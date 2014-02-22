Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Alfa Romeo And FIAT of Tacoma

Alfa Romeo And FIAT of Tacoma

Visit dealer’s website 
3740 S Tacoma Way, Tacoma, WA 98409
Today 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
10:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Alfa Romeo And FIAT of Tacoma

3 sales Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

No Suprises

by markj5362 on 02/22/2014

Appears to be professional and customer oriented.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
4 out of 5 starssales Rating

Made good on agreements and I'm very happy with my new Abarth

by benhawley1 on 05/22/2012

After some communication issues about agreements on a trade in, I was able to get the deal that was promised me. I love my new Abarth and I appreciate my salesman, John, for going to bat for me and Steve the General Manager for making the deal.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Dealer

by markj5362 on 03/12/2012

Bough a new Fiat here. Not high pressure at all and felt we got a fair deal. Would not recommend trading in however... Offer was way too low. Sold our trade-in on Craigslist for much more than was offered from FOT. Hoping that the service dept. is as professional as the sales dept.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review
about our dealership

What shoppers are searching for