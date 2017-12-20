BMW of Spokane
Happy Wife, Happy Life
by 12/20/2017on
This is our second car from BMW Spokane and our awesome sales guy Tyson. This time my wife picked out her first BMW. Her previous car was a 2003 Mustang GT convertible, which I gave her for our 20th wedding anniversary. It was hard for her to give that car up . . . but she loves her red 230I Convertible! A much safer car.
Great experience
by 12/16/2017on
My family bought a used vehicle (not a BMW), but was treated as though we bought the most expensive vehicle they had! Everyone was extremely nice and professional. We will shop here again!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Wonderful Experience!!
by 09/10/2017on
I bought a BMW I3, my first electric car and had many questions that was completely answered. It was a wonderful experience. Staff very friendly and knowledgeable. Financing was quick, easy and painless. I would recommend anyone to this dealership if they are buying a BMW or other make they have access too.
Leasing my BMW
by 07/07/2017on
Joe the sales manager went out of his way to make sure my wife got exactly the dream car she always wanted and he delivered! Special thanks also to the rest of the sales and finance team for their professionalism and friendly customer service attitudes. Well done
Thank you!
by 04/11/2017on
We had a wonderful experience at BMW of Spokane. We actually ended up purchasing two vehicles from your company and both times it was a pure ease! They even wrapped my car in a bow! THANK you BMW of Spokane!
Brilliant Experience
by 12/08/2016on
Worked with Joseph and Evette. Extremely easy and no pressure. They found the deal we needed and worked tirelessly to get what we needed done. We drove from Seattle for this car; and with mostly all the preliminary things taken care of prior, we were in and out in 15 min! Love them! They were awesome!
New Car
by 11/17/2016on
My husband and I brought my car in for service, and ended up buying a new car that day. It was surprisingly a pleasant experience. We fell in love with the car and our salesperson Brett was a no pressure sales guy. They processed everything in a quick manner and were respectful of our time. (also love the latte machine in the waiting area)
Easiest car purchase ever!
by 09/19/2016on
We were treated just like family or long lost friends! Everyone was friendly, helpful and courteous! They had exactly what we wanted and make the deal fast and painless! Thanks so much, we are very happy with our purchase!
BMW experience
by 07/07/2015on
I had a great experience sales people were great. Nathan and Tyson were very good to work with and did a great job helping me to learn how to use all the tech futures of the new car.
Buying a used vehicle
by 06/03/2015on
We had a nice time when we purchased our "new" vehicle. We looked at several models, even a new one, and decided on which was the best fit for us. Our salesman did an excellent job of presenting the vehicles, answering our questions, letting us take test drives that far exceeded any other dealership that we visited and running around to make sure that we were comfortable and well taken care of.
Bob S
by 05/27/2015on
friendly, knowledgeable, and patient . spent the better part of the afternoon going thru everything.
Excellent vehicle purchase experience
by 05/04/2015on
Thanks very much to Shad Walter. He did a fantastic job taking care of me buying my 2015 M4. Shad picked me up at the airport and guided me through the entire sale process and took very good care of me every step of the way. Excellent customer service. Thanks Shad! And thanks also to Mel for being kind enough to come over and introduce himself. Thanks also to Evette for guiding me through the entire paperwork process. What a nice lady she is. Great dealership. Fantastic buying experience. Keep up the great work! Dan Loyola
2013 328I
by 03/28/2015on
Fantastic experience. My salesman was extremely knowledgable and professional. I would absolutely recommend all friends and family to camp BMW! The only thing I was dissatisfied with was the car wash after the purchase. Still had dirt and sticky residue on the vehicle. Once I informed my salesman (Shad), he took it in to the service bay himself and did more than I expected to fix the deficiencies. Overall this was the best car buying experience I had.
