BMW Seattle

1002 Airport Way S, Seattle, WA 98134
Today 11:00 AM - 6:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
11:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Monday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of BMW Seattle

4.9
Overall Rating
4.93 out of 5 stars(233)
Recommend: Yes (201) No (3)
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experience

by Razvan on 03/28/2022

Smooth buying process, no pressure, good trade-in value, good accessories prices and friendly staff.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

233 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

SUPERIOR QUALITY SERVICE AND ATTITUDE

by Jean on 03/27/2022

My i3 upgrade is what I wanted: I can use the fast charging station EVGO here in Bellingham. The cleaning I ordered was done very well at your shop. Trevor Maehl arranged a fine rental car for me to drive back home, and the front desk people were very competent and friendly, which I loved. The waiting area was relaxing also at the Seattle service shop.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

M6 Unicorn

by Jay on 03/22/2022

I feel the entire service team knows my 2014 M6 Comp and works diligently at keeping it operating in original specs.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great service as always!

by Michael on 03/16/2022

Great people and great service visit.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great Service Experience

by Eric on 03/14/2022

Service was very straightforward with no surprises. Very quick to get checked in and out.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Very good experience

by RN on 03/13/2022

Ian was very helpful during the entire process. Even though we found a dent on the car after we signed papers, him and the sales manager were able to come up with a solution to resolve the issue.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Unparalleled Service

by Timothy on 03/09/2022

Great follow-up, and excellent customer service from beginning till end.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

routine service

by Eric on 03/01/2022

Fast and efficient

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Mr. Simon

by Terrance on 02/22/2022

I like the sense of truly caring about my vehicle and the honest assessments. I also liked the simplicity of getting a loaner car and not worrying about having to return it until my vehicle was ready.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service

by Leslie on 02/16/2022

efficient and thoughtful

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Recent Service

by David on 02/11/2022

Our SA, Nathan Morrisette, always provides excellent service. Our car was ready in a timely manner and was clean. I am always very pleased with the service and technicians at Seattle BMW.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service at BMW Seattle is a delightful experience

by Kirk on 02/11/2022

Extremely accommodative to needs for a customer living in Anacortes, when a 2 hr. service is an all day affair. Having the option to use a loaner if repairs are expected to take longer than expected keeps us coming back to Seattle BMW and reason we can consider a BMW in the future.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

SteveB

by Stephen on 02/10/2022

Excellent service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

BMW Seattle Service

by Stanton on 02/09/2022

Easy to schedule, no mess or fingerprints underhood after service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Seattle BMW - Excellent Service

by Sandra on 02/09/2022

All staff are helpful, courteous and efficient.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Window repair/replacement

by Krishna on 01/26/2022

Ben assistance was awesome and only thing bit delay in getting the parts but overall assistance made things easy.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

High Quality Auto Service

by Stanley on 01/18/2022

The overall quality of service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Fantastic BMW purchase experience in all phases!

by George on 01/08/2022

Caden Powell, our Advisor, was fantastic from our first meeting. He answered al our questions with facts, but no pressured sales tactics. The finance person Rachel was very helpful and knowledgeable. Both very professional and a pleasure to work with.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

They keep my aging mom car going like it was new

by Happymomcarowner on 01/03/2022

All good from beginning to end.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Quick Deal

by 1MORLAP on 12/30/2021

The flexible salesperson, communicated as I needed - via text, including sending documents and quotes that way.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Recall Replacement of Air bags

by Gordon on 11/29/2021

ease of scheduling

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

144 cars in stock
0 new105 used39 certified pre-owned
