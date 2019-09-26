Customer Reviews of Larson Volkswagen all sales Reviews service Reviews 4.9 Overall Rating (99)


Humza Seddiki was the best salesman I have ever interacted with which say a lot because I have been in sales for 20 years. Unfortunately, I could not talk him into working for me which also indicates his loyalty.
sales Rating

by Courtney 09/30/2019
Deisy was fantastic. Responsive, proactive, professional and extremely easy to work with. Thanks again, Deisy!
service Rating
sales Rating
Very friendly and helpful salespeople. Did not feel pressure to make any decisions I did not want to make.
service Rating
They always give accurate estimates of how long the job will take and they get it done correctly the first time.
service Rating
Something in the day that goes perfectly smooth! Greeted with friendly helpful staff that made everything quick simple and easy!
service Rating
Accommodating my needs with scheduling and timing the appointment and educating me about the services my car requires. Attendants were extremely courteous and expressed an attitude of caring.
service Rating
Always very clear communication about what is being done and always informative about what vehicle will need in the future.
service Rating
Fast and to the point. No run around
service Rating
Fair price, fast service, reliable. I trust them.
sales Rating
Willingness to help and offer different options.
sales Rating
Jeremiah was friendly, efficient and had the car we were interested in ready and waiting to test drive
service Rating
Work was done well and on time
sales Rating
Everything worked out great and smooth, Jeremiah was a great salesman to work with, made sure everything was right and I got what I wanted
service Rating
Fast and friendly
service Rating
Service Department at Larson VW
I believe I have always been treated fairly.
service Rating
larsen volkswagen service
making the appt online was easy and was in and out with my service within the estimated time. also liked that was able to get my car vacuumed and washed. as well as having a nice latte while I waited.
sales Rating
Happy customer, but not without stressful moments
Jeremiah was a pleasure to work with. Personable and genuine. He went the extra effort to make sure the car was brought in from another lot for us to see on our schedule. Second was Daniel Guzman. Honest and straightforward. After discussion, debate, a break and further discussion, we compromised and made the deal. Happy car owner.
service Rating
The service advisor, Summer Hendrickx, was wonderful. She was very pleasant to work with. Because of her I will be a return customer.
service Rating
The staff at Volkswagen is very friendly! Keep up the amazing customer service!!
sales Rating
Larson Volkswagen of tacoma
It was a fast and easy process I was worried about being approved due to a low credit score and they had no issue accommodating my needs to my budget
I’d like to again thank every single professional who I dealt with I truly enjoyed meeting everybody and getting the tour around
I encourage anyone in the market to come down and deal with Mr.Allday and his sales manager Bama pendersen
Great people great experience
service Rating
Friendly clerk, she gave me several updates during my wait. My car was washed, vacuumed and had an oil change and all expectations were met.
