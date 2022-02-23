1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

If you're looking for the slimiest dealer in town you have found it! We have come here 2 times because they have had a car that we had been looking for. Both times we have spent 2+ hours with a rep trying to purchase these cars, only for them to be sold out from under us while we were signing! This time was no different we talked with Steve Blue over the phone 30 min prior to arriving to verify that the vehicle was available. We walked in and was greeted by Steve who advised us that a customer from a couple days ago had shown up and he was dealing with them, the customer he is referring to walked in with us. He pointed us to Cody who was extremely pleasant and helpful, little did Cody know Steve was selling the car to the guy that had walked in just before us. Cody again spent 2+ hours with us only to waste his own time as Steve didn't even bother to give him a heads up. Steve comes over after all the numbers were said and done and we had agreed to a cash offer out the door only to tell us that he sold the car to the other guy. He said that the other gentlemen signed the paperwork 10 min prior, which was a lie 20 minutes later after speaking with a manager we witnessed the other gentlemen still working out numbers and agreeing to terms. Mind you we had cash ready to walk away with this car. It is a regular trend for this dealer to do this and we have officially learned our lesson not to waste our time with them! Steve Blue is a complete Scum Bag and a terrible sales rep and allowed one of his coworkers to sell a car that he knew wasn't available. He wasted our time and his coworkers. We will make sure everyone we know doesn't do business with Lithia! Read more