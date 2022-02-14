1 out of 5 stars service Rating

I purchased a 2015 Ford F-150 from Mountaineer in October 2015. I love my truck, as I've owned Fords before, and the sale was not an issue. However, my Washer Pump is defective on this one. After taking it to the Service Department twice it's still not fixed. The second time two different service people told me the part was there, so I scheduled an appointment (with a week to spare) then took the truck in and gave them a few hours to fix it only to return and have the person who waited on me tell me that the part wasn't even there. They have poor communication and their employees need to at least act like they enjoy their job. I hope Mr. Tyler reminds you that "You catch more flies with honey than with vinegar." Learn to smile and "make it right". Read more