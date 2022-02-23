Subaru of Spokane
Customer Reviews of Subaru of Spokane
Out of this world service!
by 02/23/2022on
Out of this world Service from ALL Departments. The staff is FIRST CLASS! The BEST Subaru dealer that I have ever dealt with and I'm driving my 20th Subaru.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Out of this world service!
by 02/23/2022on
Out of this world Service from ALL Departments. The staff is FIRST CLASS! The BEST Subaru dealer that I have ever dealt with and I'm driving my 20th Subaru.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Spokane of Subaru is terrible
by 02/16/2022on
This place is the worst dealership in Spokane. Buy something from somewhere else
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
STARLINK update
by 05/17/2021on
Spokane Subaru does a good job in serving our 2018 Outback. The Service Advisors are informative and pleasant. The car is ready as promised and always washed before we take it.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Recall handled well.
by 03/09/2021on
Had a recall to replace power tailgate module. The technician broke a trim piece and dealer promptly ordered a new piece. It arrived a few days later and the shop installed. This happens occasionally and the dealer handled it well and no cost to me.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best car buying experience ever!
by 04/21/2020on
I want to give a great thanks to Mike Mcgee who I have to say put the customer first! He was so patient and willing to work with us on buying a new car. He cared more about how we felt then getting a sale. He made a customer for life.
Slimiest Dealer in Town!
by 06/10/2019on
If you're looking for the slimiest dealer in town you have found it! We have come here 2 times because they have had a car that we had been looking for. Both times we have spent 2+ hours with a rep trying to purchase these cars, only for them to be sold out from under us while we were signing! This time was no different we talked with Steve Blue over the phone 30 min prior to arriving to verify that the vehicle was available. We walked in and was greeted by Steve who advised us that a customer from a couple days ago had shown up and he was dealing with them, the customer he is referring to walked in with us. He pointed us to Cody who was extremely pleasant and helpful, little did Cody know Steve was selling the car to the guy that had walked in just before us. Cody again spent 2+ hours with us only to waste his own time as Steve didn't even bother to give him a heads up. Steve comes over after all the numbers were said and done and we had agreed to a cash offer out the door only to tell us that he sold the car to the other guy. He said that the other gentlemen signed the paperwork 10 min prior, which was a lie 20 minutes later after speaking with a manager we witnessed the other gentlemen still working out numbers and agreeing to terms. Mind you we had cash ready to walk away with this car. It is a regular trend for this dealer to do this and we have officially learned our lesson not to waste our time with them! Steve Blue is a complete Scum Bag and a terrible sales rep and allowed one of his coworkers to sell a car that he knew wasn't available. He wasted our time and his coworkers. We will make sure everyone we know doesn't do business with Lithia!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
College student looking for car
by 06/08/2018on
I walked in looking for a good car to commute to college and job. With a good loookihg car, features, saving on gas, and safety. We got a great deal. Treated with respect, non-pressuring, and most importantly answered our questions. First time buying a car was the best experience I could ask for.
Surbaru Outback Purchase
by 05/26/2018on
I dislike the entire car buying process, negotiating, etc. I knew what I wanted and salesman made it fairly painless to get in and out.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Sales person and the buyer
by 04/21/2018on
I really felt that my sales person listened to what I wanted and was rooting for my wishes. Another local dealer gave me the feeling that is was all about them making a sale at all costs. Years ago I had a terrible experience at George Gee I never wanted to repeat. I was 100% happy and satisfied as I drove away ...0% buyers remorse.
Customer for life
by 03/24/2018on
Mike, Josh and his team did everything possible to make my 1st Subaru purchase an enjoyable experience. Mike and his crew are honest and will stick to their promises. They have made me and my family into customers for life. I will continue to tell anyone that will listen what good people work there.
Cross Trek Premium vs Limited
by 03/04/2018on
Overall it was a great experience purchasing my new CrossTreck. I love my new car. I do regret not getting a clear picture of what the differences were between the Premium and Limited. I was told there were only 3 real differences and I feel like there are more.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Awesome experience. Great customer service.
by 03/01/2018on
This was our 2nd purchase at Spokane Subaru and again it was a great experience. Sales staff went above and beyond to make sure we were happy with our Subaru.
Honda CRV
by 02/24/2018on
Hi, My son and I recently were at your dealership to purchase a 2002 Honda CRV. I was very impressed with the man, Ethen Robinson who sold us this vehicle. He was professional, thorough yet friendly and just a great person to deal with! I have had very horrible experiences with car salesman and to have Ethen treat us the way he did gave me a way better look on going to a dealership to buy a car. Thank you so much for making this experience a great one! I love my Honda!! Also, the man who did the final paper work was really great too
Awesome to work with!
by 02/22/2018on
We were so happy that the Subaru of Spokane salesman came up to us at the Auto Show! He was wonderful, answering all our questions, showing us the differences between the models, and just being patient as we went back and forth! The actual buying experience was easy and went quickly. We strongly recommend Subaru of Spokane!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
We will be back again!
by 02/18/2018on
We had a great experience working with Subaru of Spokane to buy our first brand new car. We are very thankful to have gotten to work with Colton; he was supportive and helpful from start to finish. We hate shopping and Subaru of Spokane made this process painless. We have already recommended this dealer to some of our friends and family.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Ethen Robinson and Costco Car Sales is the way to go!
by 02/12/2018on
Ethen Robinson and Costco car sales made our car purchase informative and efficient. We felt like we were getting a fair price, and we enjoyed having Ethen guide us through it. Ethen's help did not end once we purchased the car either. He offered to help us at any time with our new Subaru. Thank you Ethen!
Williams Forester
by 02/03/2018on
Steve Blue was an awesome salesman! He went above and beyond helping us know how to run everything in this new car and went over every inch explaining everything! That helped us so much!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Very satisfied
by 01/30/2018on
Subaru of Spokane was friendly, professional and honest. I did not feel pressured to buy. The salesman was very knowledgeable and made sure that I was totally satisfied with my purchase. I would highly recommend them to others.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
A Great Buying Experience
by 01/27/2018on
This is our second Subaru purchase from Subaru of Spokane and from Steve Blue, our salesperson. Everything went smoothly and we were in and out of the dealership with a beautiful Outback within just a couple of hours.
Positive experience
by 01/18/2018on
I had a positive experience trying out and purchasing my new Subaru Crosstrek. Jim Miller was the salesman. He was very helpful, courteous, and patient with my son and I as we explored all of our options. I, especially, appreciated that he did not pressure us and spent alot of time with us and made sure we were satisfied.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
A great and no pressure experience
by 10/20/2017on
This is the fourth Subaru my family has bought from this dealership. Each experience has been done without any pressure from sales staff. I thought that I was given a very fair and acceptable deal on all buying occasions.