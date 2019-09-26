Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Larson Volkswagen

Larson Volkswagen

Visit dealer’s website 
7633 S Tacoma Way, Tacoma, WA 98409
Today 8:30 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
10:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Monday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Larson Volkswagen

34 sales Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Car buying experience.

by Brian on 09/26/2019

Humza Seddiki was the best salesman I have ever interacted with which say a lot because I have been in sales for 20 years. Unfortunately, I could not talk him into working for me which also indicates his loyalty.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great place to buy!

by Peter on 09/25/2019

Very friendly and helpful salespeople. Did not feel pressure to make any decisions I did not want to make.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
4 out of 5 starssales Rating

I got my VW Alltrack

by Marvin on 08/11/2019

Willingness to help and offer different options.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Review

by Dana on 08/09/2019

Jeremiah was friendly, efficient and had the car we were interested in ready and waiting to test drive

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great service

by Daniel on 08/04/2019

Everything worked out great and smooth, Jeremiah was a great salesman to work with, made sure everything was right and I got what I wanted

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
4 out of 5 starssales Rating

Happy customer, but not without stressful moments

by Rick_H on 07/07/2019

Jeremiah was a pleasure to work with. Personable and genuine. He went the extra effort to make sure the car was brought in from another lot for us to see on our schedule. Second was Daniel Guzman. Honest and straightforward. After discussion, debate, a break and further discussion, we compromised and made the deal. Happy car owner.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Larson Volkswagen of tacoma

by Loren on 07/03/2019

It was a fast and easy process I was worried about being approved due to a low credit score and they had no issue accommodating my needs to my budget I’d like to again thank every single professional who I dealt with I truly enjoyed meeting everybody and getting the tour around I encourage anyone in the market to come down and deal with Mr.Allday and his sales manager Bama pendersen Great people great experience

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Love my Atlas

by Alec on 04/10/2019

Jeremiah was extremely helpful and attentive to all of my questions. He also paid close attention to the little details, so his follow inquiries held a personal touch. It is why we decided to return, instead of going to Bremerton.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Very good experience.

by Hector on 04/03/2019

Low pressure. Very accommodating.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Ethics.

by Robert on 03/24/2019

I liked the people at this dealership for their honesty & integrity.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

My first car from a dealership

by Denny on 03/17/2019

Everyone was very patient with me and helped with all the questions asked also gave me space when I needed to think about a decision. Very respectful group of people. Taylor was the saleswoman that approached me and helped me with questions and she also has a good sense of humor!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

First Rate Customer Experience!

by John on 03/16/2019

Everyone was very helpful. My salesperson Jeremiah was very attentive and a great communicator who always kept me informed every step of the way. Troy went above and beyond to make the process smooth and flawless. Dave Hunter & John Kearns worked hard to get me into the vehicle of my choice even though my situation did have some hurdles to overcome. Overall everyone was amazing!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Dodge Dart

by Stephen on 03/13/2019

Doug Watanabe went above and beyond to help find a good mix of what I needed and wanted. He knew I NEEDED a car and got me in a car I love at a very solid deal. Communication was very solid.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

2018 Vollkswagen E-Golf purchase at Larson VW

by Sara on 03/08/2019

Taylor, our salesperson, was helpful and friendly. She patiently answered our questions; if she didn't know the answers, she knew who to ask at the dealership or how to find the answers on the Volkswagen website.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent customer service

by Angelina on 02/28/2019

Employee's are amazing! Jeremiah and Troy are both so friendly and knowledgable. Jeremiah was extremely dedicated to finding the perfect car for me. Troy was very helpful in explaining the lease terms. They both made me feel at ease during the entire process.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

My volkswagon experience

by Stephen on 02/24/2019

My salesman (jerimiah) was very helpful, we talked about the car i was interested in, broke done all the details between the types of models and was honestly just fun to hang around, it was nice having a salesman that was around my age i think hes great for attracting a younger audience

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

This should be your first stop but if not it will be your last.

by Nickole on 02/14/2019

I was a hard case to deal with but Jen and Troy went above and beyond to get me a car I so desperately needed. They waited with out pushing when I couldn’t make up my mind. If your looking for a good deal you need to go see them.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Happy with my 2019 Tiguan!

by Diane on 01/07/2019

The ease of working with the sales and financing staff. I appreciated that they were willing to look for the the vehicle I wanted. There was only one Moss Green Tiguan at the dealership and they took the time to find another one for me and had it brought there the same day.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

easy buying

by Bruce on 12/29/2018

communication and friendliness of sales dept and finance dept, especially Jennifer and Troy!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

I love my new bottle green convertible Beetle!

by Susan on 12/19/2018

Taylor was exceptionally helpful and respectful and enjoyable. Everyone else was great and fun too. I may have been late sending in this review because I was busy driving my new Beetle. Susan

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

2019 jetta sel premium is amazing.

by Olga on 11/28/2018

Everyone was friendly, each step was explained, even if a delay was involved. Grey job Austin and Dave.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review
3 cars in stock
0 new3 used0 certified pre-owned
Honda Accord
Honda Accord
0 new|1 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Ford Fusion Hybrid
Ford Fusion Hybrid
0 new|1 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
BMW M4
BMW M4
0 new|1 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership

What shoppers are searching for