5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I was treated with respect the minute that I walked up. Brett White greeted me and listened to what I had to say. He guided me through what I may or may not want. There was no pressure to do something that would be too difficult for me to maintain. I have expensive tastes. As a salesperson, Brett did just enough to get me to upgrade to something comfortable. This was very appreciated because I would have been upset and just had to leave if I had been shown something that I could NEVER afford but would most certainly have dreamed of having! Instead, he got the sale and a VERY happy customer. The entire team was spectacular, from the trade-in process (Richie) to the financing department (Jessica). This dealership is something special. Thank you all. Read more