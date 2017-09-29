Customer Reviews of Dick Hannah Volkswagen
Above and beyond
by 09/29/2017on
The salesforce at Dick Hannah went above and beyond on this one. After we had agreed on a good final price on the vehicle, they came back and also offered to fix a dent and some scratches that were bothering me for free.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience
by 06/05/2017on
Nichola Blystone and his co workers did us right! Really enjoyed buying our new car, they went out of their way for us! Nicholas was fun and informative, not to mention very kind and personable. My husband and I were treated great, we got into a car even more smoothly than expected.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Yay!!!!!
by 03/31/2017on
Austin was great, will always go back to him. I felt very comfortable the whole time and he really made sure that I understood everything and the process of getting a new car. Super helpful and super friendly. Superior service!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience
by 03/25/2017on
I have just purchased a 2017 golf alltrack . I have been a long time vw owner but I must say that this car far exceeds my expectations. My sales rep, Larry, was fantastic. He helped me understand how to navigate my info system. Patience par excellence!!!! I have been with Hanna VW for many years but Larry has made this one of the best experiences yet. I have had my car now for three weeks and I still am in love with it. Thanks Larry.
2017 Tiguan
by 03/22/2017on
Austin was great to work with and never pressured us on the sale. He was very knowledgeable of their vehicles and helped us get the best possible deal. I would work with him again anytime.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good experience with Nicholas Blystone and Dick Hannah VW
by 03/06/2017on
My 2012 diesel Golf was subject to a recall. I went to the dealership to explore my options. I was impressed by Nicholas Blystone's knowledge and helpfulness. He steered me (no pun intended) through the process of recognizing the issues I needed to decide. I surprised myself by opting for a 2017 Beetle. I would recommend Nicholas and Dick Hannah to anyone. I also found their service to be good over the almost five years I have owned my Golf.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Larry Liorente is Awesome!!
by 03/05/2017on
We drove from Tacoma to Vancouver looking for one particular Jetta and found out it was sold. We talked to Larry and he helped us find the car we were really looking for and didn't know it, a 2017 Passat SEL Premium. He got us the price we were looking for and we drove it home that day. We loved working with Larry and will make the drive to Vancouver again just to work with him. Thanks so much!!
Excellent service at Dick Hannah Volkswagon
by 02/05/2017on
If you go to Dick Hannah Volkswagon to purchase a car be sure to ask for Nicholas Blythestone! I had a great time with him. He was really easy to talk to and I felt that he really listened. He was very knowledgeable about the vehicle and made me feel really good about my purchase.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best sales man is Dimitry Makhanov
by 01/02/2017on
By far the best experience I've ever had at any dealerships. Dimitry went the extra mile to make sure we understand everything and have the best experience. Would recommend Dick Hannah to anyone.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience!
by 12/28/2016on
I just bought a car at Dick Hannah with the help of Larry Llorente. It was a very smooth and quick process. I highly recommend his services when shopping for a vehicle.
Amazing
by 11/27/2016on
We were very lucky to deal with 3 wonderful people at Dick Hannah. Nicholas took the time to find the right car to satisfy our needs. He was patient and answered all the questions we could come up with. Travis came up with a price for the car we picked out that my wife and I felt good about. Colby made the paper work a breeze. We left with a new car feeling like part of the Dick Hannah family. Thanks for a wonderful experience Bill and Patty of Vancouver
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Amazing
by 10/27/2016on
Greg did an amazing job. Found the exact car that i wanted and made it painless! Thanks Greg
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Buying Experience!
by 10/02/2016on
I do not like sales people at all and I really dislike being pushed or rushed into making a decision. That is why, at first, I was looking to buy from a private owner, but I am very glad that I took my friends advice and went to Dick Hannah! I'm also a very cautious person and I do lots of research before making any big decisions. Since it was my first time buying a car I had many questions about loans, financing, and other things I did not understand. Mr. Larry Llorente was so patient with me! Not only did he answer every single one of my questions, but If I didn't understand something he would discuss it with me until I did. I got a very genuine feeling about his nature. He was never pushy, very kind, and very knowledgable. I could tell that he really wanted to go to bat for me and do whatever he could to help me get into the truck of my dreams. I never thought I'd be able to afford a Toyota Tacoma and now I can all thanks to Larry at Dick Hannah! I never thought I'd have something good to say about a dealership, but this place is honest, fair, and has good people working there that don't just care about putting money in their pockets. I highly recommend them!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Highly recommend Larry!
by 09/01/2016on
This was my second time purchasing a car through Dick Hannah and both experiences were fantastic. Larry at the Volkswagen store in Vancouver listened to my needs, found the perfect car and made the process so easy! I only needed to look at one car and I was sold. I highly recommend going to Dick Hannah and working with Larry Llorente if you're in the market for any vehicle!
Exceptional service by Dimitry!
by 09/01/2016on
We needed to close a deal quickly on a car for my parents, who were purchasing from out-of-State. Dimitry made sure all the paperwork was in order and closed quickly for us. No pressure, no hassle, completely pleasant and positive experience with him!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Nicest VW people around
by 08/10/2016on
Nicholas at Dick Hannah was the nicest sales person with whom we have dealt. He had the difficult task of keeping us in the VW family through the diesel fiasco. Nicholas provided us many options that made us feel like valued Dick Hannah and VW customers.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
a joyful experience!
by 08/06/2016on
I just bought a 2016 Golf Limited Sports Wagon and am thrilled! Not only did i get a great price, but the Customer Service was Outstanding! Dimitri Makhanov was the consultant I worked with. He's a true professional and has Customer Service hard-wired into his DNA. I was there for 2+ hours while he and his team called around to get the color of the car I wanted. They ended up sending a truck out to two other dealers around the state to effect the trade. Now that's service! I'd been to 2 other dealers who knew the car color I wanted but made no attempt to find it for me ~ even as i was considering something less desirable. But not Dimitry ~ he was on it ~ wanting me to have what I wanted. He and the team that supported him were hardworking, positive, and diligent. I'm so very grateful! Chris, in financing, was another star. He came up with a creative financing strategy that gave me the best options, was direct and clear without hassling, and helped me navigate the complexity of getting credit approval since i'd had my scores frozen because of identity theft. This dealership runs like a well-oiled machine with Customer Service at its core. They're pleasant, FUN, and easy to deal with. I was amazed to have such a joyful experience and brought Dimitry and Chris some chocolate when I picked up my car ~ out of gratitude for their taking such good care of me :) And perhaps the best part was when I actually got my car and Dimitry, with incredible patience and skill (exquisitely pacing what i could handle), oriented me to the features of the car, demonstrated, then had me do all the things he showed me so i left with confidence. (He'd even suggested I bring a short cable at pick-up so he could synch my iPhone to the car.) And he did all this on his DAY OFF which I thought was amazing. His commitment was to accommodate MY schedule. Not only that, but he spent more time than normal with me, I'm certain, because being older, I'm a bit intimidated by all the new technology. He was a perfect match for my leaving the dealership feeling successful and excited about my new wheels. THANK YOU, Dimitry! With appreciation and gratitude to all I worked with and supported the sale. (I even asked to meet and shake the hands of the guys who were calling around to get me the color I wanted because I was so grateful.) I highly recommend Dick Hannah Volkswagen in Vancouver ~ and Dimitry ~ the man who can make it happen!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Excellent Customer Service
by 07/30/2016on
I want to thank Larry Llorente for making my buyers experience a good one. I got the exact car I wanted and the overall experience was very simple for a major purchase. Thank you!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Amazing experience buying a car!!
by 07/22/2016on
Didn't think leasing a car was so easy! Only took 2 hours and I was able to drive off on my new car! Nick the salesman was very nice and helpful!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Buying experience
by 07/11/2016on
Wow, talk about nice people, especially Dimitry. Husband told him I wanted to buy a car. He was kind enough to direct questions at me and not my husband, truly appreciated. Thank you Dimitry for that. Walked me thru everything, programming my phone, features on the car, which I love. Would highly recommend him to all my friends. Not a high pressure salesperson.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
New 2016 Passat Lease
by 06/10/2016on
I had the pleasure to work out a new lease with Larry Llorente, Sales Consultant, at Dick Hannah Volkswagen in Vancouver. My wife and I met with Larry. He was very helpful and professional. We were 3 years into a 4 year lease on a Beetle. That car made me a VW customer for life. Our transportation needs have changed and a four door car has become a necessity. We test drove a Passat. It was just the car we needed. Larry helped work out the details and we now have a new lease on a 2016 Passat. I have been driving it for a few weeks now and love it as much as the Beetle. I would do business in a heartbeat with Larry and the rest of the folks at Dick Hannah.
Family. Integrity. Respect. Purpose. These four simple words, our core values, are the guiding principals of our business. Founded in 1949 by Dick’s father, Dick Hannah Dealerships has grown to become one of the most well respected and trusted automobile companies in the region. Dick Hannah Dealerships employs nearly 1,000 people and generously supports charitable, educational and environmental initiatives in our day-to-day operation. We’re proud to be deeply rooted in our community and we plan to stay that way. Dick Hannah Volkswagen includes a Free Lifetime Limited Powertrain Warranty on all new Volkswagen vehicles.
1 Comments