Kent Parsons Ford Lincoln
Customer Reviews of Kent Parsons Ford Lincoln
Love this Dealership!
by 01/05/2016on
My husband and I just moved back to the area and were looking for a Ford Dealership to take my Mustang to and where we could deal. After trying Malloy Ford in Winchester and Hagerstown Ford in Hagerstown and being disappointed with the way the staff treated me; we decided to give Kent Parsons Ford a try. We had a excellent experience at Kent Parsons Ford. The staff was knowledgeable and friendly. They worked diligently to get us the best price with the terms and conditions where we needed them to be. Our sales person was very helpful and was determined to help me give my husband the best Christmas Present this year. Thank you Woody for the helpfulness and friendliness you showed me and my husband.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
My Dream Car
by 09/22/2015on
I bought the Fusion Titanium with park assist, BLISS, GPS, and leather seats. I can always trust Parson's in servicing my vehicles and when purchasing a new one. The personal touch means the world to me. Woody pulled out all the stops in locating my dream car with its extensive list of must have's. Ryan Byrd sold me my previous car and he always takes good care of me. It was good seeing him again. Todd has sold us vehicles too and he is great. Dave Milburn in the service department has been so helpful and has my deepest trust. We have purchased a couple of used vehicles there in addition to new ones. Kent Parson's Ford is a very special dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Thanks
by 08/25/2015on
Everyone was very helpful. A special Thanks to Brett Wright.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Parsons Ford was very informative and got what i wantef
by 07/29/2015on
Got what i wanted without any hastles. Dennid was very informative. Lobe my new Escape.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience
by 07/07/2015on
Woody was attentive without being high pressure. He was knowledgeable, quick to respond to phone inquiries with specific, helpful answers and my experience with him by phone helped my willingness to drive from Fairfax County to Martinsburg to check out the car and your dealership. Once we decided to make the purchase, we found that working with Jessica was also pleasant and painless. Oh - and the connection didn't end with the sale. We've heard from Woody since then, tidying up a few loose ends (ordered us a manual that was missing from the car and how to get a second programmed key that was also missing). This kind of follow-up impressed me. It's also good business that says, "We'd like you back someday as a repeat customer. You guys were worth the drive. Love the MKZ!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Superb buying experience.
by 06/09/2015on
Polite no pressure car buying experience . Sails and finance were outstanding.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2015 Ford Escape
by 05/26/2015on
I was treated with respect the minute that I walked up. Brett White greeted me and listened to what I had to say. He guided me through what I may or may not want. There was no pressure to do something that would be too difficult for me to maintain. I have expensive tastes. As a salesperson, Brett did just enough to get me to upgrade to something comfortable. This was very appreciated because I would have been upset and just had to leave if I had been shown something that I could NEVER afford but would most certainly have dreamed of having! Instead, he got the sale and a VERY happy customer. The entire team was spectacular, from the trade-in process (Richie) to the financing department (Jessica). This dealership is something special. Thank you all.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service
by 05/23/2015on
I purchased a Ford Escape and Brett was very helpful and took great care of us! We always ask for Brett he has sold us and my sister 3 cars in the last 6 months. Excellent job!! I love my Escape
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2 Comments