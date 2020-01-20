5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

This was my first time buying a car as my previous two cars were hand-me-downs. I had already spent months researching so I had a pretty good idea what I wanted, and wasn't looking to turn this in to a long process. I set up an appointment and ended up working with Devon Thiele, who very quickly understood that I knew what I wanted and was looking to make this as fast of a process as I could. We grabbed a car, ran it around the block to make sure everything was in order, and than got to the paperwork. While I worked primarily with Devon, there was also some assistance from some of the others there, and they were all great to deal with. What concerns I did have were addressed quickly and honestly, and I felt like they really were doing all they could to make this work out nicely for me. One of the parts I was most impressed with was when I took a little while (10-15 minutes or so) just sitting there thinking, crunching a few numbers, being terrified that I was about to make a huge purchase, etc. They just sat there patiently, didn't pressure me at all, and just let me come to the decision at my own pace. I walked in to this with that classic feeling of dread about what I was getting in to, but was absolutely astounded by how good it was. Now were there a few things here and there I could have done without? Sure. The finance guy gets the job of pitching me the warranty/undercoating/whatever else, of which I wasn't interested. But honestly even there, his pitch was really good and he gave it a reasonable couple of shots before relenting, so even that wasn't too bad. In my book, there's nothing wrong with a business giving you all your options while trying to make their money. And lastly, I appreciated that if there was something that Devon didn't immediately have an answer to, he found out. No BS, no guessing, just found whoever would have the information and got it. I've always found that one of the best qualities in a sales person is when they can say 'I don't know, but I'll find out for you.' So seriously, if you're shopping around, don't hesitate to go in and give these guys, and Devon in particular, a shot. They will absolutely impress you with their professionalism and attention to detail.