5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I purchased an F-150 Super Crew Cab Truck from Thornhill Ford and was treated very well. The sales person Jeremiah Pack makes buying a vehicle enjoyable. Toney, the Finance Agent (The Money Man) is very friendly and cordial. I mean, from the time I entered the Facility I was treated like family. During the time I was waiting for my truck to be washed and prepped for delivery, the owner of the Thornhill Group, Mr. Wally Thornhill even stopped by and talked with me at length while I was enjoying a fresh Doughnut purchased by the dealership. Anna, a member of the "Partnership" of Jeremiah and Toney took care of transferring my Insurance for me in order that I might be able to be in the delivery area being introduced to my New Ford, and brought up to date on all the fine accessories that it offered, I found this to be very helpful. In all, my experience at the dealership was an excellent one. I will state emphatically that my next purchase will without a doubt in my mind be at Thornhill Ford. My name is: Clifford L Collins (A very happy customer). Thanks to all with whom I had the pleasure of doing business with, you made me feel as though I was truly important to you, not just another customer who may or may not purchase a new vehicle.