Customer Reviews of Honda of Seattle
Wonderful Experience
by 05/21/2018on
I worked with Faith Malcolm-Fey while I was looking at buying a new car, and she was an absolute delight to work with. My test drive of the CR-V was excellent, and she knew all about the features and was super helpful in comparing models. She was available at any time to answer questions and was always extremely personable. I would highly recommend this dealership to anyone who was a stress-free buying experience.
Great experience buying my Honda Civic
by 05/11/2018on
I had an overall excellent experience at Honda of Seattle. I worked with a gentleman names Patrick Kinney who really went above and beyond to make sure that we were taken care of. During our initial meeting he made sure to sit down with us ahead of time to write down everything I wanted or didn't want in the car I was looking for. He spent about 2 hours with us looking at different types of options, making sure I was completely satisfied. He never made me feel as though I was being a pain or needy, and was accommodating to get me everything I was asking for. I never felt as though he was trying to talk me into a higher price point, and did not feel pressured into doing anything I wasn't comfortable with. I wish that more dealerships/ car salesmen followed the type of guidelines Patrick did. When I found the car I loved they didn't have it in stock originally, but he was going to make sure I got it. He personally went and picked up the car for me (on his day off I might include), stayed in contact with updates through the whole experience, and really made me feel as though my feelings and needs were his number one priority. Overall, excellent customer service, prices, and options. I would definitely buy from here again. Thanks Patrick
Matt Seguin is AMAZING!
by 04/30/2018on
This was the best experience we have ever had in purchasing a vehicle because of Matt Seguin. He was very professional, respectful, knowledgeable of the vehicle, and had such a positive attitude. My husband and I have purchased several new vehicles in the past, usually you leave after a long 6-8 hours wondering if you made the right choice. Matt was awesome, no buyers remorse here, and the whole process took about 2 hours which is a car purchase record I think. Matt is defintley our familys new go to salesman for any car we purchase from here on out. Thank you very much Matt!!!
No hassle, 9ressure free buying
by 04/26/2018on
I bought my Honda Clarity after getting a quote online from the dealer. Matt Sequin has been very easy to work with. He provided all the pricing in detail, along with out of pocket total, and disclosed the federal tax credit and state sales tax exemption benefits. I came in for an extensive test drive and Matt was very knowledgeable about the car, let me drove it extensively both local and on the highway. Gave me a good deal on the trade in and we were done with the sale. Very pleasant and hassle free experience. I would recommend others to come to him for future car buying needs!
New honda civic
by 04/23/2018on
It was very smooth buy, honda of seattle representative Justin was very helpful during the whol process.
Buying a Jeep at a Honda Dealership.
by 04/23/2018on
Saw a good deal on a used Jeep advertised on carguru.com. It was at a Honda Dealership, trade-in. I emailed them and was contacted right away by Matt Seguin. He answered all my questions super fast, so I went to the dealership the next day. For a Honda salesman Matt knew a LOT about Jeeps, so was a very pleasurable experience. Only draw back was how long it took them to do the paperwork, we paid cash so it was pretty straight forward. However that does not have anything to do with Matt's awesomeness, at least their finance buy apologized to us a few times. My wife is in Customer Service, super picky; and she even said it was a great experience.
Matt is THE guy to ask for
by 04/20/2018on
Matt is amazing!! It was my first time buying a new car so I was very nervous, skeptical, and worried about getting taken advantage of going into the dealership, but Matt made me feel at ease. He truly treated me like a guest in his house and had an endless amount of patience while I was going back and forth on the phone for a couple hours with my co-payer to reach an agreement. Matt gave me all the time and reassurance we needed and never made me feel rushed even though it was closing time. No funny business, no tricks, no hidden fees; he laid everything out on the table in plain sight and gave clear and easy-to-understand explanations and addressed all your questions thoroughly. You can tell he really cares about what you're looking for and is committed to making sure you are happy! He definitely gained a new, long-term client with me (even my boyfriend is now interested in purchasing a car through him). I will be back at Honda for future businesses and maintenance. Thank you so much for the stellar customer service. You set the bar very high! If you are looking for a low-stress, no-pressure, at-your-discretion purchase, ask for Matt. I promise he will take care of you.
Matt Seguin is AWESOME!
by 04/14/2018on
Buying a new car can be a dauting process. Matt turned it into a fun and delightful one. This man knows his stuff. He has been in this business for a long time and knows it all. He is kind, honest , and extremely knowledgeable. He took the time to explain everything I needed to know and never tried to upsell me. Quite simply he is a man you can trust to put you in the right car for the right price. I could not have hoped for better.
Superb Customer Service
by 04/09/2018on
Matt Seguin is an excellent example of a 5 star customer service. He really value his customers time. Straight forward, clear and concise explanation of your options for Finance and Availability/Trim. You will never feel that he's trying to "PUSH" you to buy their product whether it's the actual unit or add-ons. Honda of Seattle is highly recommended for people looking for simple transaction. True to their price, no hidden charges, you won't feel any stress when you get car from them. Unit: 2018 Honda FIT EX / Modern Steel Metallic Transaction Date: 04/07/2018
Matt Honda of Seattle
by 04/08/2018on
Matt was so helpful and patient with me throughout the buying process. I am very confident and happy with the purchase of my certified Toyota Prius. Great place and great staff!
Fantastic experience
by 04/05/2018on
This is one of the best experiences, Ive had a a dealership. Friendly knowledgeable staff, with a non aggressive sales force. Staff should us all models we where interested in, answered all questions and have us a full overview of vehicle features. Definitely will deal with this dealership again.
Knowledgeable and thorough
by 04/04/2018on
Very happy with my experience at Honda of Seattle. My salesperson was very knowledgeable of all the cars, it seemed fairly natural to him. Was thorough with explanations and pointing out the features. The other staff was friendly and helpful and the experience afterward has been positive.
Purchase Expereince
by 03/07/2013on
A big thank you to Vaas who initially met us with a friendly smile but then had to hand us off to Scott b/c he had a customer who had an appointment with him. Scott was EXCELLENT, he was patient with our questions and polite throughout our entire purchase experience. No "salesy" attitude nor pressure to entice us with this deal or that. We actually had a good day buying a new car! Imagine that....It was the most positive car-buying experience we ever had. Thank you, Honda of Seattle!
Easy purchase, great deal
by 03/02/2013on
Just bought a new Odyssey at Honda of Seattle. First rate, amazing service. My fiancé and are both busy, and don't have time for a lot of the nonsense that usually happens when you go in to buy a new car. Honda of Seattle was willing to negotiate and offer a quote by e-mail, before we even set foot in their dealership (and the offer was way better than what we got after spending more than an hour at Honda of Bellevue). Then, when it was time to pick up the car, we were in a hurry, and they bent over backwards to make the process as quick and easy as possible. Super flexible, nice, honest and professional. What more could you want in a auto dealer?
Good Experience
by 01/29/2013on
I had an all around good experience with Honda of Seattle. I feel I got a decent offer, and they never felt too much like "car salesman" compared to many other dealerships which is always nice. Picked up my car and everything went well.
Worry Free
by 12/09/2012on
I had a great car purchasing experience with Scott M. I had been looking for a 2013 CR-V for a long time so I emailed to all of the dealers in WA. I received lots of emails from dealers, some were rude, some arrogant, and some were not honest. Finally I received an email from Scott, he didn't offer me the best deal but he was so attentive. He replied to my email promptly. He worked hard to get the price I hoped for. I waited for almost two months to finally get the car with the price I wanted to pay. I have to say Scott is the most honest sales person I have worked with. He is very polite and nice. During those two months of waiting, he told me if I received an even lower offer, he would lower the price and he did. I appreciate Scott's honesty and good work ethic and great attitude. If you want to buy a Honda, I would recommend Scott M. from Honda of Seattle.
Mediocre experience, disinterested sales staff
by 09/13/2010on
I came here to test drive a vehicle early in my decision making progress and while the staff weren't the worst I dealt with, they certainly weren't the best either. Both salesguys I talked to were stiff and seemed uninterested in what I had to say. One was quick to put down a competitor when I spoke highly of a quality of their offering, which seems defensive and untrustworthy, and then went on to put down another competitor I had mentioned an interest in testing before I decided. I don't expect total honesty out of a car dealer, but someone who accepts my perspective and can negotiate with me based on that is pretty awesome, these guys aren't awesome, but they aren't [violative content deleted] either. You can do better at other Honda dealerships in the greater Seattle area.
Enter the New Age of Internet Sales
by 02/07/2008on
As consumers become more web savvy, more and more research can and will be done online. I mean Edmunds.com look at what you're reading and where you're doing it. I was close to deciding on an 06-08 Civic but was still comparing against an Elantra, Optima, Impreza, xB, and other models. Nothing was really standing out about any of the others, but I sure could save some money with Kia/Hyundai's current cash back incentives. Juggling emails from 30-40 dealerships for all these different models, trying to get straight number quotes while keeping track of all the correspondence is already a nightmare. I responded to emails that I would not be taking calls any more since I was running low on minutes and the calls usually ended up just being "come to the dealership for more info." At first my salesman at Honda of Seattle was good: straightforward with a quick quote. As I asked my questions, here's some excerpts copied exactly from his emails. In response to my comparing the Honda brand against the savings if I went Korean: "You can agonize over it all you want. Fact is, Honda beats them all, even the Corolla you drove at our sister store. Sonner you make your decision, the sooner you can get on with enjoying your new Civic" This salesman didn't quite understand that diction, spelling and grammar set the tone for emails or any content on the web. Is this person putting time into the communication and proof-reading before publishing what he says? We talked a bit back and forth about buying pre-owned as opposed to new and I told him I wanted to wait a while and do more research before committing to buying anything. I that he send any new information if anything came up. His response: "The only information I have for you is that you can research and think about things all you want. I often have customers tell me that they wish they had just made a decision based upon the information they have rather than causong themselves stress and aggravation by looking and looking and looking for moinths and months, and ending up not saving a penny. You know that Honda is the right way to go, you didn't by the corolla you were looking at last week because it wasn't right for you. I don't have any more information than you, but my advice is simple. Buy a Hondan from me, you won't regret it. Other than tax and license and any accessories you choose to buy, the price I quoted you is all you will pay for the best vehicle you can find for the money. Make the decision, get on with your life." The spelling and grammatical errors are ridiculous. What is a "Hondan?" Do I really want to "by" a car from this guy? I need to get on with my life? Can you believe this? This is a horrible example of people in sales not taking the new generation of internet users seriously. We has money. We has intelligence. We has sense of humor. Dealerships with internet sales departments need to teach their [violative content deleted] how to communicate coherently and respectfully in writing; it's called internet etiquette. Because of that email though, this dealership lost my business. Can you imagine being spoken to like that in-person? I wonder if this guy even understands that sales is about the customer? I do have to give this salesman credit though, he's embracing new technology! In his email signatures: "Excuse the typos as I am using my blackberry." He should learn to let go of his Crackberry and try some keyboarding classes--or at least start proofing his correspondence.
Kudos to Honda Of Seattle
by 01/07/2008on
We love our new CRV. The service here was really great. Wish we had gone here first. They are really committed to not wasting your time and not playing stupid salesman games. Our salesman, Frank, was really easy to work with and made me and my wife feel very comfortable. (Ironically, the salesperson we had at Renton Honda was also named Frank Salerno- but he says they aren't related.) I've had bad experiences in the past buying cars. This was by far the best. And a Whole Foods around the corner for lunch. Awesome.
