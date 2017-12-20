5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Thanks very much to Shad Walter. He did a fantastic job taking care of me buying my 2015 M4. Shad picked me up at the airport and guided me through the entire sale process and took very good care of me every step of the way. Excellent customer service. Thanks Shad! And thanks also to Mel for being kind enough to come over and introduce himself. Thanks also to Evette for guiding me through the entire paperwork process. What a nice lady she is. Great dealership. Fantastic buying experience. Keep up the great work! Dan Loyola Read more