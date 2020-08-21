sales Rating

Make sure you get the right sales person. The first time I went in I dealt with a salesman named Nick,he seemed very un interested in my business as I was looking at a used vehicle. He was unwilling to negotiate or even counter offer. I left and came back two days later. I met a salesman named Shay, he was upbeat, eager and seemed genuinely interested in me getting what I wanted and needed. If he didn't know the answer to my question he admitted it and found the answer. He built trust and worked hard. 4 hours later I walked out with a vehicle. During the process I mentioned the financing that was mentioned online on their own website, the APR mentioned wasn't even an option no matter what your credit score was. The finance guy said he didn't have anything to do with the advertising, that left a sour taste in my mouth. After negotiating a bit further we came to a deal. At this point (2 days later) I am still waiting on a call so I can schedule some of the negotiated extras but they would not give me an ETA. I am happy with the vehicle as much as I can be with only having it 2 days, I liked Shay but was un impressed with the rest of the staff I have dealt with. Read more