1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I got a brand new Tacoma in mid-November. on December 21st, I started my car, turned the defrost on high, and waited for the ice on my winshield to melt. I saw a little Starburst crack form, then suddenly splinter out in both directions to form a 2-foot crack across my winshield. Renton Toyota couldn't care less. They treated me like an idiot, and explained over and over how winshield cracks form. They insisted there was previous damage, which there ABSOLUTELY not. I had just checked every window on my vehicle the day before after going on a long drive in bad weather. One guy even had the audacity to tell me the damage must have been "microscopic." Infuriating. Damage so small it is invisible to the human eye should not cause a brand new winshield to crack. Rather than filing a warranty claim or standing behind their product in any way, they chose to insist that I was lying and tell me I should have bought their (exorbitantly priced) winshield insurance. This was absolutely a factory defect, and now I have to pay out of pocket for a new winshield. They also would not bring manager out to speak to me when I asked. DO NOT lease or buy a car from this dealer. They are rude, condescending, and do not care about customers the second you sign on the dotted line. Read more