Customer Reviews of Alfa Romeo And FIAT of Tacoma
3 sales Reviews
No Suprises
by 02/22/2014on
Appears to be professional and customer oriented.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Made good on agreements and I'm very happy with my new Abarth
by 05/22/2012on
After some communication issues about agreements on a trade in, I was able to get the deal that was promised me. I love my new Abarth and I appreciate my salesman, John, for going to bat for me and Steve the General Manager for making the deal.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Great Dealer
by 03/12/2012on
Bough a new Fiat here. Not high pressure at all and felt we got a fair deal. Would not recommend trading in however... Offer was way too low. Sold our trade-in on Craigslist for much more than was offered from FOT. Hoping that the service dept. is as professional as the sales dept.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
