is my first car since he passed. Thankfully Ben made it so easy. He is the reason I would come back.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Support our local business. McClinton is one of the best!

by Ricky on 08/05/2021

The small home town experience, most of the other local dealerships lack that

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

2 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Awesome Experience!

by Courtney on 08/05/2021

Moose made the process easy and I was in and out very quickly. It was amazing!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

2 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Buying New Vehicle

by John on 07/16/2021

Everyone was very helpful in our purchase of a new vehicle. 10th vehicle purchased from dealership.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
55 cars in stock
0 new55 used0 certified pre-owned
Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Chevrolet Silverado 1500
0 new|8 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Chevrolet Equinox
Chevrolet Equinox
0 new|3 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Toyota Highlander
Toyota Highlander
0 new|3 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership

What shoppers are searching for