Family. Integrity. Respect. Purpose. These four simple words, our core values, are the guiding principals of our business. Founded in 1949 by Dick’s father, Dick Hannah Dealerships has grown to become one of the most well respected and trusted automobile companies in the region. Dick Hannah Dealerships employs nearly 1,000 people and generously supports charitable, educational and environmental initiatives in our day-to-day operation. We’re proud to be deeply rooted in our community and we plan to stay that way. Dick Hannah Volkswagen includes a Free Lifetime Limited Powertrain Warranty on all new Volkswagen vehicles.