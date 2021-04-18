Astorg Ford Lincoln
Customer Reviews of Astorg Ford Lincoln
2021 F-150 from Astorgs
by 04/18/2021on
Excellent dealership great people. Phillip made the car buying experience enjoyable. No pressure, very helpful in finding us the perfect truck. And we got a great price on our trade! I would highly recommend Phillip and the whole Astorg team if you’re interested in a vehicle purchase.
Jeep Srt8
by 09/08/2017on
I recently bought an Srt jeep from there the motor is knocking has and oil leak by the intake bought offline they didn't bother to wash it before it was transported to us no gas or oil nothing was on the stick I will never buy a car from them again all the salesman can say it's still under warranty take it to a certified jeep dealership I spent 40k why do I have to spend money when I didn't even have a month yet THEY SUCK
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
2014 Ford F150
by 06/08/2016on
I was visiting family in Vienna when I decided to go check out a pickup. My salesman, Eddie Paugh, made this an absolute wonderful experience. He answered all questions and never once used pressure tactics. I was so impressed that I bought the truck, cancelled my plane reservations, and drove 2100 miles home to Las Vegas. Fantastic dealership. Thanks Eddie
Excellent dealership
by 03/31/2016on
The wife a new I went there to look for a newer ride for her and our growing family. Our salesman John Sheridan let us test drive any vehicle we wanted and look at any vehicle without pressure. It was one of best experiences I've ever had at a car lot. He made trading in our old ride and getting the best financing posable for our situation. I will definitely be buying from theres again.
Jeff Berdine
by 03/11/2016on
I recently purchased my 2009 Sport Trac Explorer from Astorg Ford even though I lived 330 miles away, Jeff agreed to meet me halfway which was awesome. Being Active Duty military this was very much appreciated. They made the car buying experience very easy and something I will repeat the next time I need a vehicle. Thanks again.
Purchased a van
by 02/12/2016on
Joe miller handled the sale of the van it went very well he was a nice gentleman the whoel team was friendly and it was a smooth transition.
Best Car Buying Experience
by 08/25/2015on
I just purchased a new Ford Explorer on 08/22/2015 from Astorg Ford. The process was hassle free and the staff was great. I had everything completed for my purchase prior to arriving including my trade in and financing through the dealership. I live nearly 2 hours away and will defiantly be a repeat customer. They were completely honest upfront and do not play number games. The service I received from them far exceeded the service I received from my purchase of my Infinity when I purchased it. Highly recommended everyone to give these guys a shot.