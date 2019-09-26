Larson Volkswagen
Car buying experience.
Humza Seddiki was the best salesman I have ever interacted with which say a lot because I have been in sales for 20 years. Unfortunately, I could not talk him into working for me which also indicates his loyalty.
Great place to buy!
Very friendly and helpful salespeople. Did not feel pressure to make any decisions I did not want to make.
I got my VW Alltrack
Willingness to help and offer different options.
Review
Jeremiah was friendly, efficient and had the car we were interested in ready and waiting to test drive
Great service
Everything worked out great and smooth, Jeremiah was a great salesman to work with, made sure everything was right and I got what I wanted
Happy customer, but not without stressful moments
Jeremiah was a pleasure to work with. Personable and genuine. He went the extra effort to make sure the car was brought in from another lot for us to see on our schedule. Second was Daniel Guzman. Honest and straightforward. After discussion, debate, a break and further discussion, we compromised and made the deal. Happy car owner.
Larson Volkswagen of tacoma
It was a fast and easy process I was worried about being approved due to a low credit score and they had no issue accommodating my needs to my budget I’d like to again thank every single professional who I dealt with I truly enjoyed meeting everybody and getting the tour around I encourage anyone in the market to come down and deal with Mr.Allday and his sales manager Bama pendersen Great people great experience
Love my Atlas
Jeremiah was extremely helpful and attentive to all of my questions. He also paid close attention to the little details, so his follow inquiries held a personal touch. It is why we decided to return, instead of going to Bremerton.
Very good experience.
Low pressure. Very accommodating.
Ethics.
I liked the people at this dealership for their honesty & integrity.
My first car from a dealership
Everyone was very patient with me and helped with all the questions asked also gave me space when I needed to think about a decision. Very respectful group of people. Taylor was the saleswoman that approached me and helped me with questions and she also has a good sense of humor!
First Rate Customer Experience!
Everyone was very helpful. My salesperson Jeremiah was very attentive and a great communicator who always kept me informed every step of the way. Troy went above and beyond to make the process smooth and flawless. Dave Hunter & John Kearns worked hard to get me into the vehicle of my choice even though my situation did have some hurdles to overcome. Overall everyone was amazing!
Dodge Dart
Doug Watanabe went above and beyond to help find a good mix of what I needed and wanted. He knew I NEEDED a car and got me in a car I love at a very solid deal. Communication was very solid.
2018 Vollkswagen E-Golf purchase at Larson VW
Taylor, our salesperson, was helpful and friendly. She patiently answered our questions; if she didn't know the answers, she knew who to ask at the dealership or how to find the answers on the Volkswagen website.
Excellent customer service
Employee's are amazing! Jeremiah and Troy are both so friendly and knowledgable. Jeremiah was extremely dedicated to finding the perfect car for me. Troy was very helpful in explaining the lease terms. They both made me feel at ease during the entire process.
My volkswagon experience
My salesman (jerimiah) was very helpful, we talked about the car i was interested in, broke done all the details between the types of models and was honestly just fun to hang around, it was nice having a salesman that was around my age i think hes great for attracting a younger audience
This should be your first stop but if not it will be your last.
I was a hard case to deal with but Jen and Troy went above and beyond to get me a car I so desperately needed. They waited with out pushing when I couldn’t make up my mind. If your looking for a good deal you need to go see them.
Happy with my 2019 Tiguan!
The ease of working with the sales and financing staff. I appreciated that they were willing to look for the the vehicle I wanted. There was only one Moss Green Tiguan at the dealership and they took the time to find another one for me and had it brought there the same day.
easy buying
communication and friendliness of sales dept and finance dept, especially Jennifer and Troy!
I love my new bottle green convertible Beetle!
Taylor was exceptionally helpful and respectful and enjoyable. Everyone else was great and fun too. I may have been late sending in this review because I was busy driving my new Beetle. Susan
2019 jetta sel premium is amazing.
Everyone was friendly, each step was explained, even if a delay was involved. Grey job Austin and Dave.