2 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I recently bought an Srt jeep from there the motor is knocking has and oil leak by the intake bought offline they didn't bother to wash it before it was transported to us no gas or oil nothing was on the stick I will never buy a car from them again all the salesman can say it's still under warranty take it to a certified jeep dealership I spent 40k why do I have to spend money when I didn't even have a month yet THEY SUCK Read more