Larry H. Miller Downtown Honda Spokane

1208 W 3rd Ave, Spokane, WA 99201
Today 09:00 AM - 07:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
09:00 AM - 07:00 PM
Tuesday
09:00 AM - 07:00 PM
Wednesday
09:00 AM - 07:00 PM
Thursday
09:00 AM - 07:00 PM
Friday
09:00 AM - 07:00 PM
Saturday
09:00 AM - 07:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Larry H. Miller Downtown Honda Spokane

4.6
Overall Rating
(5)
Recommend: Yes (4) No (1)
sales Rating

Used car purchase reach out "Nick Daadouch" at LHM-Honda Spokane

by SHIVAKIRAN on 08/21/2020

I had been introduced to a world of Auto sales team, out of which only Salesman "Nick Daadouch" who could get me a car, clearing all hurdles. Its been an awful experience on this purchase of an used vehicle. It was a complicated process from beginning till end. "Nick the Greek" did support me with his Manager, Accounts and assistant to finalize my car. Now i drive with pride and no regrets! There are no hidden price, no long stories, well within our expectations. Ended up buying an Preowned Honda HRV, well maintained, minimum miles and within my budget. i would recommend him and his team with 5 Stars for this incredible experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

sales Rating

Very very very happy

by Berlimama74 on 05/29/2019

I really love the service I get here. It's always painless and worry free. I've never had any problems or concerns.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Dont trust the website

by JeffL32 on 04/17/2019

Make sure you get the right sales person. The first time I went in I dealt with a salesman named Nick,he seemed very un interested in my business as I was looking at a used vehicle. He was unwilling to negotiate or even counter offer. I left and came back two days later. I met a salesman named Shay, he was upbeat, eager and seemed genuinely interested in me getting what I wanted and needed. If he didn't know the answer to my question he admitted it and found the answer. He built trust and worked hard. 4 hours later I walked out with a vehicle. During the process I mentioned the financing that was mentioned online on their own website, the APR mentioned wasn't even an option no matter what your credit score was. The finance guy said he didn't have anything to do with the advertising, that left a sour taste in my mouth. After negotiating a bit further we came to a deal. At this point (2 days later) I am still waiting on a call so I can schedule some of the negotiated extras but they would not give me an ETA. I am happy with the vehicle as much as I can be with only having it 2 days, I liked Shay but was un impressed with the rest of the staff I have dealt with.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

1 Comments

sales Rating

excellent service

by PDemopulos on 03/27/2019

We've purchased a couple of cars from Larry H Miller dealers in Spokane, WA. they are very professional, great care and service. Staff, including sales to service departments are excellent.Highly recommended.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

sales Rating

Fantastic service-no games!!

by Heatherargyll on 08/27/2018

I was given a trade in estimate and price on new vehicle online. I went in on the defensive thinking they would be like many other dealers and try to change their offer, the sales price and try to push me into buying more than I wanted. It wasn't I was signing the final paperwork that I realized they weren't going to any games! What they promised is what I got. Superior service, excellent communication, great staff. it won't need a new car for awhile but when I do, I will go back. Not many dealers are this straightforward.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Great Service - Great Cars!

by ehbenson on 08/19/2018

My husband and I have decided to transition from a suburban to something smaller. We thought we wanted a different vehicle but after test driving it, it wasn't comfortable and we felt it wasn't what we were looking for even tho it sat 7-8 people, was AWD, and looked nice. The dealer (Steve B.) asked what other vehicles we were interested in. I mentioned some other vehicles but I wasn't excited about them because they were going to be way out of our price range and not very nice. I also didn't like how they felt to sit in them. He suggested we tried a 2016 Honda Pilot EXL-Nav. The moment we sat in one...we knew that was the car for us. It seats 8, has all the bells and whistles we wanted (plus extras), gets great gas mileage, and handles so well. The seats are much more comfortable than a Toyota Highlander or 4Runner. Thank you Steve!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Battery

by Robinson8 on 03/24/2018

Excellent service. Brad is the best

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Great Service!

by KeeponMovin on 01/15/2018

I have consistently had great interactions with the Larry H. Miller Honda Service Department. The gentlemen have always been courtesy, prompt and thorough with my car. In the past, they have even arranged for a loaner vehicle when they needed to keep my car for a few days. Thanks guys! :)

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

December service

by Bellagriff on 01/01/2018

car work started and completed on time. Dd not pressure me to buy additional services not really due at this time.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Air Bag Recall

by TheMaury on 12/18/2017

They did an excellent job replacing the air bag, they called to let me know job was taking 30 minutes longer than anticipated. Great Job.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Good Service

by bluesguy386 on 10/01/2017

Replaced airbag and did other maintenance on our Accord. Gave us a nice loaner car when parts were delayed. Excellent customer service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Great experience!

by Catherinecall on 04/20/2017

Jeff was fabulous! Took some extra time to explain my tow package to me! Very patient and knowledgeable! Great experience!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

2 Comments

sales Rating

Awesome Experience

by StacyMo on 04/13/2017

Bud was very professional in finalizing our purchase. We have purchased from Bud before and will definitely do it again.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Always the best

by TeresitaDL on 04/07/2017

Always the best service and quality of work. Larry H Miller downtown Honda has been caring for my hondas for years. Thank you!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Great job again

by DDWhitney on 03/29/2017

I have three Honda vehicles and I take them all specifically to the downtown Honda although I live in Liberty Lake because their service is excellent and their technicians are very knowledgeable

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Simple Maintenance Handled Well

by tkdauer on 03/25/2017

Had routine oil change along with computer update. Found out maintenance also required for differential. Seemed odd to have differential oil changed so soon, and got very clear explanation how the new AWD differential worked. Along with maintenance work, had a whole list of things that were also checked along with results sheet. Very thorough.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

2016 New Honda CR-V purchase review.

by SgtSide on 03/13/2017

My recent purchase of the 2016 new Honda was very professional and pleasant. The entire staff was friendly and knowledgeable.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Fantastic Service

by LoriSouth on 03/12/2017

Great Service! Was in and out in no time. They even found a recall on my vehicle and repaired it while I waited.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Oil Change

by kathylezard on 03/03/2017

I was treated very well and the service provided was exactly what I needed.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

I love my car

by Sabrina071 on 03/01/2017

Bill did all that we requested. He was very knowledgeable and took the time to help me set up the computer part of the car, i.e Bluetooth, settings, clock, screen changes... Etc

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
