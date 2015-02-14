Skip to main content
Harry Green Chevrolet

1858 East Pike Street, Clarksburg, WV 26301
Today 8:00 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Harry Green Chevrolet

11 sales Reviews
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

See Jim for your next car or truck.

by Garth_Perkey on 02/14/2015

Worked with Jim Winters in sales and Ryan in financing. Both did a great job. I would highly recommend checking out this dealership for your next purchase. New or used.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
4 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Dealership

by Terry_Meadows1 on 02/03/2015

Very nice salesman, Ross Frame was great and very helpful. Answered all questions and taught me about the great features that came with the new car I was buying. Went above and beyound his job!!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

owner

by James_Wagner on 12/19/2014

I had a pleasant experience during the process of purchasing my new Impala. Mr. Ross Frame was an excellent salesman and very helpful

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experience!

by fishcatcher1 on 11/10/2014

Our salesman was very professional. He answered all of our questions and helped us find the right car and helped us work out our specific needs in our payments. We will definitely come back and recommend to our friends.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Harry Green

by KevinArco on 11/03/2014

Couldn't have gone any smoother! Patrick and Kevin knew what I wanted and what price to be at and I wasted no time haggling. They treated me very well and I could not have been happier in dealing with the both of them.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

All about customer service and appreciation!

by rwilk1403 on 10/28/2014

Very friendly people who all introduced themselves and made me feel appreciated. Very clean and welcoming showroom. Free coffee and snacks. Customer service at its best.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
4 out of 5 starssales Rating

Extended Warranty or No Extended Warranty: That is the Question?

by Lawrence123_ on 08/27/2014

Everyone was very willing to make our experience a good one. However, I felt a bit more uncomfortable in the finance department ie. warranty and the service contract. Even though it was ultimately our choice to buy this additional service, I left with an unpleasant feeling about the pressure to buy. Why did this one uncomfortable situation need to dampen an overall good experience? Please keep in mind the sales rep was wonderful.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent buying experience!

by Mainella on 08/14/2014

Excellent. Our sales rep, Chad, knew the product well, and took great care of us. All were friendly and quite accommodating...just a nice, relaxed atmosphere, which was very refreshing. (Compared to the local, Fairmont Chevy dealership)

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Our purchase

by Barbara85 on 08/01/2014

No problems at all. We really appreciated working with Joe and Jay to get us back on the road after we unfortunately totaled our 2013 Malibu. Now we have a brand new 2014 Malibu with all the bells and whistles - much appreciated.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

A+dealership

by Dancerpip on 06/29/2014

Very nice people to deal with. Everyone I met were very friendly and a pleasure to talk to. Great experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Happy Customer

by ChevyTitan on 02/28/2013

I needed help finding a vehicle that would suit my driving needs and they walked with me step by step until I had found the right vehicle, even through the financing. Thank you Harry Green Chevrolet.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
about our dealership

What shoppers are searching for