Thornhill Ford Lincoln
Customer Reviews of Thornhill Ford Lincoln
Thornhill never again
by 01/07/2017on
Went to buy a F250 salesmen never intoducted himself never shook our hand or ask us our names upon initial contact was very rude we ash to test drive a truck was ask if we intended to buy said truck! Like unless we say we are buying the truck we couldn't drive it after driving two we decided to purchase one was left sitting in cubicle while salesmen went to get the price he never came back to check on us or to say it will be a few more minutes he went into another office with another man and was on his cell phone walking by us not even stopping to let us know how long or were he was in the process we left he call our cell phone and when we ask what the price of the truck was he said you have to come back in and hung up on us!!
Thorhill Supercenter
by 06/27/2016on
I came down just to look at new vehicles and ended up driving home a new 2016 Ford Escape. The staff were amazingly friendly, courteous, and went out of their way to make sure my Great Dane was comfortable. It was as if Goober and I were sitting under a tent with family! We talked about places we had visited on vacations past, new features on vehicles, kids, and the pros and cons of having such a large dog!!! All in all, it was my best car buying experience ever!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Enjoyed working with Thornhill
by 05/31/2016on
I attempted to buy a truck in Huntington WV but was unable to do so. I will go to Thornhill first the next time. Easy and made it fun to buy again. Thank you and may God bless you all.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New Ford Truck Purchase
by 12/24/2015on
I purchased an F-150 Super Crew Cab Truck from Thornhill Ford and was treated very well. The sales person Jeremiah Pack makes buying a vehicle enjoyable. Toney, the Finance Agent (The Money Man) is very friendly and cordial. I mean, from the time I entered the Facility I was treated like family. During the time I was waiting for my truck to be washed and prepped for delivery, the owner of the Thornhill Group, Mr. Wally Thornhill even stopped by and talked with me at length while I was enjoying a fresh Doughnut purchased by the dealership. Anna, a member of the "Partnership" of Jeremiah and Toney took care of transferring my Insurance for me in order that I might be able to be in the delivery area being introduced to my New Ford, and brought up to date on all the fine accessories that it offered, I found this to be very helpful. In all, my experience at the dealership was an excellent one. I will state emphatically that my next purchase will without a doubt in my mind be at Thornhill Ford. My name is: Clifford L Collins (A very happy customer). Thanks to all with whom I had the pleasure of doing business with, you made me feel as though I was truly important to you, not just another customer who may or may not purchase a new vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Thanks
by 12/03/2015on
Very satisfied. As a more experienced shopper at my age I usually have a good idea about what I'm looking for and the salesman took me straight to the kind of vehicles I would be interested in instead of trying to "sales pitch" me something not in my criteria. Thanks. The "finance guy" also understood my budget and was very good at getting the best deal from the lenders to meet my needs. Thanks!! This kind of service is how to get repeat customers and keep loyal ones.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Exceptional facility and dealership !!
by 12/01/2015on
Anna was my sales person and she was persistent and kept in contact with me about everything !! 2016 Ford Explorer sport Staff was awesome! Will recommend to everyone
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments