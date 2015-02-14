Harry Green Chevrolet
See Jim for your next car or truck.
by 02/14/2015on
Worked with Jim Winters in sales and Ryan in financing. Both did a great job. I would highly recommend checking out this dealership for your next purchase. New or used.
Great Dealership
by 02/03/2015on
Very nice salesman, Ross Frame was great and very helpful. Answered all questions and taught me about the great features that came with the new car I was buying. Went above and beyound his job!!!!
owner
by 12/19/2014on
I had a pleasant experience during the process of purchasing my new Impala. Mr. Ross Frame was an excellent salesman and very helpful
Great experience!
by 11/10/2014on
Our salesman was very professional. He answered all of our questions and helped us find the right car and helped us work out our specific needs in our payments. We will definitely come back and recommend to our friends.
Harry Green
by 11/03/2014on
Couldn't have gone any smoother! Patrick and Kevin knew what I wanted and what price to be at and I wasted no time haggling. They treated me very well and I could not have been happier in dealing with the both of them.
All about customer service and appreciation!
by 10/28/2014on
Very friendly people who all introduced themselves and made me feel appreciated. Very clean and welcoming showroom. Free coffee and snacks. Customer service at its best.
Extended Warranty or No Extended Warranty: That is the Question?
by 08/27/2014on
Everyone was very willing to make our experience a good one. However, I felt a bit more uncomfortable in the finance department ie. warranty and the service contract. Even though it was ultimately our choice to buy this additional service, I left with an unpleasant feeling about the pressure to buy. Why did this one uncomfortable situation need to dampen an overall good experience? Please keep in mind the sales rep was wonderful.
Excellent buying experience!
by 08/14/2014on
Excellent. Our sales rep, Chad, knew the product well, and took great care of us. All were friendly and quite accommodating...just a nice, relaxed atmosphere, which was very refreshing. (Compared to the local, Fairmont Chevy dealership)
Our purchase
by 08/01/2014on
No problems at all. We really appreciated working with Joe and Jay to get us back on the road after we unfortunately totaled our 2013 Malibu. Now we have a brand new 2014 Malibu with all the bells and whistles - much appreciated.
A+dealership
by 06/29/2014on
Very nice people to deal with. Everyone I met were very friendly and a pleasure to talk to. Great experience.
Happy Customer
by 02/28/2013on
I needed help finding a vehicle that would suit my driving needs and they walked with me step by step until I had found the right vehicle, even through the financing. Thank you Harry Green Chevrolet.
