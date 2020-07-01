Skip to main content
Timbrook Ford

968 New Creek Hwy, Keyser, WV 26726
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Timbrook Ford

12 sales Reviews
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Automobile Purchase

by Marti Keener on 01/07/2020

I would to say to say all the employees at Timbrook Ford in Keyser, WV were very helpful and informative. They provided Exceptional customer service!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Fast, smart, excellent service!

by Hmberry224 on 12/26/2018

It was wonderful to be able to walk in knowing what you wanted and what you were willing to pay to get it and actually being able to leave with exactly that and within a short period of time.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Jim SImpson is Amazing!

by JHoudersheldt on 10/27/2017

We recently purchased a Ford Taurus and our sales representative was Jim Simpson. My husband explained our situation and he worked hard to get us in the car we wanted. We are very pleased with our vehicle and will recommend him to anyone who says they need a new car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Found the exact F150 I wanted

by FordWoman on 04/24/2017

I was looking for a brand new F150 and found a possible buy online. I called ahead to ensure the vehicle was available and was remembered when I arrived an hour later. I was able to purchase a 2017 F150 XL with a crew cab, towing package and most of the available electronic accessories at a price lower than I found online at any other dealership.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Very pleased with experience

by wvwilson on 03/14/2017

These guys have been nothing but great to me. I literally can't say enough. I just bought my second truck from them and intend to never go anywhere else from here on. The best price around! Absolute fact. I priced Koons, Ted Britt...the biggest in Baltimore and VA. Timbrook beat em! Thank you Brian. Charlie worked overtime letting me drive about every truck on the let and look all through the ones I didn't drive. Never anything but a pleasant smile and a "you're welcome" from him. Great salesman for sure. No pressure and all help. Benjamin was also a huge help. Just a great pleasure. Real teamwork to take care of us. We never sat around unattended. This group of staff are the most professional and helpful auto sales group I have ever dealt with. Very easy transaction. No haggle. Smooth financing, outstanding delivery. Pleasure men. Thank you!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Looking for Ford F150

by ronnief on 02/08/2017

I have bought 7 from Timbrook in the last six years. The salesmen are very pleasant to hang out with and the service has been excellent. The donuts and coffee are great. The guys here are very good conversationalists, from Jim Maybury, Galen Markley, Ben Benedict, and Brian Tucker. Thankful for the great visits.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great service

by Ffz3321 on 10/26/2016

The staff at Timbrook Ford in Keyser WV are amazing. I recently purchased a 2017 Ford Escape and I am very pleased with the quick service I received as well as a great vehicle. Thanks to all the staff. I highly recommend Charlie Owens and the staff at Timbrook to anyone looking to purchase a new vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

incredible 2013 Ford Taurus

by dkeseckeyser on 09/20/2016

Looking into get in an affordable Ford Taurus. I went looking online and found a perfect cinnamon colored 2013 Taurus and it had reasonable mileage on it. I came in and picked it up from Brian and Galen and have loved driving this vehicle for the last month and a half.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Timbrook is a great dealership

by Brianjenn on 06/30/2016

I have been dealing with Timbrook for many years and I just ordered a 2017 F350 from them. Charlie and Brian were great to deal with and very knowledgeable.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent Experience Every Time!!

by jason171 on 06/24/2016

There is no one that can compare to Timbrook Ford. From sales to service it is hands down the best in the business. I have purchased 4 vehicles from them and will continue to conduct all of my future transactions there. I have dealt with Jim Maybury, Ben Benedict, Brian Tucker and the service staff, always a pleasant experience!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Timbrook Ford Keyser, WV is Amazing

by rebeccaj1 on 05/29/2016

Their customer service was the best I have seen in a long time. They made the process seamless and enjoyable. The entire dealership was friendly and courteous. RebeccaJ

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Used 2014 Ford Taurus AWD

by RBrenneman on 03/04/2016

I recently moved to the region and needed to turn in a leased Ford vehicle. The staff at Timbrook took care of the process for me with incredible ease. It was because of their ability to take in a customer from another dealership and treat them with the most amazing respect that I knew I wanted to purchase a vehicle from them. The sales team knew what I was looking for and found me the perfect AWD Taurus with low miles and used car certification to 100,000 miles. Other dealerships were closer, but none of them gave me the treatment that I received here. My sales manager Brian and sales person Ben were amazing!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

35 cars in stock
0 new35 used0 certified pre-owned
Ford F-150
Ford F-150
0 new|9 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Ford Explorer
Ford Explorer
0 new|5 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Ford Edge
Ford Edge
0 new|3 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
