Larson Volkswagen

7633 S Tacoma Way, Tacoma, WA 98409
Today 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
10:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Monday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Larson Volkswagen

4.9
Overall Rating
(99)
Recommend: Yes (98) No (1)
sales Rating

Car buying experience.

by Brian on 09/26/2019

Humza Seddiki was the best salesman I have ever interacted with which say a lot because I have been in sales for 20 years. Unfortunately, I could not talk him into working for me which also indicates his loyalty.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
128 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

Deisy, the service writer, is awesome!

by Courtney on 09/30/2019

Deisy was fantastic. Responsive, proactive, professional and extremely easy to work with. Thanks again, Deisy!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great place to buy!

by Peter on 09/25/2019

Very friendly and helpful salespeople. Did not feel pressure to make any decisions I did not want to make.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Good shop

by John on 09/19/2019

They always give accurate estimates of how long the job will take and they get it done correctly the first time.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Easy peasy

by Laura on 09/18/2019

Something in the day that goes perfectly smooth! Greeted with friendly helpful staff that made everything quick simple and easy!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great Experience

by Thomas on 09/18/2019

Accommodating my needs with scheduling and timing the appointment and educating me about the services my car requires. Attendants were extremely courteous and expressed an attitude of caring.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great!!

by Tim on 08/31/2019

Always very clear communication about what is being done and always informative about what vehicle will need in the future.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Service

by Michael on 08/31/2019

Fast and to the point. No run around

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

New loyal customer

by Kevin on 08/17/2019

Fair price, fast service, reliable. I trust them.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

I got my VW Alltrack

by Marvin on 08/11/2019

Willingness to help and offer different options.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Review

by Dana on 08/09/2019

Jeremiah was friendly, efficient and had the car we were interested in ready and waiting to test drive

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Great service

by Matt on 08/04/2019

Work was done well and on time

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great service

by Daniel on 08/04/2019

Everything worked out great and smooth, Jeremiah was a great salesman to work with, made sure everything was right and I got what I wanted

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Larson VW the best

by Brad on 07/19/2019

Fast and friendly

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Service Department at Larson VW

by Stanley on 07/16/2019

I believe I have always been treated fairly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

larsen volkswagen service

by Sherry on 07/08/2019

making the appt online was easy and was in and out with my service within the estimated time. also liked that was able to get my car vacuumed and washed. as well as having a nice latte while I waited.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Happy customer, but not without stressful moments

by Rick_H on 07/07/2019

Jeremiah was a pleasure to work with. Personable and genuine. He went the extra effort to make sure the car was brought in from another lot for us to see on our schedule. Second was Daniel Guzman. Honest and straightforward. After discussion, debate, a break and further discussion, we compromised and made the deal. Happy car owner.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Happy customer...

by Wendy on 07/04/2019

The service advisor, Summer Hendrickx, was wonderful. She was very pleasant to work with. Because of her I will be a return customer.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Awesome!

by Austin on 07/03/2019

The staff at Volkswagen is very friendly! Keep up the amazing customer service!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Larson Volkswagen of tacoma

by Loren on 07/03/2019

It was a fast and easy process I was worried about being approved due to a low credit score and they had no issue accommodating my needs to my budget I’d like to again thank every single professional who I dealt with I truly enjoyed meeting everybody and getting the tour around I encourage anyone in the market to come down and deal with Mr.Allday and his sales manager Bama pendersen Great people great experience

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Dorothy C.

by Dorothy on 07/02/2019

Friendly clerk, she gave me several updates during my wait. My car was washed, vacuumed and had an oil change and all expectations were met.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
