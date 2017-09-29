5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I just bought a 2016 Golf Limited Sports Wagon and am thrilled! Not only did i get a great price, but the Customer Service was Outstanding! Dimitri Makhanov was the consultant I worked with. He's a true professional and has Customer Service hard-wired into his DNA. I was there for 2+ hours while he and his team called around to get the color of the car I wanted. They ended up sending a truck out to two other dealers around the state to effect the trade. Now that's service! I'd been to 2 other dealers who knew the car color I wanted but made no attempt to find it for me ~ even as i was considering something less desirable. But not Dimitry ~ he was on it ~ wanting me to have what I wanted. He and the team that supported him were hardworking, positive, and diligent. I'm so very grateful! Chris, in financing, was another star. He came up with a creative financing strategy that gave me the best options, was direct and clear without hassling, and helped me navigate the complexity of getting credit approval since i'd had my scores frozen because of identity theft. This dealership runs like a well-oiled machine with Customer Service at its core. They're pleasant, FUN, and easy to deal with. I was amazed to have such a joyful experience and brought Dimitry and Chris some chocolate when I picked up my car ~ out of gratitude for their taking such good care of me :) And perhaps the best part was when I actually got my car and Dimitry, with incredible patience and skill (exquisitely pacing what i could handle), oriented me to the features of the car, demonstrated, then had me do all the things he showed me so i left with confidence. (He'd even suggested I bring a short cable at pick-up so he could synch my iPhone to the car.) And he did all this on his DAY OFF which I thought was amazing. His commitment was to accommodate MY schedule. Not only that, but he spent more time than normal with me, I'm certain, because being older, I'm a bit intimidated by all the new technology. He was a perfect match for my leaving the dealership feeling successful and excited about my new wheels. THANK YOU, Dimitry! With appreciation and gratitude to all I worked with and supported the sale. (I even asked to meet and shake the hands of the guys who were calling around to get me the color I wanted because I was so grateful.) I highly recommend Dick Hannah Volkswagen in Vancouver ~ and Dimitry ~ the man who can make it happen! Read more