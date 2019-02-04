Customer Reviews of Dick Hannah Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram
Very pleased
by 04/02/2019on
I had been denied by several online loan sites for a 10k loan. They got me approved for the car I wanted and for half the interest I was expecting to pay and a $100 a month cheaper payments than I was prepared to pay. Didnt gave to haggle one bit Gandi my salesman was awesome, not smothering but made us feel like VIP customers. Next day they called and said they got me a better interest rate than what I agreed to day before. That's A plus business to me will go back to them when I'm ready to purchase my next vehicle for sure.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
See Joe at Dick Hannah Chrysler Jeep Dodge
by 03/31/2019on
Joe was very friendly and helpful and kept me entertained while We waited for a printer snafu to resolve. Prior to purchasing tho, he patiently endured my hesitation and going back and forth with price and running it by my partner. Would definitely recommend you see him first
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience.
by 03/28/2019on
This was our first time buying a car. And out fears were quickly allayed by Courtney Backus. She was very friendly and helpful, finding out our budget and parameters and then aiding us in finding a great vehicle. She made us feel comfortable and unpressured in our car shopping experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Sick Hannah Jeep Vancouver Wa
by 03/25/2019on
Best buying experience at a dealership I've had. Our salesman Joe was knowledgeable and quick in understanding our needs. He did a fantastic walk through of all the car features and gave us links to videos in case we need them.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Pleased
by 03/21/2019on
I have bought from many car lots, spoken to many "greasy" used car salesmen, and have had an experience akin to going to the dentist when getting a car. This was an absolutely wonderful and refreshing experience. I was treated well. My questions were answered. I was given my options without lies or "pushiness".
All around great experience
by 03/10/2019on
It has been my first time purchasing a vehicle and I was very indecisive, but Courtney made it an excellent experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Enjoyable car buying experience
by 02/12/2019on
I have bought multiple cars over the years. I have never had such a great experience as I had this time buying my new Jeep Compass. Joe was great! Joe welcomed me from the moment I arrived with no pressure. I never felt forced like most dealerships make us feel. The process was seamless and quick. After my purchase was completed Joe walked me through all the components and gadgets in the vehicle to make sure I was comfortable with everything before I left the parking lot. I highly recommend this dealership they are friendly courteous and there's no pressure.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Happy in Rainier
by 02/02/2019on
We drove all the way to Vancouver auto mal to test drive different suv's. We were happy with the informative and knowledgeable staff. We hadn't bought a car for 16 yrs. A lot has changed and they made it easy for us to pick just the right vehicle for us.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience
by 01/29/2019on
Was excellant with 2 challengers we bought in the last 11 months..just got our hellcat red eye a month early..
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New Truck
by 01/25/2019on
Had a great experience with sale had to do a little haggling with price of trade in but turned out ok.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Sales person that did not care and terrible car cleaning
by 01/14/2019on
Our sales rep Gandi Ariz was the worst car rep I have ever dealt with. He showed no interest in answering questions and even admitted he was leaving the dealership soon to move to Texas. When it came time to explain car features (after doing the signing) he spent a total of 5 minutes explainsing things and kept saying oh you can figure it out yourselves. The car was washed but was still very dirty with the mirrors and wheels covered in dirt. All the add on accessories were just thrown in the back cargo area.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Finding my Jeep
by 01/13/2019on
I just bought my first car through Dick Hannah Jeep with the help of a salesman named Gandi. My experience was hands down, amazing. When I first came to Gandi I told him how owning a Jeep Wrangler has been my dream since I was a kid. I gave him my preference, my price range and he found me my dream car by the next day. Financing my first car all on my own was a little intimidating at first, but Gandi helped me through the process with his patience and friendly character. He treated me as if I was a lifelong friend and was never too pushy like some car salesman can be. Overall I left with my dream car and a memorable experience. I would definitely recommend Gandi from Dick Hannah Chrysler to my friends and family and will be returning back to him in the future.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Fantastic Buying Experience
by 01/09/2019on
Wasn't planning on buying a car when I walked in to Dick Hannah's Chrysler Dodge, Jeep Ram yesterday. Wanted to research the cars that could be pulled behind our RV. Thank goodness Bill Farra walked up . I would have researched all the wrong models. Bill and the entire staff were so welcoming and knowledgeable, so we bought a car. When you feel respected and valued as a customer, it makes the decision very easy! Thanks Bill! We love our Jeep Cherokee!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Purchase of 2019 Jeep Cherokee Latitude 4x4
by 01/07/2019on
We went to the Jeep dealer to inquire about this vehicle. Given the one we looked at met exactly what we wanted, we agreed to get a quote. The process went very smoothly and without pressure. We opted to purchase the vehicle at the offered price.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience!
by 01/01/2019on
I had a great experience here! I had looked at so many cars and finally found the perfect one and found great service with Stephanie! So glad I purchased at this dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
If I could leave a 0 stars I would
by 12/26/2018on
The whole experience was dreadful. Issues included: Sales person who didn't understand financing, didn't listen to our requirements, didn't want to show us a selection of cars, her most important plan was to get us in to a car that was the right color. She became argumentative at times. She didn't understand her own pricing, an example is she told us we could save $3-4,000 by getting the FWD instead of 4x4 - this is NOT TRUE, the difference is ~$1,500 Just to get an idea of the lease costs took us nearly two hours of going backwards and forwards with her and one of the managers. Sales manager (maybe) who didn't understand how taxes worked with leasing and kept trying to give us false information. After 4 hours of sitting in the showroom and multiple attempts to close us by asking for signatures on pieces of paper we got up to walk out. The sales manager also got very angry with me. Then I had to return to get my keys and then finally they magically had a price. I told the sales person I would not take the car that I was leasing as it was dirty inside and I didn't want to wait. I made an appointment, with the sales person, for 11am two days later, to return to collect the car. I was dropped off at 11am only to find the sales person had not turned up for the appointment and she had brushed me off with a colleague. I opened the car door and it was still dirty. So I still had to wait around for another hour to wait for it to be cleaned. In summary the transaction took over 5 hours and both the sales person and sales manager became argumentative and at one point threw the papers at us. If this state had a 3 day rule I would have cancelled the deal and gone somewhere else. I have bought and leased many cars in my life and I have NEVER had such a BAD experience buying a car.
perfect
by 12/20/2018on
it was the best experience I have had buying a car and it was my first brand new one too
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Quick, easy and satisfied with vehicle. 5 Stars!
by 12/11/2018on
Friendly staff, great selection of vehicles. Go here first and you'll see what I mean.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Baught new ram 1500 bighorn 2019
by 12/01/2018on
Had a great experience got the truck I always wanted with an awesome price this dealership did everything they could to get me in the truck and it worked
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service!
by 11/26/2018on
Got all the information I needed, and found the perfect fit for me! Great people!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great dealership
by 11/19/2018on
I came in at around 9 in the morning, took about 5 minutes to have a salesman (Curtis) help us out. After looking around I was stuck on one car and was about to say no. But Curtis changes my mind and now I am very happy with what I paid for.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Family. Integrity. Respect. Purpose. These four simple words, our core values, are the guiding principals of our business. Founded in 1949 by Dick’s father, Dick Hannah Dealerships has grown to become one of the most well respected and trusted automobile companies in the region. Dick Hannah Dealerships employs nearly 1,000 people and generously supports charitable, educational and environmental initiatives in our day-to-day operation. We’re proud to be deeply rooted in our community and we plan to stay that way. Dick Hannah Chrysler Jeep includes a Free Lifetime Limited Powertrain Warranty on all new Chrysler and Jeep vehicles.