Bill Pierre Chevrolet
Customer Reviews of Bill Pierre Chevrolet
Shady
by 01/20/2020on
I purchased a car from this dealership a couple months back. I wouldn't recommended that you buy a car from this place. Pretty shady financing department. I've purchased quite a few cars before and usually am Potter good at navigating all the stuff they try to add on to the purchase. Got hit with a $300 charge that I was told couldn't be taken out of the deal. Turns out it was for a "security service" that they had already done where they supposedly etch the vin on the glass to make it the car more difficult to steal. I bought the vehicle AS IS and they decided to sneak that charge in. Not only that, after inspecting the vehicle, no vin etching has been done. It's basically fraud. This dealership is a disgrace to the GMC/Chevrolet brand. This review is being posted after multiple unreturned calls to the dealership.
Terrible Experience
by 01/10/2020on
First question to ask Bill Pierre Auto Group has to be: “Should I be able to make it to my house immediately after driving off your lot? Unfortunately, the answer to that question was “NO!” At 8:30 p.m. in the waning days of 2019, after stopping for gas a block from the dealership because the sales folks had assured me they didn’t include ANY gas in the purchase price, I made it all the way to Seattle’s ferry dock (8.4 miles). I couldn’t actually get on the ferry because the car wouldn’t re-start. Three-and-a-half hours later – on a very cold night, 79 years young and on my own – after a team of ferry workers, and a AAA mechanic struggled to get me going, I made it onto the 12:15 am ferry. But not before I had been informed that the battery was no good. It might get me home, but I’d need a new one immediately. So – no gas, no battery. Of course, I knew I was purchasing a used, AS IS, vehicle, but it is a 2016 luxury car with 32,000 miles on the odometer, so getting all the way home shouldn’t seem to be a big ask. When I called the next day, with my brand new battery installed, having sought advice from a factory dealership, I was told immediately by the friendly Pierre folks, “We aren’t paying for your battery! You took the car “as is” and didn’t sign for an extended warranty!” Now that’s service!
negative experience
by 01/20/2017on
Its a big place with many employees so.... some will be nice, some will be jerks. Came in to check out (possibly buy) a vehicle saw in an ad. The first sales guy who met and greeted us, Erick was super nice guy, knowledgeable, pleasant and polite young man. Although, it took longer than expected to check the car out, it was all good. Then after the test drive (when time came to discuss the price), the sales manager takes over - Jose Velazquez. He started with higher price ($19803) than what posted for that vehicle on their site ($17992), convincing us how deeply discounted the price already was, it was a superb deal etc. etc. Already a red flag and shady but lets go on. Then I made my offer, which was lower than what [non-permissible content removed] Jose expected. He became irritated and in this unprofessional and passive-aggressive manner, was trying to chastise us for not understanding what kind of SUPER deal we have in front of us and that we better be super thankful for it etc. etc. Expecting an attempt from him to meet somewhere in the middle or to offer something else (since he thought my offer was so low), that did not happen, so we get up and simply try to leave. Jose became even more irate and negative, started making rude remarks about how ungrateful we are, that we just do not see a super deal, do not get it, etc. etc. So during that short period of us getting up and leaving the store, lacking self-control, [non-permissible content removed] Jose was making rude and inappropriate remarks of that nature being utterly unprofessional (strangely enough, I was calm and still in a good mood). Hey, Bill Pierre management, there were witnesses to his behavior he did that openly in front of other people, which tells me this is a reoccurring event. You can find out about it and you can reach out to me for details. Final thoughts: In big places like Bill Pierres customers are not genuinely valued. You'll meet some nice folks and you meet jerks like Jose. While I'm telling everyone about the treatment of customers at Pierre dealership, Do not go there!!! There are HUNDREDS of other, much better dealerships in Seattle area.
Didn't disclose
by 11/21/2016on
Our service there was great and I was happy. But now it's a cluster. I thought I smelt a gas smell in the car we purchased on Saturday and today it has been confirmed. I called so I could get it re detailed and the carpet shampooed - and I was told that the car was used by the lot person to help someone who ran out of gas and it spilled. They supposably aired out the car and I was told to do it myself... Thanks for nothing. You guys didn't disclose this happened and now I'm stuck with dealing with it when I have a newborn and toddler. You should have got me in right away and fixed it.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Three deals, Three 100% Satisfied's
by 03/17/2016on
I bought my first Chevrolet at Bill Pierre in Seattle, and after only three months out of a Chapter 13 they got me 3% financing on a Chevy Cruze! Loved it. Then I put the car in storage, moved to Alaska. I was intrigued by the new Camaro's, then they got me into one with only $1,000 down @ 5.49%. Slammed the back end into a curb and decided that it wasn't the car for me. Five days after that, they got me into a new 2015 Impala for zero down, paid off my Camaro and lowered my payments by $40. Every time, Bill Pierre Chevrolet (Matt G., Nate, Stuart) went out of their way to get me the car I wanted, and ultimately, the car I needed. They even threw in TWO complimentary Chevy Jackets worth over $300, AND complimentary Perma-Plate on both the Camaro and the Impala. I plan on keeping the Impala for a long time, but if I do trade it in, I will only go to Bill Pierre Chevrolet. Why? Because they take care of you, that's why. At least they did for me, and I'm very happy with my deal.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Honesty is our best policy
by 11/10/2014on
Inquired online and in a follow up email regarding a specific vehicle. We're told both times that it was on the lot. Took us on a test drive in a "similar"but. More expensive vehicle. We were clear that we were pretty sure it want in our price range. After ttrying to get us to take their extended financing on the more expensive vehicle, they eventually told us that they they vehicle they told us they had was sold yesterday. Don't fall for the "we have so manly lots and so many cars it's hard to keep track...try this one..."
Bad Car Deal
by 09/29/2014on
Over Priced car leaks water inside the car financing was terrible These people don't care stay away
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
lazy salesman
by 07/09/2014on
I checked out this dealership because my brother gets his truck fixed here. When I showed up and asked to test drive one of their suvs, the salesman told us that he would give us a slip and take the car across the street to the shell gas station and have me put gas in the car. Cars on the lot should be ready for a test drive and not have the customer do the dealership's job. If a dealership wants to charge more money for a car, they should have excellent customer service.
Amazing Buying Experience
by 08/05/2013on
This was my first time buying a car as my previous two cars were hand-me-downs. I had already spent months researching so I had a pretty good idea what I wanted, and wasn't looking to turn this in to a long process. I set up an appointment and ended up working with Devon Thiele, who very quickly understood that I knew what I wanted and was looking to make this as fast of a process as I could. We grabbed a car, ran it around the block to make sure everything was in order, and than got to the paperwork. While I worked primarily with Devon, there was also some assistance from some of the others there, and they were all great to deal with. What concerns I did have were addressed quickly and honestly, and I felt like they really were doing all they could to make this work out nicely for me. One of the parts I was most impressed with was when I took a little while (10-15 minutes or so) just sitting there thinking, crunching a few numbers, being terrified that I was about to make a huge purchase, etc. They just sat there patiently, didn't pressure me at all, and just let me come to the decision at my own pace. I walked in to this with that classic feeling of dread about what I was getting in to, but was absolutely astounded by how good it was. Now were there a few things here and there I could have done without? Sure. The finance guy gets the job of pitching me the warranty/undercoating/whatever else, of which I wasn't interested. But honestly even there, his pitch was really good and he gave it a reasonable couple of shots before relenting, so even that wasn't too bad. In my book, there's nothing wrong with a business giving you all your options while trying to make their money. And lastly, I appreciated that if there was something that Devon didn't immediately have an answer to, he found out. No BS, no guessing, just found whoever would have the information and got it. I've always found that one of the best qualities in a sales person is when they can say 'I don't know, but I'll find out for you.' So seriously, if you're shopping around, don't hesitate to go in and give these guys, and Devon in particular, a shot. They will absolutely impress you with their professionalism and attention to detail.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Awesome Car Buying Experience! Love my new Equinox!
by 07/01/2013on
Called the dealership and was connected with Devon T. I'm working to recover from some challenging past credit issues, however he reassured me that they weren't too difficult to overcome and could get me into something I would love. He couldn't have been more correct. When I drove up, he came out to greet me and immediately set to work at getting me into the most ideal vehicle for my needs. Not only did he get me the lowest possible price on a new Chevy Equinox which is exactly what I need, but also a very low interest rate. Because of my credit, the process took a little longer than usual, however it was because the entire Bill Pierre Chevrolet team was doing an absolutely thorough job of getting me the best possible deal late on a Sunday afternoon, and even stayed past quitting time just to make sure I was well hooked up. I can't overstate how awesome a job of hooking me up they actually did. Would not hesitate for a moment to recommend Devon and his team to someone needing a great car for a great price.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience!
by 06/30/2013on
After having been in an auto accident and our 2006 Equinox totaled, a friend recommended that we see Devon T. at Pierre Chevrolet...he couldn't have been more helpful and patient answering our questions, not 'hounding' us like some dealerships do and he helped make it possible for us to get into our new 2013 Equinox. Devon T. helped turn a bad experience (the accident) into a great one; everyone at Pierre Chevrolet was friendly and professional! Thank you! Gary & Chris K.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Exceptional Service with my purchase
by 06/23/2013on
Was looking for a Toyota, Graduation present for my Granddaughter. Found a vehicle recently traded in, I asked for a projected total price. Tucker S. worked with me, detailing and servicing the vehicle. I purchased the vehicle at price quoted.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Desired SUV, exceptional salesperson, expected price. Doesn't get better!
by 06/08/2013on
Yesterday, after quite a bit of research, I sent out a query about a 2013 Equinox through Edmunds. I wanted to surprise my wife with a long overdue gift. Among a barrage of e-mail replies to my request, I got a call from Devon T. at Bill Pierres Chevrolet. From the initial conversation, where I made my wants and financial needs clear, through the walk around and test drive, to the nitty-gritty of signing my life away, Devon was a valuable resource. He provided information without pressure, direct answers to my questions and had no problem finding information for me if he didnt have it on the top of his head. I have to say that his low-key confidence, professionalism and sense of humor sealed the deal. Long story short, my wife loves her new ride, and I dont have an ounce of that all too familiar post big purchase, Man, is this what I wanted to do?, question Im sure most of us have asked ourselves a time, or two. Give Devon and his finance team a try. I believe youll be impressed. Thats all!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
CheeryCruzer
by 03/28/2013on
I went into Bill Pierre last week and was very pleased! Bobby was really helpful and showed me all the cars that would fit my lifestyle. (I have 2 small children and a baby). I felt completely at ease and felt that my experience was enjoyable and stressfree. I didn't even know that was possible when buying a car! :)
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
First Time Buyer Bliss
by 03/27/2013on
As a first time buyer I was nervous about going into a big time dealership. Theo the salesman, and Matt the sales manager helped me understand what I, as a first time financer, can afford within reason. I felt at ease and was happy to go home with my 2008 Honda Accord! LOVE IT!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Bait and Swith
by 03/24/2013on
I was brought into this dealership after the salesperson stated, on email and over the phone, that he would sell me a certain car at a certain price (stating he had already run the deal by his manager). After arriving and test driving the car they raised the price dramatically and tried to up sell me on a much more expensive car.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Great job
by 12/10/2012on
I bought a new Chevy Cruze over the weekend and could not be happier with the treatment I received by Bill Pierre Chevrolet. They had a huge inventory of Cruzes in stock to choose from. The new car manager was awesome! He showed me the factory invoice, factory incentive sheet and payment options. I only wish all dealerships would follow in their footsteps. Great job B.P.CH. You've earned a customer for life.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Best Deal in town!
by 12/07/2012on
The sales people were very nice and friendly. Pierre Chevrolet offered a much better deal than what the other dealers were quoting me. They gave me a better deal than I was actually expecting when I got there. Process was smooth and actually pleasurable thanks to their knowledgable staff.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Problem solved
by 10/06/2012on
After some initial problems Matt G. was very helpful in getting a couple of problems solved. I would recommend dealing with him any time you can. As far as car dealers go I find them all to be about the same, these guys did get me in the car I wanted.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Pushy salesmen
by 06/19/2012on
I've heard that Bill Pierre does good mechanical work and I don't doubt that. But their salesmen are very unpleasant; when I said that I was unprepared to pay their asking price one of their salesmen tried to strongarm me (he said, and I quote "let me tell you how car buying works, son"). Later, I was able to get the price down by about 1800 dollars, but when I came back the following week after taking some time to consider my options the same salesmen tried to pretend that we hadn't made that arrangement. Long story short; they'll try to upsell you, tack on a bunch of nonsense fees and basically get as much cash out of you as they can with little regard to the fair car values that Edmunds posts.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
High pressure, random sales tactics
by 04/15/2012on
We wanted a hybrid car and looked at the Volt as the 2nd car. They did a good job showing the car. However, they wouldn't let us leave without buying it. They gave random changing prices and asked to sign on hand written note saying we wanted to buy. When we said no, they said to take the car for 24 hours while checking out the others. But then they had us fill out all the paperwork for a purchase. We refused to sign the purchase paperwork and they pressured us hard. This put us off the Volt and we got a different hybrid.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No