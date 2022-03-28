BMW Seattle
Customer Reviews of BMW Seattle
Great experience
by 03/28/2022on
Smooth buying process, no pressure, good trade-in value, good accessories prices and friendly staff.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
SUPERIOR QUALITY SERVICE AND ATTITUDE
by 03/27/2022on
My i3 upgrade is what I wanted: I can use the fast charging station EVGO here in Bellingham. The cleaning I ordered was done very well at your shop. Trevor Maehl arranged a fine rental car for me to drive back home, and the front desk people were very competent and friendly, which I loved. The waiting area was relaxing also at the Seattle service shop.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
M6 Unicorn
by 03/22/2022on
I feel the entire service team knows my 2014 M6 Comp and works diligently at keeping it operating in original specs.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service as always!
by 03/16/2022on
Great people and great service visit.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service Experience
by 03/14/2022on
Service was very straightforward with no surprises. Very quick to get checked in and out.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Very good experience
by 03/13/2022on
Ian was very helpful during the entire process. Even though we found a dent on the car after we signed papers, him and the sales manager were able to come up with a solution to resolve the issue.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Unparalleled Service
by 03/09/2022on
Great follow-up, and excellent customer service from beginning till end.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
routine service
by 03/01/2022on
Fast and efficient
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Mr. Simon
by 02/22/2022on
I like the sense of truly caring about my vehicle and the honest assessments. I also liked the simplicity of getting a loaner car and not worrying about having to return it until my vehicle was ready.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service
by 02/16/2022on
efficient and thoughtful
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Recent Service
by 02/11/2022on
Our SA, Nathan Morrisette, always provides excellent service. Our car was ready in a timely manner and was clean. I am always very pleased with the service and technicians at Seattle BMW.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service at BMW Seattle is a delightful experience
by 02/11/2022on
Extremely accommodative to needs for a customer living in Anacortes, when a 2 hr. service is an all day affair. Having the option to use a loaner if repairs are expected to take longer than expected keeps us coming back to Seattle BMW and reason we can consider a BMW in the future.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
SteveB
by 02/10/2022on
Excellent service
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
BMW Seattle Service
by 02/09/2022on
Easy to schedule, no mess or fingerprints underhood after service
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Seattle BMW - Excellent Service
by 02/09/2022on
All staff are helpful, courteous and efficient.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Window repair/replacement
by 01/26/2022on
Ben assistance was awesome and only thing bit delay in getting the parts but overall assistance made things easy.
High Quality Auto Service
by 01/18/2022on
The overall quality of service
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Fantastic BMW purchase experience in all phases!
by 01/08/2022on
Caden Powell, our Advisor, was fantastic from our first meeting. He answered al our questions with facts, but no pressured sales tactics. The finance person Rachel was very helpful and knowledgeable. Both very professional and a pleasure to work with.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
They keep my aging mom car going like it was new
by 01/03/2022on
All good from beginning to end.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Quick Deal
by 12/30/2021on
The flexible salesperson, communicated as I needed - via text, including sending documents and quotes that way.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Recall Replacement of Air bags
by 11/29/2021on
ease of scheduling
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
