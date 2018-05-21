2.5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

As consumers become more web savvy, more and more research can and will be done online. I mean Edmunds.com look at what you're reading and where you're doing it. I was close to deciding on an 06-08 Civic but was still comparing against an Elantra, Optima, Impreza, xB, and other models. Nothing was really standing out about any of the others, but I sure could save some money with Kia/Hyundai's current cash back incentives. Juggling emails from 30-40 dealerships for all these different models, trying to get straight number quotes while keeping track of all the correspondence is already a nightmare. I responded to emails that I would not be taking calls any more since I was running low on minutes and the calls usually ended up just being "come to the dealership for more info." At first my salesman at Honda of Seattle was good: straightforward with a quick quote. As I asked my questions, here's some excerpts copied exactly from his emails. In response to my comparing the Honda brand against the savings if I went Korean: "You can agonize over it all you want. Fact is, Honda beats them all, even the Corolla you drove at our sister store. Sonner you make your decision, the sooner you can get on with enjoying your new Civic" This salesman didn't quite understand that diction, spelling and grammar set the tone for emails or any content on the web. Is this person putting time into the communication and proof-reading before publishing what he says? We talked a bit back and forth about buying pre-owned as opposed to new and I told him I wanted to wait a while and do more research before committing to buying anything. I that he send any new information if anything came up. His response: "The only information I have for you is that you can research and think about things all you want. I often have customers tell me that they wish they had just made a decision based upon the information they have rather than causong themselves stress and aggravation by looking and looking and looking for moinths and months, and ending up not saving a penny. You know that Honda is the right way to go, you didn't by the corolla you were looking at last week because it wasn't right for you. I don't have any more information than you, but my advice is simple. Buy a Hondan from me, you won't regret it. Other than tax and license and any accessories you choose to buy, the price I quoted you is all you will pay for the best vehicle you can find for the money. Make the decision, get on with your life." The spelling and grammatical errors are ridiculous. What is a "Hondan?" Do I really want to "by" a car from this guy? I need to get on with my life? Can you believe this? This is a horrible example of people in sales not taking the new generation of internet users seriously. We has money. We has intelligence. We has sense of humor. Dealerships with internet sales departments need to teach their [violative content deleted] how to communicate coherently and respectfully in writing; it's called internet etiquette. Because of that email though, this dealership lost my business. Can you imagine being spoken to like that in-person? I wonder if this guy even understands that sales is about the customer? I do have to give this salesman credit though, he's embracing new technology! In his email signatures: "Excuse the typos as I am using my blackberry." He should learn to let go of his Crackberry and try some keyboarding classes--or at least start proofing his correspondence. Read more