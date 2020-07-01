5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

These guys have been nothing but great to me. I literally can't say enough. I just bought my second truck from them and intend to never go anywhere else from here on. The best price around! Absolute fact. I priced Koons, Ted Britt...the biggest in Baltimore and VA. Timbrook beat em! Thank you Brian. Charlie worked overtime letting me drive about every truck on the let and look all through the ones I didn't drive. Never anything but a pleasant smile and a "you're welcome" from him. Great salesman for sure. No pressure and all help. Benjamin was also a huge help. Just a great pleasure. Real teamwork to take care of us. We never sat around unattended. This group of staff are the most professional and helpful auto sales group I have ever dealt with. Very easy transaction. No haggle. Smooth financing, outstanding delivery. Pleasure men. Thank you! Read more